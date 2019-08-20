Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The summer is over — at least as it’s measured by the start of the school year. So it makes sense that this is a week of literary endings and looks back, of events meant for kids, and some meant for the older set. Celebrate back-to-school with literary style this week in Denver. Here are the five best ways to do it:

Summer Reading Happy Hour

Friday, August 23, 5 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

If you’ve been participating in BookBar’s summer reading bingo challenge (and if you’re reading this list, there’s a decent chance of that), then you owe it to yourself to come out to celebrate the culmination of the event with a BookBar happy hour devoted to its successful end. Bring your bingo card and prepare for your boozy, bookish rewards. There’s even a Summer Reading Sangria special, so, really, there’s no excuse not to go, even if you’re not the participating type.

Alan Paul, Texas Flood

Friday, August 23, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Alan Paul, writer for Guitar World and author of the memoir Big in China, comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book, Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan. The book is the first definitive biography of the guitar legend — the unadulterated truth from family, bandmates, girlfriends, managers, musicians, and all those who knew him best.

Lija Fisher, The Cryptid Keeper

Saturday, August 24, 2 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Free

Colorado author Lija Fisher brings her new middle-grade duology, The Cryptid Keeper, to the Boulder Book Store for a discussion and signing. Rumors have it that the reading will include a special appearance by none other than the legendary Yeti himself, so make sure to bring your camera and, depending on how frightened you are of apocryphal monsters of the forests, maybe a change of pants. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

#DemigodGoals: Myths, Magic, & Mayhem 2019

Saturday, August 24, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Th Tattered Cover invites all Colorado demigods (that is, fans of Rick Riordan’s YA novels) to attend Denver’s version of Camp Half-Blood — the second annual #Demigodgoals event. Attendees will be placed into a cabin, learn to write their names in Greek, design their own Riptide sword and more — and if you don’t understand what any of that means, ask your kids. The event is free, but registration is required.

Cassandra Kircher, Far Flung

Monday, August 26, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Cassandra Kircher was only in her twenties when she was hired by the National Park Service, becoming the first woman to patrol an isolated backcountry district of Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park. Now Kircher comes to Tattered Cover LoDo to discuss and sign her new collection of memoir essays, Far Flung: Improvisations on National Parks, Driving to Russia, Not Marrying a Ranger, the Language of Heartbreak, and Other Natural Disasters. Like pure Colorado stories? Here are thirteen of them.

