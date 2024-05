Elton John's Legendary Lyricist Shows His Visual Art in Denver

click to enlarge "I am a storyteller," Bernie Taupin says. "In my lyrics and my visual art, there's always a story." Courtesy of Bernie Taupin

As Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018, Bernie Taupin , the lyrical genius behind most of John's songs, turned a reflective eye to his other artistic passion: visual art. A tribute to their iconic partnership, Taupin's latest collection, Reflections Redux, is now on display at Fascination Street Fine Art "I've been creating art in the visual world for more than twenty years," says Taupin, who will be present at the gallery on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25. "When Elton started our final world tour, I was encouraged to give tribute to a very select few of the most popular lyrics and music we made together. I am a storyteller. In my lyrics and my visual art, there's always a story."Taupin's foray into visual art pre-dates his rise to prominence as John's lyricist for a number of memorable songs, including "Bennie and the Jets," "I'm Still Standing" and "Tiny Dancer." His mother encouraged him to learn about art and literature as a child, and his early exposure to the works of J.M.W. Turner and Vincent van Gogh via picture books laid the groundwork for his artistic interests."As I have often told fans who would like to learn to play the guitar, I suggest they simply try to emulate the guitarists they admire," Taupin says. "For painting, I did the same thing, trying to find the expression painting in a manner similar to the abstract expressionists. Eventually, I found my own language in assemblage and construction. The hardware store is more my source of materials than any art supply shop.", which is on display through Saturday, May 25, showcases a variety of mixed-media pieces that connect to Taupin's legendary music career. This includes a collection of original works, hand-signed limited-edition prints featuring excerpts from Taupin's lyrics and collages created from album covers and vinyl records of his hits with John.Taupin's decision to exhibit "Reflections Redux" at Fascination Street Fine Art was influenced by his positive past experiences with the gallery. "I am fond of Fascination," he says. "The staff is knowledgeable, understands my art. They have presented my work with sincerity and very successfully in the past."This mutual respect ensures that his art is presented in a way that appeals to both the artist and the viewer. Taupin's visual style in fine art is heavily influenced by abstract expressionism, particularly the works of Franz Kline and Mark Rothko."In many of the works, I allow for some abstraction so the viewer can find their enjoyment through their own journey of observation and reflection," he says. "My experience as a lyricist, well beyond writing the words, allowed explorations around the world and experiences with people in and out of the music world, from ordinary [people] on the street to royalty and world leaders."His life experiences are distilled into his visual art, with each piece serving as a fragment of his broader narrative. Reflecting on his career, Taupin highlights several pivotal moments, including his partnership with John and their numerous accolades: "Obviously being put together with Elton, seeing and hearing my words presented by one of the greatest rock-star music performers in all history, [and] receiving the Johnny Mercer award for songwriting and the Gershwin Award with Elton recently for popular songs would be a few," he says. "Becoming a U.S. citizen nearly fifty years ago. Leading a cowboy life, blessed with love and having children of whom I'm so proud."Taupin says that those interested in finding out more about how his years with John is represented in his other artistic endeavors can read his tell-all memoir about their half-century collaboration,, which was published last year.Taupin is also looking forward to meeting his fans in person at the VIP opening reception for collectors who pre-purchased art on Friday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the public reception on Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. for. Rather than prescribe anything specific he'd like viewers to take away from the experience, Taupin says that he prefers "to observe the collectors and fans as they view the art and find their own interpretation and their personal reflection on how they have enjoyed our songs and the memories affecting their lives."As his works invite personal interpretation and reflection, the artist continues to create, proving that his storytelling prowess extends far beyond lyrics.