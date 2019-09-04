Art Attack: 24 of the Best Things to See and Do on First Friday

September's First Friday will hit like an earthquake, but it’s a welcome shake-up, with what seems like every gallery in the region dropping a new show for the fall season. That's in addition to Crush Walls, which will continue to paint much of the town through the weekend.

As a result, art lovers have their choice of arty opportunities, starting with this whopping list of 24 events:

Karen Watkins guest-stars at Valkarie Gallery. Karen Watkins

Karen Watkins, Alterations

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

September 4 through September 29

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

Salida-based artist Karen Watkins is down from the hills to show off a new batch of her woodsy, pop-surreal paintings of animals and wild places as a gallery guest at Valkarie. There’s a touch of anime style to the series, which riffs off the idea of decorative carousel animals let loose in the wild.

EXPAND Loren Yagoda's ceramic bowls are in the Spotlight at Urban Mud. Loren Yagoda

Loren Yagoda

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 5, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Urban Mud turns over a new leaf for its second show, a solo by Phoenix-based ceramicist Loren Yagoda, who is know for her roughly beautiful, ragged-edged clay bowls, which look as good on the wall as they do on a table. A portion of the proceeds from sales of Yagoda’s work will be donated to the National Jewish Hospital.

Vadis Turner, “Red Gate” (detail), 2018, braided bedsheets, dye, acrylic, resin, mixed media. Vadis Turner

Vadis Turner, Megaliths

Galleries of Contemporary Art, Ent Center, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

September 5 through December 8

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 5, 5 to 8 p.m.

Hailing from Nashville, mixed-media artist and 2016 Joan Mitchell Foundation Sculptors & Painters awardee Vadis Turner weaves a feminist thread through fiber assemblages and wall hangings made from materials like twisted or braided bedsheets, resin, ashes and, in some cases, even breast milk. Vadis will elaborate at the reception during a 6 p.m. artist talk.

EXPAND Lauri Lynnxe Murphy communes with the natural world for We Were Here. Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, We Were Here

Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Drive

ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

September 5 through September 28

Special Preview Event at Mai Wyn Fine Art: Thursday, September 5, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Opening Receptions: Friday, September 6, 5 to 10 p.m.

Artist Talk: Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m. at Mai Wyn Fine Art

Eco-minded Lauri Lynnxe Murphy shows new work culled from her ongoing collaborations with bees and snails, including beeswax assemblages formed in the hive and Murphy’s delicate trademark snail-trail cutouts, in an exhibit so big it’s taken over two galleries: Mai Wyn Fine Art and ReCreative Denver, both on the 700 block of Santa Fe Drive. Get a sneak peek at Mai Wyn on September 5, or take in both shows at concurrent opening receptions on September 6; learn more about Murphy’s practice with the insect world at an artist talk on September 21.

When the Stars Align: Painting and Physics

Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Friday, September 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

As BMoCA’s contribution to this summer’s dual Clark Richert retrospective exhibitions nears its end (the show, Clark Richert: Pattern and Dimensions, closes on September 15), the museum invited two local scientists — University of Colorado Boulder professors Dr. Erica Ellingson, Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, and Dr. Steve Nerem, Department of Aerospace Engineering Science — to discuss the more cosmic themes in Richert’s many-dimensioned pattern paintings. The science is real: Learn how art and science intersect so gracefully and confoundingly in Richert’s work.

EXPAND Cara Enteles, "A Second Look," Oil and silkscreen on aluminum panel. Courtesy of the artist

Organic Subtleties

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

September 6 through November 2

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

Walker Fine Art explores new facets of nature in art with Organic Subtleties. The exhibit focuses on the bare bones of the subject matter: the cast of light, gradations of color, shadows and sunbeams. The work of the six artists includes wanders from the metal and mesh constructions of Atticus Adams to the delicate watercolor florals of Brian Comber, stopping everywhere in between.

EXPAND Jennifer Jeanelle super-sizes it at Pirate: Contemporary Art. Jennifer Jeannelle Facebook Page

Bug, Iliad

Jennifer Jeanelle, origins: a memoir

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

September 6 to 22

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

Pirate welcomes fall with two strong shows: In the main member space, Bug presents his latest installation “Iliad,” a storytelling exhibition with masks, while Jennifer Jeannelle adorns the associate space with her characteristically monumental wall installations.

