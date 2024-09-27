The Ten Best Mini Golf Spots in Denver

Like amusement parks and bowling alleys, miniature golf is one of those activities that many haven’t revisited since middle school. Glowing attractions at the mall may inspire you to relive those simpler times, but not all courses have remained rooted in the ’90s.
Along with nostalgic sites, this list highlights trendy bars, full-blown entertainment venues and even one that’s swapped tiny pencils for automated digital scoring. Experience a new era of putt-putt at these ten best mini-golf spots in Denver:
Adventure Golf and Raceway
9650 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
303-650-7587
It isn’t easy to keep the lights on at a local putt-putt attraction, but Adventure Golf and Raceway has done so for 35 years. Those with childhood memories here now bring their kids — despite the famous volcano now lying dormant. Still, 54 holes across three outdoor courses offer lots of family-friendly entertainment, as do go-karts and a ropes course.
Aqua Golf
501 West Florida Avenue
720-865-0880
While many mini-golf courses lean into a kitschy aesthetic, Aqua Golf keeps things simple. This outdoor putt-putt spot features a total of 36 holes across two courses. Expect varying slopes, a few pipes and tunnels and exceptionally maintained turf. A driving range lies adjacent to the attraction, where golfers can send balls splashing into Overland Lake.
Boondocks Food and Fun
11425 Community Center Drive, Northglenn
720-977-8000
18706 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
720-842-1100
Head to the suburbs to experience these indoor-outdoor funplexes complete with arcades, bowling, go-karts, laser tag and mini golf. Alongside the many kid-centric attractions, Boondocks caters to adults with boozy beverages and late-night hours. Take swings until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, navigating obstacles like a giant skull, a pirate ship and several water features. Colorado Journey Miniature Golf
5150 South Windermere Street, Littleton
303-734-1083
Many of the 36 holes at Colorado Journey Miniature Golf highlight iconic state landmarks. These include Garden of the Gods, the Florissant Fossil Beds, Mesa Verde cliff dwellings and the Eisenhower Tunnel. Scorecards share information about each site, making this outdoor attraction especially insightful for Denver visitors. Admire local flora as you make your way around its two courses.
FlyteCo Tower
3120 Uinta Street
720-708-8833
Set at the base of a former air traffic control tower, this spacious entertainment venue has it all: A full restaurant and bar, bowling lanes, arcade games, axe throwing and eighteen holes of outdoor mini golf with simple, yet challenging features. After completing the course, tee off in one of its three virtual golf suites located on the third floor.
Holey Moley Golf Club
1201 18th Street
720-360-3020
Offering a more adult vibe, Holey Moley Golf Club ranks as one of the best indoor putt-putt bars in Denver. Bring a date to share a cocktail served in a trophy-shaped mug, order shareable pub grub, and if you’re lucky, sink a hole in one. Its three nine-hole courses feature glow-in-the-dark sets that act as obstacles and also make for great photo ops. With Blucifer alongside a fortune teller and E.T., there isn’t a particular theme — aside from it all being kitschy and colorful.
Monster Mini Golf
8227 South Holly Street, Centennial
303-993-6892
Creepy clowns and hooded skeletons with red, beaming eyes may frighten little ones. But with its jerky animatronic Frankenstein and mural of zombified local celebrities, Monster Mini Golf earns a mild PG rating. Its glow-in-the-dark indoor course features eighteen holes and is especially one to keep in mind during spooky season.
Putter's Pride
3604 South Kipling Street
303-985-3860
Putter's Pride has been collecting kooky decor since 1996. An Easter Island Moai statue, a tower of dinosaurs, King Kong and other characters are strewn across its 54 holes. During the holidays, thousands of string lights make the three outdoor courses even more campy. But like many of these miniature golf spots in Denver, it offers an undeniable nostalgic charm. Puttshack
2813 Blake Street
720-833-7888
Westword readers named Puttshack this year’s best mini golf course, and it’s easy to understand why. This RiNo attraction has globally inspired bar bites, signature craft cocktails, live DJs on the weekends and four indoor mini golf courses with cutting-edge tech. Balls automatically keep track of scores and light-up features appear on the turf, adding a new element to the game with opportunities to lose and gain bonus points.
Rino Country Club
3763 Wynkoop Street
No sponsor referrals, no interviews and just a $10 lifetime membership fee — there’s no country club like it. At this RiNo bar, those 21+ can purchase a member card or opt for a $3 day pass to enjoy unlimited putt-putt. After a lap around its nine-hole outdoor course, order one of the best burgers in Denver from Dalton’s, which is located within RiNo Country Club, and take advantage of extensive drink specials.