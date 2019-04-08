Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

Alexander Chee makes not one, but two appearances in Denver this week, the first with the CU Denver Creative Writing program.

It’s a week chock-full of literary opportunities for just about every book lover in the Mile High. If you’re a harried parent or just a fan of social-media-driven comedy? #IMomSoHard. If you’re looking for a little inspiration for yourself and the world? Intuitively You. Television, animation and absurdist fan? Springfield Confidential. And if you’re obsessed with literary fiction, check out Alexander Chee or ACC’s Writer’s Studio. And celebrate the almost-end of the snowy season at a rebooked reading by Juliet Wittman. Fill up your calendar with these best bets:

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, #IMomSoHard

Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Trinity Methodist Church

1820 Broadway

$28

Join the Tattered Cover in welcoming Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley for the Denver stop on their national tour supporting the release of their new book, #IMomSoHard. If you’re not familiar with their hit social-media series, you need to know that Hensley and Smedley haven’t written a how-to book; as they say, “You probably didn’t get to shower today, and…the last thing you need is more advice on how to be a better parent.” Instead, they invite you to join in their laugh-out-loud, best-friend banter on the “eighty bajillion ways moms give their all every day.” Tickets are required for the event, and include an autographed copy of the book and a spot in the meet-and-greet selfie line.

Michelle DesPres, Intuitively You

Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m.

Old Firehouse Books

232 Walnut Street, Fort Collins

Free

Discover your intuition at Old Firehouse Books, with local author Michelle DesPres and Intuitively You: Evolve Your Life and Mend the World. The book guides readers to health and fulfillment using compelling stories and a plethora of intuitive exercises and tools. You know what they say about making the world a better place: You have to start with the person you see in the mirror. Here’s where you begin!

Alexander Chee, How to Write an Autobiographical Novel

Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m.

Tivoli Student Union #640, Auraria campus

900 Auraria Parkway

Free

The Creative Writing program at the University of Colorado Denver brings author Alexander Chee to the Auraria campus for a reading and signing. Chee is the author of the non-fiction smash How to Write an Autobiographical Novel as well as the award-winning novel Edinburgh. The free event is the latest Jake Adam York Memorial Reading, which spotlights writers working in the areas of history and/or social justice. Books will be available for purchase (and autographs); a reception will follow. (Can’t get enough of Alex Chee? He’s also at BookBar on Saturday, April 13.)

Juliet Wittman, Stocker's Kitchen

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5 (includes $5 voucher good on day of event)

Her last appearance at Boulder Book Store was snowed out, but longtime Westword Juliet Wittman will give it another try: She's booked to read and sign her novel, Stocker's Kitchen, on April 11. For a preview, read our interview with Wittman.

Mike Reiss with Mathew Klickstein, Springfield Confidential

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Fans of The Simpsons will want to book this Tattered Cover reading and signing of the perfectly cromulent Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies From a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons. Mike Reisse (a 28-year Simpsons writer and producer) joins author Mathew Klickstein (SLIMED! An Oral History of Nickelodeon’s Golden Age) to provide an insider look at the show’s writers, animators, actors and celebrity guests; he'll also answer fan questions and ruminate on some of the most beloved and well-remembered episodes.

Christopher Merkner is only one of the several local writers at ACC's Writers Studio Literary Festival. YouTube

Writers Studio Literary Festival

Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arapahoe Community College

5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

$45 ($20 for ACC students)

Head down to Arapahoe Community College for a day full of literary workshops and readings, including some offered by local literary luminaries: Christopher Merkner (The Rise & Fall of the Scandamerican Domestic), Steven Dunn (Potted Meat, water & power), Nancy Stohlman (Madam Velvet’s Cabaret of Oddities), Colorado poet-laureate Joseph Hutchison (The World as Is), and several more. Hone your craft and hobnob with Denver’s literary elite; registration is required, and lunch is included.

