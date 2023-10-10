Ten Can't-Miss Chills and Thrills at the Telluride Horror Show

click to enlarge Anthony Cousins's Frogman. Telluride Horror Show

click to enlarge Fishmonger, by Neil Ferron. Telluride Horror Show

An International Selection of Frights

The Telluride Horror Show has always cultivated a global perspective on fear: After Thursday's Neapolitan gut-muncher Cemetery Man, nods to the international horror community continue all weekend long. Friday's opening set at 2 p.m. has Ireland's spooky All You Need Is Death (also at 5:30 p.m. Sunday) going up against Aussie slow burn You'll Never Find Me (also at 10 a.m. Saturday). Sleep, from South Korea, plays at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday. There are French thrillers both surreal — Vincent Must Die (Saturday, 12:20 p.m.) — and creepy-crawly (Infested, Sunday, 12:40 p.m.), as well as Spanish shocker The Coffee Table (10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday) and When Evil Lurks, from Argentina (Sunday, 5:40 p.m.).

