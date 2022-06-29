Art Attack: All the Art You Should See on First Friday

A gallery in a boutique/club house atmosphere, street artists galore, experimental artists with big ideas, botanical artists, co-op shows and even a patriotic show with a wienie roast! This is what First Fridays in summertime are all about.
Follow along with us to discover the hot spots.
Neighborhood Focused Atelier
Through August 15
Adult Ent, 3535 Walnut Street
The Five Points/RiNo streetwear boutique Adult Ent doubles as a club and safe space for BIPOC parties. Now it’s also a gallery where Black and Latinx artists can not only show their work, but profit from it, receiving 100 percent of all sales. Called Neighborhood Focused Atelier (aka NFT), the gallery officially opened a week ago, but the group collection of grassroots street art will be up through August 15.
Connections: Solo Exhibitions by Vicky Smith, Emily Oldak, Kim Roberts and Jamie Belkind-Gerson
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, June 30, through July 24
Artists’ Reception: Friday, July 8, 6 to 9 p.m.
D’art hosts solo member shows by Vicky Smith, who creates organic forms in clay; Emily Oldak, whose atmospheric paintings capture the spirit of nature and the landscape; impressionistic landscape artist Kim Roberts; and Jaime Belkind-Gerson, an artist and neuroscience researcher whose work incorporates CT scans, X-rays or neuronal networks. Each of the four artists explore, respectively, different interpretations of “connections” in memory, time, space and life.
Brett Fox, Phantom Threads
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
Friday, July 8, through July 24
Opening Reception: Friday, July 8, 6 to 10 p.m.
Now that the BRDG Project is temporarily without a space, artist Brett Fox’s ghostly photography and mixed media portraits will appear in a solo show at Bell Projects, in the same building as his studio. The title refers to the act of repurposing previous imagery with further interventions using transparency film, raw and painted canvas, gel medium transfers and even found objects, for a new twist in the narrative.
Materi_Alchemist, Mega Memory
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
Friday, July 1, through July 31
Opening Reception: Friday, July 1, 6 to 11 p.m.
Call it psychedelic, spiritual, topical or analog-art for the digital age, Materi_Alchemist’s mixed-media, collaged, painted and spray-painted work is out of this world. If you want a piece of it, make your way to Dateline on First Friday before all his stuff is gone.
Jeremy Novy
Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway
Friday, July 1, 6 to 10 p.m.
Jeremy Novy, the L.A.-based stencil artist and gay activist, will descend on Denver this First Friday for his Colorado debut at Talk Gallery. During his short stay, he’ll chat with Talk’s owner Gordon Mehterian at the opening, teach a stenciling class (Sunday, July 3, 1 p.m., space limited, call 303-676-8007 to register) and schedule home stencil commissions ($80 to $600, message Talk Gallery on Facebook for info), all before leaving on July 5. Novy is most famous for his koi-fish stencils on city streets (and places like San Francisco’s Clarion Alley community mural row), but he also has an arsenal of custom-made, pro-gay iconography at his fingertips.
Samuel Mata-Ruiz, Petals of Perianth
Alto Gallery, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street, Suite B
Friday, July 1, through July 30
Opening Reception: Friday, July 1, 6 to 10 p.m.
Collagist Samuel Mata-Ruiz will hang a selection of his intricately crowded cut-and-paste works through July at Alto Gallery at the RiNo ArtPark. Mata-Ruiz mined ephemera from textbooks, pamphlets, lifestyle magazines and other publications to explore the human disconnect from nature — and each other — in these works.
Hudson Hatfield, Flaming
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
Friday, July 1, through July 30
Opening Reception: Friday, July 1, 8 p.m.-late
Lane Meyer Projects welcomes back Hudson Hatfield, whose show 3 Ways to Skin a Cat opened there last fall. This time, the artist has created nine bas-relief wall pieces that juxtapose leading female characters and correlating romantic storylines from the films Jennifer’s Body (2009) and Romeo and Juliet (1996). Hatfield, who describes the exhibition as a “cathedral for gay Halloween,” is being metaphorical about sexuality and his own personal relationship, using religious motifs as a vehicle.
Dorothy DePaulo: Desert Treasures
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood
Through July 31
Opening Reception: Friday, July 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Valkarie associate artist Dorothy DePaulo draws with colored pencil on drafting film for photographic renderings of plants and animals. In this show, she’s focused on the desert biome, concentrating on succulents, cacti and plants that thrive in arid climates, as well as their pollinators. Also currently at Valkarie: Cody Kuehl, through July 17; sculptor Leo Franco, through July 31; and a member show in the South Gallery, also through July 31.
Danyl Cook, Doughboy Series
M.E.O., 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood
Opening: Friday, July 1, 4 to 8 p.m.
Whimsical artist Danyl Cook recently left the fold at Valkarie, but he didn’t move far—he simply opened a new shop and gallery space of his own, called M.E.O. (short for My Essential Objects) and, like Valkarie, it’s located on Block 7 in the Belmar Shopping Center. Cook will be joining Valkarie in celebrating First Friday with new artworks he calls “The Doughboy Series,” for visually obvious reasons. In other words, please don’t poke the artwork! In addition to Cook’s artworks, M.E.O. also deals in mid-century-style furniture by Morris Olivas, with accessories to match.
Cultural First Friday: Frida Kahlo Birthday Celebration
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, July 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Free Admission
Celebrate First Friday and Frida Kahlo’s July 6 birthday at the Museo with vendors, food trucks, drinks and the current exhibition Malinalli on the Rocks, which closes July 26.
Brian Cavanaugh, Yankee Doodle: an installation
Tim McKay, American Experiment
Pirate: Contemporary Art, West 16th Street
Friday, July 1, through July 17
Opening Reception: Friday, July 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
Though their oeuvres are nothing alike, Pirate members Brian Cavanaugh and Tim McKay are going patriotic for their concurrent solo shows. Cavanaugh is constructing an elaborate installation of found-object sculpture and other wall miscellany in an all-American barbershop setting, while McKay tailors his abstract line grids to represent American ideals as stated in phrases of the Pledge of Allegiance. Apropos of everything, Pirate will host an All-American Hot Dog Roast on Saturday, July 9, from noon to 3 p.m., along with art talks by both artists, in between bites.
Amy Winter, Wild Blue
RPO Framing & Gallery, 1588 South Pearl Street
Friday, July 1, through June 30
Opening Reception: Friday, July 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
RPO’s guest artist for July will be Amy Winter, a representational painter who specializes in florals, wildlife imagery and landscapes. A few minutes in the gallery will be like a brief respite from city life, but when you step out, all of Old South Pearl Street will be at your feet.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected]