Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

If you’re a history buff, a pal of poetry, an agent for environmentalism, a sentimentalist for civil discourse and/or a small-press supporter, then Denver’s literary scene will be speaking to you this week. Your only challenge will be trying to be two places at once on Wednesday. First-world problems, right? Here are the five events you'll definitely want to book.
Tom Clavin, Valley Forge
Wednesday, October 10, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover Aspen Grove
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Free
New York Times best-selling author Tom Clavin returns to the Tattered Cover to read from Valley Forge , co-written by Bob Drury. The new book is an inspiring, page-turning account of that fateful winter when George Washington turned the tide of the Revolutionary War. Perhaps most applicable to our current political culture is the story of how Washington wasn’t just battling the British during this period, but also his own Congress.
Sally Kohn, The Opposite of Hate
Wednesday, October 10, 6:30 p.m.
Elaine Wolf Theatre
350 South Dahlia Street
$15 adults/$12 students and seniors
Writer, activist and CNN commentator Sally Kohn confronts the recent epidemic of incivility in America, drawing on personal stories and research alike to uncover why we hate…and how we can stop it. The Denver JCC brings Kohn to the Elaine Wolf Theatre to talk about her book The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity, a timely and much-needed clarion call for a return to civil discourse, and the understanding and effective handling of the vitriol that right now seems inescapable.
Linda Gregerson, Prodigal
Thursday, October 11, 6:30 p.m.
Auraria Campus, Tivoli 640 (Zenith Room)
900 Auraria Parkway
Free
Join the Creative Writing program at the University of Colorado Denver in welcoming noted poet Linda Gregerson, who’s also a Renaissance scholar, classically trained actor and devotee of the sciences. Gregerson produces lyrical poems — informed by her expansive study — that are inquisitive, unflinching and tender. Gregerson is the author of six collections of poetry, most recently Prodigal: New and Selected Poems, 1976 to 2014.
Amy Irvine, Desert Cabal
Craig Childs, Atlas of a Lost World
Friday, October 12, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Edward Abbey’s environmental classic Desert Solitaire turns fifty this year — and Amy Irvine confronts and converses with Abbey in her book Desert Cabal: A New Season in the Wilderness, taking Abbey to task for his often sexist and racist views even as she celebrates the lens through which he taught so many to love the wild. Irvine appears in conversation with Craig Childs, who in turn appears with his book Atlas of a Lost World: Travels in Ice Age America, which discusses how much has changed since the time of mammoth hunters — and how much has not.
Bart Schaneman, The Silence Is the Noise
Saturday, October 13, 7 p.m.
Trident Bookstore
940 Pearl Street, Boulder
Free
Trident Bookstore and Press presents a new novel by Denver journalist Bart Schaneman, The Silence Is the Noise, a coming-home story that combines the regional impact of fracking with the pressures of finding your place in the world. This book-signing and release party also features readings from Schaneman, as well as authors Court Merrigan and Mairead Case. Come out and support your local small press.
