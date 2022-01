Art Attack: Where to Find Art on the First First Friday of 2022

click to enlarge "Viva Casa Bonita," Cari Roberts courtesy Next Gallery

click to enlarge Courtesy of MCA Denver

click to enlarge "New World," by Stevon Lucero. CHAC

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dateline Gallery

Camron Eidsness, “Perennials These Days #2,” 2021, acrylic and gesso on canvas. Camron Eidsness

click to enlarge Artist Ramón Bonilla begins his wrap-around tape mural at Alto Gallery. Ramón Bonilla

click to enlarge Lauren Eisen, “Nightswimming.” Lauren Eisen

click to enlarge Sam Smith, “Outerspaceways Incorporated.” Sam Smith

click to enlarge Matthew Lay, for Remnants & Retrospective, oil on canvas St. John’s Cathedral. Matthew Lay

click to enlarge Ann installation view of Courtesy of Kodi Delaney

Kyle Banister, “Justice.” Kyle Banister

click to enlarge J. Bruce Wilcox, “Shell Game” and “Module :1: Solids.” J. Bruce Wilcox

click to enlarge Mia Bergeron with two fresh paintings. Mia Bergeron

An unititled work by Greg Dzurita. Greg Dzurita

click to enlarge Charles Parson, Courtesy of Greenwood Village

click to enlarge Go behind the scenes at the Lumonics Gallery and Studio. Courtesy of Lumonics

