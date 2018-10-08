Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

If you’re a history buff, a pal of poetry, an agent for environmentalism, a sentimentalist for civil discourse and/or a small-press supporter, then Denver’s literary scene will be speaking to you this week. Your only challenge will be trying to be two places at once on Wednesday. First-world problems, right? Here are the five events you'll definitely want to book.

EXPAND Anne Drager

Tom Clavin, Valley Forge

Wednesday, October 10, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

New York Times best-selling author Tom Clavin returns to the Tattered Cover to read from Valley Forge , co-written by Bob Drury. The new book is an inspiring, page-turning account of that fateful winter when George Washington turned the tide of the Revolutionary War. Perhaps most applicable to our current political culture is the story of how Washington wasn’t just battling the British during this period, but also his own Congress.

EXPAND Workman Publishing

Sally Kohn, The Opposite of Hate

Wednesday, October 10, 6:30 p.m.

Elaine Wolf Theatre

350 South Dahlia Street

$15 adults/$12 students and seniors

Writer, activist and CNN commentator Sally Kohn confronts the recent epidemic of incivility in America, drawing on personal stories and research alike to uncover why we hate…and how we can stop it. The Denver JCC brings Kohn to the Elaine Wolf Theatre to talk about her book The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity, a timely and much-needed clarion call for a return to civil discourse, and the understanding and effective handling of the vitriol that right now seems inescapable.