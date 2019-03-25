Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Just because the weekend is over doesn't mean the good times have to end. Denver's cultural offerings proliferate throughout the work week, and if you fancy queer-friendly punk dance parties, comedy shows and art museums, you're in for several treats. Over the next several days, you can fill your spare time while saving your spare change; keep reading for the five best free events in the Denver area this week.

Aaron Thackeray

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night

Monday, March 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

hi-dive

Few things embody the rebellious spirit of punk more than flouting gender norms, expressing yourself and claiming your own space, and few parties tap into that spirit better than God Save the Queens. The weekly gathering for LGBTQ punks and allies returns March 25 with mistress of ceremonies Novelí, who'll preside over a barside drag show starring Jameson Rabbitt, Vicious Pryce, Pax TransWitch and more. Meanwhile, DJ Kilgore will be on the ones and twos with a steady stream of queercore, riot grrrl, goth and every stripe of punk from proto to post. Visit hi-dive's Facebook events page to learn more.