The new year starts out on a high note in Denver’s art districts and galleries, as evidenced by the sheer variety of First Friday shows this month. A couple of Denver treasures — Chicano painter Stevon Lucero and sculptor Charles Parson — are the subjects of major exhibitions at Northglenn Arts and the Curtis Center for the Arts , while co-ops are revving up for another year with solos and group shows both juried and by gallery members. Sprinkled in among both are new shows at Alto, Dateline, Bell Projects and other spaces.Here’s where to get a great feel for art in Denver in 2022:This might be the call for entries that defines 2022, dear artists, in light of the fact that Casa Bonita will rise again in an elevated form that includes food that tastes good. How will that change the experience? Will Casa Bonita’s two-bit Meow Wolf ambiance survive what looks like gentrification? Will it be the same with clean bathrooms? These are all issues an artist might want to attack in a 2022-era piece defining the pipe dream that Casa Bonita has become in local lore. It’s all up to you — nostalgic period piece or Casa Bonita of the future? Make up your mind now: Entries are due by Monday, January 31.MCA Denver’s Failure Lab takes a group of bright teens and lets them make or break their own art project while learning by doing, and the results are usually spectacular. For the most recent round, artist-in-residence Cami Galofre — a Colombian who grew up in the scenic Andean city of Quito, Ecuador — utilized her interest in the environment to lead Failure Lab teens in building an immersive jungle for an installation called "Young Hearts." RSVP here for the free opening ; museum admission, free to $10, will be collected on arrival.Denver’s oldest artist co-op, Spark Gallery, opens the year with the first installment of a two-part member show, a wide-ranging exhibition by sixteen mature, name-brand local artists. The other half debuts in February.The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council pays proper tribute to CHAC co-founder, mentor and beloved artist Stevon Lucero with a legacy exhibition hosted by Northglenn Arts, beginning on First Friday. Lucero, who passed away in November at the age of 72, will be honored in a show that includes his most evocative paintings, which mainly fall into the categories of metarealism and neo-pre-Columbian imagery, both styles of his own invention and the products of vivid dreams and historical and metaphysical studies. If you’re looking for the true definition of Lucero’s work, this is a not-to-miss show.CU Denver BFA graduate Taylor Balkissoon spent some time in Denver exhibiting in and curating local shows before moving to New Orleans. But Balkissoon is back, at least for a short time, at Dateline Gallery, a regular hangout for the artist a few years ago.includes video works, collages and risographs with highly politicized themes around the need to respect and raise up artists instead of capitalist office towers. Balkissoon is also raising funds for Sol Tribe and the NOLA collective Uptown Laundry . And keep up with Balkissoon during a weeklong takeover of Dateline’s Instagram There’s more gallery news tucked into the latest show at Bell Projects:by Camron Eidsness will be the first exhibition at the space’s new location on 17th Avenue, which replaces Artaos Gallery (Artaos has reopened in Sacramento). Eidsness’s busy, layered gesso and acrylic bas-relief canvases made up of clustered organic shapes take cues from nature — plant life, clouds, rocks and rivers — as well as more obtuse subjects.Ramón Bonilla’s muralistic, architectural line drawings cross conforming boundaries to create new dimensions appearing in various forms — for instance, drawn with markers at RTD’s Market Station and with black tape on the exterior of Alto Gallery. Now he’s extending the concept by filling Alto’s interior space with a wraparound mural composed of black tape, vinyl and reclaimed materials, and embellished with multimedia light and sound elements. See the results at the First Friday reception.Edge greets 2022 with a huge, full-gallery juried show adjudicated by Denver artist André Lippard. For the, entrants were asked to create work they’d consider a breakthrough or personal best. Some took it literally, musing on personal directions, while others honed their practices with well-defined techniques and an expression of ease while working with new materials. That adds up to a show of distinct diversity that reaches for the clouds.Core goes traditional with a 2022 member show kicking off a year of solo member shows. What you see now is a predictive sign of what you’ll get as the new year progresses.Next Gallery takes advantage of its entire display space to throw a members' show focusing on landscapes, along with two member solos: Matthew Lay’s, a selection of paintings depicting Denver-area churches and other iconic buildings; and from the members of Artsource, a professional development organization for art teachers that holds a member spot at the gallery, a show juried by painter/printmaker Tony Ortega.Spokeswoman Kodi Delaney of the women-led Sunrose Art Collective says that, a show co-sponsored by D3Arts and the Empress, shows a punk attitude toward the art world’s glass ceiling. The exhibition is designed to amplify the artistic voices of women from the most challenged groups — women of color and members of the LGBTQ community —in an inclusive environment.Kyle Banister, whose specialties include chalk art (he’s one of those artists who chalk the sidewalk in front of Coors Field on opening day), lettering and sign painting, listened to the adults when he was young and they told him that art wasn’t a legitimate career choice. Over the years, he’s learned otherwise — hence the title. This is Banister’s experiential redo.Art-quilt master J. Bruce Wilcox helps doll up the alcohol-free LoHi bar Awake Denver for First Friday with a small selection of his colorful, patterned quilted wall hangings to brighten the new mocktail saloon’s late-afternoon LGBTQ Happy Hour. Whether you favor a stiff cortado or a gentle “new fashioned,” Awake is the best place in town to view art without getting drunk.The Golden Triangle palace for fine representational art, Gallery 1261, kicks off 2022 with the bright light of hope in the form of painter Mia Bergeron’s, an artful exploration into the nature of a burning flame in the darkness. Her settings for candlelight will surprise and delight.Foolproof gallery director Laura Phelps Rogers will join Jennifer Hope, Sahand Tabatabai, Marc and Gillie, Tobias Flores and Louis Recchia in the group show, an exhibition that’s all about art conceptualizing the mysteries of space, deep space and quantum theory.Greg Dzurita borrows his aesthetic from mid-century art and architecture, manipulating elegant abstract forms into rectangles that are compositionally pleasing as a group — or just one at a time.The Curtis Center fetes inimitable Colorado sculptor Charles Parson this winter with a hybrid show that includes large-scale sculptures outdoors. Inside the gallery are his smaller sculptures, dimensional geometrics layered between glass panes, site-specific drawings and the written narratives Parson used to create a book, which will also be on display. It’s a must-see for viewers interested in understanding the natural inspirations behind Parson’s complete oeuvre.The light sculptures called Lumonics were created beginning in the ’60s by hip Miami art couple Mel and Dorothy Tanner, who later began experimenting with multimedia shows incorporating the sculptures. After Mel Tanner died, Dorothy eventually found her way to Denver, recreating a studio, gallery and event space where she could continue the legacy of Lumonics. Now she is gone, too, but Lumonics lives on in tribute to its creators. The space began offering guided tours over the summer, and because of the positive response, the tours, which cover an extensive gallery of Lumonics sculptures and end with a mini-light and sound show, now run on the second Sunday of every month. Reserve your free tour and learn more online