Audrey Zelia Smith and Chan Bird get introspective at Georgia Art Space. Audrey Zelia Smith and Chan Bird

Often I am Permitted to Return to a Meadow: Smith & Bird

Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Open Hours: Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

Sommer Browning’s garage gallery Georgia Art Space ends its 2019 season on an introspective note with Audrey Zelia Smith and Chan Bird, two painters who look within to produce contemplative work that reveals feelings and fleeting visions from the subconscious. Denver poet Eric Baus will contribute to the overall mood with an 8 p.m. reading at the reception.

EXPAND Natural Patterns: HABIT(u)ation opens at Alto Gallery on First Friday. Thomas Scharfenberg

Natural Patterns: HABIT(u)ation

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

September 6 through 28

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Just as people rebury themselves in jobs and children go back to school at the end of the summer, Alto Gallery’s new group show looks at recurring routines in everyday life and how natural patterns bring balance in modern times through works by Ashley Frazier, Clay Hawkley, Eileen Roscina, Thomas Scharfenberg and Anduriel Widmark. We all need something soothing to counter the shock of ramping up for the fall.

EXPAND Red Clover goes back to the earth. David Mramor and Elizabeth Glaessner

David Mramor and Elizabeth Glaessner, Red Clover

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

September 6 through October 7

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 p.m.

Collaborators David Mramor and Elizabeth Glaessner met a gray-haired, pony-tailed clerk in a bookstore, who regaled them with tales of his time working the land at the Red Clover Commune in Vermont in the ’60s. It got them thinking about the era’s failed, over-romanticized back-to-nature dreams and whether they yielded an experience with true value. It became the subject matter of As the World Turns?, a film they ended up making together, which in turn inspired the exhibition Red Clover.

EXPAND Peek inside the Art Can with Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina?. Courtesy of the Ramble Hotel

Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina

Art Can, 25th and Larimer streets, across from the Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th Street

September 6 through September 22

Open Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 10 p.m.

As Crush Walls reaches its zenith this weekend, popular Denver muralists Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina will be working on a special Crush Walls activation within the Ramble Hotel’s Art Can studio/gallery in a shipping container. The can will be open for public viewing beginning over the weekend, so you can see where their short residency took them.

Kym Bloom, Urban Candy

Kanon Collective, 6851 West Colfax, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Although Kym Bloom is known for her pixelated candy art, she’s also a prolific photographer who uses numerous forms of printing technique to finish her images. She’ll have a raft of affordable, photo-based work with images of classic neon signs, alleyway graffiti and other urban views on the walls of Kanon in its new home in Lakewood.

CHAC revs up for a bouncy lowrider show in September. Photo credit: Lucille Ruibal Rivera

September Lowrider Exhibition

Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, 222 Santa Fe Drive

September 6 through September 29

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

With Mexican Independence Day only days away, it’s lowrider season in Denver — and the perfect time for CHAC to offer a love letter to the cherry, pinstriped vehicles that bounce on hydraulic lifts, a tradition in the Chicano community. A large, open-entry show with lots of prideful art, CHAC’s lowrider exhibition is an occasion to party on First Friday, courtesy of spins by DJ Big Moe.

SubRosa Performance

Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, September 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

The community-embedded “cyberfeminist” collective subRosa will appear in person on First Friday at CVA, where the group is featured as part of the eye-opening exhibition Collectivism. Billed as a performance, subRosa’s live evening comprises a “neighborhood noticing walk” to stir conversation about the effect of a crowd observing a culturally entrenched neighborhood in flux. It’s a subtle lesson in the process of creeping gentrification, and you’ll want to wear good shoes.

Balefire showcases a printmaker and a metalsmith in September. Johanna Mueller and Metalsmith Christine Ann Nicols

Johanna Mueller, Wandering Beasts

Christine Ann Nicols, Light the Way

Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview, Arvada

September 6 through September 29

Friday, September 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

A printmaker and a metalsmith take divergent routes in their approach to the human footstep in the midst of nature: Fort Collins-based storyteller Johanna Mueller offers prints of animals framed by mythology and symbolism, while Christine Ann Nicols blends earthy elements of metal and geode crystals with LED lights to create one-of-a-kind lamps.

