Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Halloween interrupts the usual literary schedule this week, but there are still enough bookish events after trick-or-treating to satisfy even the hungriest literary sweet tooth, from a talk about magic-realist novels to poetry from some of the state’s finest to a con for young-adult books to a citywide literacy celebration. And if you’re feeling creative, a contest ending on Halloween night just might tickle your six-word fancy. Here’s the best of your boo-tiful literary options for the scariest week of the year.

Second Annual Six-Word Mystery Contest

Now through October 31

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$6 to enter one category; $10 for a chance in all five

The Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America presents its second annual Six-Word Mystery Contest, open to all writers who want to delve into something incredibly brief and still deeply affecting. Winners from each of five categories (Hard-boiled, Cozy, Thriller, Police Procedural and Mystery with Romance or Lust), along with an overall winner, will be announced at the RMMWA holiday party in December. The inaugural winner last year was Cindy Marsh, with her six words from the Thriller category: “Eyes so lovely I kept them.” Brrrr. Feel like taking on the challenge? You have, in the spirit of the season, until the stroke of midnight on Halloween night to do it.

Red Hen Press

Cai Emmons, Weather Woman

Thursday, November 1, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

The Tattered Cover welcomes author Cai Emmons to read from and sign copies of her new book, Weather Woman, a novel about science and intuition, women and power, and what the Earth needs from humanity. The event is free...and potentially inspiring.

Juan Morales

First Saturday Poetry: Juan Morales and Wayne Miller

Saturday, November 3, 4 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

BookBar will be full to bursting with poetic awesomeness as November begins to wind its chilled path through the end of the year. This week’s poets are big players in both the 21st-century poetry scene as well as Colorado’s academic environments: Juan Morales (The Handyman’s Guide to End Times) is the director of creative writing at Colorado State University Pueblo, where he runs the literary magazine Tempered Steel. Wayne Miller (Post-) is the director of creative writing at the University of Colorado Denver, where he runs the literary magazine Copper Nickel.

Jason Reynolds

Colorado Teen Book Con

Saturday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Littleton High School

199 East Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

Free

Tattered Cover presents the second annual Colorado Teen Book Con, where over twenty YA authors will converge to read, sign and talk about their celebrated works. The keynote speaker is award-winning author Jason Reynolds (All American Boys, the Track series), and there will be panels, readings, signings, vendors and food trucks. Lots of food trucks: Writing (and reading) is hungry work. The event is free, but registration is required.

EXPAND Putnam

Shanthi Sekaran, Lucky Boy

Saturday, November 3, 7 p.m.

Broomfield Auditorium

3 Community Park Road, Broomfield

Free

Author Shanthi Sekaran, author of the One Book One Broomfield selection Lucky Boy, comes to the Broomfield Auditorium for a reading, talk and book-signing. Join sponsors BookBar and the Broomfield Library and Cultural Affairs department in celebrating this citywide reading and discussion program at an insightful night of conversation, community and inspiration.

