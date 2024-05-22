Elton John's Legendary Lyricist Shows His Visual Art in Denver

As Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018, Bernie Taupin, the lyrical genius behind most of John's songs, turned a reflective eye to his other artistic passion: visual art. A tribute to their iconic partnership, Taupin's latest collection, Reflections Redux, is now on display at Fascination Street Fine Art.
"I've been creating art in the visual world for more than twenty years," says Taupin, who will be present at the gallery on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25. "When Elton started our final world tour, I was encouraged to give tribute to a very select few of the most popular lyrics and music we made together. I am a storyteller. In my lyrics and my visual art, there's always a story."
"As I have often told fans who would like to learn to play the guitar, I suggest they simply try to emulate the guitarists they admire," Taupin says. "For painting, I did the same thing, trying to find the expression painting in a manner similar to the abstract expressionists. Eventually, I found my own language in assemblage and construction. The hardware store is more my source of materials than any art supply shop."
Taupin's decision to exhibit "Reflections Redux" at Fascination Street Fine Art was influenced by his positive past experiences with the gallery. "I am fond of Fascination," he says. "The staff is knowledgeable, understands my art. They have presented my work with sincerity and very successfully in the past."
"In many of the works, I allow for some abstraction so the viewer can find their enjoyment through their own journey of observation and reflection," he says. "My experience as a lyricist, well beyond writing the words, allowed explorations around the world and experiences with people in and out of the music world, from ordinary [people] on the street to royalty and world leaders."
Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me, which was published last year.
Taupin is also looking forward to meeting his fans in person at the VIP opening reception for collectors who pre-purchased art on Friday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the public reception on Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. for Reflections Redux. Rather than prescribe anything specific he'd like viewers to take away from the experience, Taupin says that he prefers "to observe the collectors and fans as they view the art and find their own interpretation and their personal reflection on how they have enjoyed our songs and the memories affecting their lives."
As his works invite personal interpretation and reflection, the artist continues to create, proving that his storytelling prowess extends far beyond lyrics.
Reflections Redux, through Saturday, May 25, Fascination Street Fine Art, 315 Detroit Street. Learn more at fascinationstart.com.