Plastisol Free for All!

Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, September 6, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Abstract brings back an old IndyInk favorite for First Friday: an exhibition of hand-screened T-shirt art that doubles as a competition for cash prizes. On September 6, winning images will be chosen by popular vote; come back on Third Friday — September 20 — when the winners will be announced and you’ll be able to buy their limited-edition designs.

Anthony Lister mashes up styles in Modern Masters. Anthony Lister, Mirus Gallery

Anthony Lister, Modern Masters

Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway

September 6 through October 12

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

Anthony Lister, a street artist with fine-art cred, fits right in with the Crush Walls emphasis this weekend with a show that mixes metaphors and masters in homage to figures in modern-art history, from Picasso and Matisse to Andy Warhol. Although he incorporates hallmark visuals of the greats, Lister still stamps the paintings with his own eye, making wall-worthy mashups of styles and techniques.

EXPAND Alexander Ablola imagines to future of street style. Alexander Ablola

Mars in Scorpio: The Desert of The Real

Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta Street

September 6 through October 19

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 5, 7 to 10 p.m.

Union Hall, the black-box gallery space at the Coloradan near Union Station, opens up to fashion with an unexpected installation by photographer and streetwear aficionado Alexander Ablola, whose dystopian and futuristic visions of style are derived from advanced technology and artificial intelligence. It's gonna be fun, and little bit weird.

NoBo Art District Tenth Anniversary Celebration

NoBo Art District, located along Broadway from Pine Street to Highway 36, Boulder

Friday, September 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

North Boulder has its own culture and its own territory, dubbed the NoBo Art District for the last ten years. To celebrate the landmark, district galleries and businesses will come together for a festive collision between First Friday and the NoBo Art District Tenth Anniversary Celebration, with open houses, live music, demos and special shows, like the Denver/Boulder Artist Swap bringing familiar faces from Edge Gallery to R Gallery, 2027 Broadway in Boulder. Find a complete schedule and interactive map at noboartdistrict.org.

EXPAND See what's new at 900 Santa Fe Drive. D'Art Gallery

Meet the Artists, part two

Kat Payge and Annettte Coleman, Living in the Gray

D’Art Gallery and Payge Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

D’Art, through September 15

Payge, through October

Receptions: Friday, September 6 , 6 to 9 p.m.

See what’s new at 900 Santa Fe Drive in the Art District on Santa Fe, as the fledgling D’Art co-op freshens up its opening members' show with new work, and building owner Kat Payge opens her studio doors for an exhibit of pieces by Payge and fellow artist Annette Coleman.

Grand Reopening

Wandering Art Gallery, 944 Santa Fe Drive

Saturday, September 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Wandering Art Gallery, a young-artist incubator in the Art District on Santa Fe, literally turns a corner on First Friday with its move to 944 Santa Fe from, well, around the corner. The grand opening brings a big group show by artists in the making.

EXPAND Melissa Furness, "Caput Mortuum." Melissa Furness, K Contemporary

Melissa Furness, Oddments

Ashley Eliza Williams, Communication Attempts

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

September 7 though September 28

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 7 , 6 to 9 p.m.

Painter Melissa Furness plays with classical art imagery with a critical eye, sorting both valid and cliché elements into a gob-smacking, deconstructed modern visual masterpiece. It’s good stuff. In the Project Space, Ashley Eliza Williams chimes in with new paintings of rocks, clouds and mountains floating through a void, with accompanying sculptural forms.

EXPAND Ron Hicks waxes nostalgic at Gallery 1261. Ron Hicks, Gallery 1261

Ron Hicks: Esoteric Meanderings

Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street

September 7 through September 28

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

K Contemporary’s representational building mate, Gallery 1261, offers a counterpoint with a set of floaty portraits from another time, similar to those shown at his last solo, Faces of Eve.

Immerse yourself in color and texture at the Salida Fiber Festival. Cheryl Kabala Studio

Salida Fiber Festival

Riverside Park, downtown Salida

Saturday, September 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Escape to scenic Chaffee County for the Salida Fiber Festival, a fetching excuse to head for the hills before the snow comes. The family-friendly fest covers every aspect of fiber art and craft, including vendor booths, demos, hands-on activities and —not fiber-related, but nice to have around — a beer garden. Admission is free.

