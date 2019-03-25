Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Just because the weekend is over doesn't mean the good times have to end. Denver's cultural offerings proliferate throughout the work week, and if you fancy queer-friendly punk dance parties, comedy shows and art museums, you're in for several treats. Over the next several days, you can fill your spare time while saving your spare change; keep reading for the five best free events in the Denver area this week.
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Monday, March 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
hi-dive
Few things embody the rebellious spirit of punk more than flouting gender norms, expressing yourself and claiming your own space, and few parties tap into that spirit better than God Save the Queens. The weekly gathering for LGBTQ punks and allies returns March 25 with mistress of ceremonies Novelí, who'll preside over a barside drag show starring Jameson Rabbitt, Vicious Pryce, Pax TransWitch and more. Meanwhile, DJ Kilgore will be on the ones and twos with a steady stream of queercore, riot grrrl, goth and every stripe of punk from proto to post. Visit hi-dive's Facebook events page to learn more.
Scientific and Cultural Facilities District Free Day
Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clyfford Still Museum
If you're the sort of museum-goer who's willing to brave larger crowds in order to forgo admission fees, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District has your parsimonious back. Each month, the organization sponsors free days at a number of the metro area's finest institutions, giving locals access to an impressive array of fine art and historical artifacts. On Tuesday, March 26, the SCFD will offers guests a free glimpse of the abstract-expressionist masterpieces at the Clyfford Still Museum, the world's most extensive collection of Still's works. Find out more on the Clyfford Still Museum events calendar.
Drop-In Writing: Treasures of British Art
Tuesday, March 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
Denver Art Museum
Quills and paintbrushes meet parchments and canvases at the Lighthouse Writers Workshop's Drop-In Writing seminars at the Denver Art Museum. Inspiration-seeking scribes should find muses aplenty among the Romantic landscapes and regal portraits on display in the museum's Berger Collection of British masterpieces. Admission is free for Denver Art Museum members and included with museum passes, $8 to $13, for everyone else. To register and learn more, head to the Lighthouse events calendar.
Ratio Comedy Night
Wednesday, March 27, 8 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
Tap into a fresh keg of chuckles when Ratio Comedy Night makes its triumphant return. A weekly staple at the bustling RiNo brewpub, the show was sorely missed during its recent hiatus. Currently hosted by Matt Cobos and Cory Helie, the Wednesday night feature is back with a top-notch lineup consisting of Aaron Graham, Haley Driscoll, Evan Johnson, Sarah Benson and headliner Jono Zalay. Admission is free and there's no pre-registration required; visit Ratio's Facebook events page for further details.
New Image Comedy Show
Friday, March 29, 8 p.m.
New Image Brewing Company
Though we typically adopt a wait-and-see attitude whenever another brewery announces a new standup night, the New Image Comedy Show arrives with an uncommon pedigree. Hosted and curated by Comedy Works regular and erstwhile Pussy Bro Christie Buchele, the show delivers frothy frivolity to the comically underserved citizens of Arvada. New Image makes a strong impression with its first lineup, with Buchele and one-liner mastermind Zach Reinert setting the stage for headliner Vanessa Gonzalez (Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents). Welcome to Arvada! Admission is free; find out more on New Image Brewing's Facebook events page.
