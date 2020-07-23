Art for Activism Fundraiser Supports the Colorado Freedom Fund

Prints of Bianca Mikahn, Kayla Marque and the Milk Blossoms are for sale to support bail relief in Colorado.

Denver artist Joe Murray and KT Langley Photography are selling art to raise money for the Colorado Freedom Fund, a group that posts money for bonds and makes bail for those unable to afford it. Colorful prints of local musicians Bianca Mikahn, Kayla Marque and the Milk Blossoms are $25 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the fund.

A digital artist who frequently works with local photographers, Murray uses pictures to create unique graphic designs. But art is his hobby, he explains: When he’s not creating digital illustrations, he works with Anythink, the public library system for Adams County.

The Colorado Freedom Fund caught Murray’s attention after the George Floyd protests spread across the country in late May. He believes in its efforts to end wealth-based detention, so he connected with photographer KT Langley to come up with a way to provide the group with donations.

“Some people have a $5 bail and can’t afford to pay it, so they’re stuck in jail for weeks. And that can screw up your life,” Murray says. “It’s a very important cause, and I wanted to be a part of supporting it.”

Murray is also a fan of the music made by the artists he’s depicting. “I love the local music scene," he notes, "so it’s been fun to connect with some of the local bands that I’ve been listening to for a while."

Support the Colorado Freedom Fund and buy prints of local musicians at the Art for Activism website.