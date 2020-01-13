The 21 Best Events in Denver, January 13 Through January 19

The Stock Show has officially stampeded into Denver, and whether you've never been or been a million times, there's a ton for you to check out over at the National Western Center, partner. You can also cheer the Avs to victory as they take on the Dallas Stars, get your protest on at the Womxn's March, or start the celebration of MLK Jr. Day; you'll find it all on our comprehensive list of the best things to do this week.

Monday, January 13

Motus Theater, the Boulder-based nonprofit that uses original works to inspire dialogue on critical issues of our time, last year introduced Shoebox Stories to share the stories of undocumented people caught in the crosshairs of U.S. immigration policy. The project went national with Shoebox Stories: UndocuAmerica, a podcast series in which prominent Americans step into the shoes of the undocumented immigrants; Gloria Steinem is highlighted in the episode set for release on January 20. But first, Motus will bring the project back home for a Shoebox Stories Live event, five consecutive nights of readings and performances by community leaders (chosen by a different nonprofit each round) that kick off at 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder. Tickets start at $20; get yours at tickets.thedairy.org.

Tuesday, January 14

Catch Kids: Chasing Paradise, a documentary about the radicalization of children and the activists dedicated to saving them, at a special screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Alamo Drafthouse Littleton, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive. After the showing, the film's executive producer, Raphael Shore, will discuss radicalization in the United States. Tickets are $12; get them and learn more at mizelmuseum.org.

Denver is known as a football town, but its hockey team, the Avalanche, is actually dominating right now. A year after making the playoffs, the Avs are jockeying for the top spot in the NHL's Central Division — so you won't want to miss watching them take on division rival the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, January 14. The puck drops at 7 p.m., but arrive earlier so you can get a picture with the team's canine mascot, Bernie. And since the Pepsi Center's DJ tends to play some aggressive house music during hockey games, get ready to party! Tickets start at $28 at ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday, January 15

In 2010, The Narrators, a live storytelling performance and podcast series, debuted as the brainchild of comedian Andrew Orvedahl, who’s since gone on to other things. But as a trailblazer in its field and still one of the best story times in Denver, The Narrators is now heading into its second decade in the able hands of Ron Doyle and Erin Rollman, with a new slate of themed monthly shows beginning with “Vision,” on Wednesday, January 15, at 8 p.m. at Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street. You never know who or what you’ll get, but audiences regularly find the Narrators to be enlightening and even life-changing. Reserve a seat in advance for $5 or take your chances at the door and sit on the floor; get more info at buntport.com.

Thursday, January 16

Yeehaw! The 31st annual Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering gallops into Golden on Thursday, January 16, for four days of programming celebrating cowboy culture. The meet-and-greet on January 16 is for members only (but, really, who doesn't want to be a cowboy when membership starts at $50?), with poetry and musical performances continuing both day and night through a special matinee hosted by Doris Daley on Sunday, January 19. All events are at the American Mountaineering Center at 710 10th Street in Golden; get tickets and a complete schedule at coloradocowboygathering.com.

Hemp community leaders, advocates and others are welcome to Colorado Winter Hemp Summit, the day-long, town hall-style gathering to discuss and recap hemp’s growth in 2019 and share 2020 industry and market projections. Produced by the Colorado Hemp Company, producer of NoCo Hemp Expo, this is a run-up to the expo itself. It all goes down at the Boulder Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oreg Avenue in Boulder. Tickets are $99 at winterhempsummit.com.

Rhizome demonstrates why artist-to-artist cyber-connections are important. Shu Lea Cheang, "Garlic=Rich Air," courtesy of Rhizome's Net Art Anthology

The original promise of the Internet as a channel for global networking and collaboration might have exploded into something quite different, but its hive-mind aspects have never completely gone away. New Museum affiliate Rhizome, an archive of digital art avenues through Internet history, demonstrates why artist-to-artist cyber-connections are important in The Art Happens Here: Net Art’s Archival Poetics. The touring exhibition, based on seminal online examples, opens at the University of Denver’s Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, and continues through March 1; learn more at vicki-myhren-gallery.du.edu.

Japan's Niigata prefecture — one of the top sake producing regions in the country — is known for its high-quality beverages, and on Thursday, January 16, you can taste some of the brews that rarely make it out of the Land of the Rising Sun at Uchi. The spot at 2500 Lawrence Street is hosting a sake dinner at 6:30 p.m., with four inventive courses (lamb belly with matcha salsa, hirame crudo and cherry blossoms, duck confit with persimmon kimchi and shortrib accompanied by miso and cherry mostarda) served alongside sake pairings. Tickets for the luxe dinner, $115, include tax and tip and are for sale now on Eventbrite, where you can also find info on the sakes, some of which are being shipped to from Japan especially for the feast.

Terrapin Care Station is one of the larger cannabis brands across Colorado, but the chain's roots still reside in Boulder, where it began as a lone medical marijuana store. To celebrate its expansion in Colorado and elsewhere, the funk-loving dispensary chain is hosting a tenth-anniversary jamboree at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, with performances by musicians from the Motet, Thievery Corporation, Nth Power and Shakedown Street. Attendance (21+) is free, but you must register at eventbrite.com.

Friday, January 17

For the first time in a decade, the Progressive International Motorcycle Show will be racing into Denver for a weekend of biker mayhem. Check out some of the newest motorcycles, electric bikes and custom-built rides, take a spin on a Zero electric motorcycle, pop wheelies on the Wheelie Machine, enjoy a stunt show, and bring the kids for a chance to try some battery-assisted bikes. If you're new to two wheels, be sure to take the motorcycle safety course. The fun runs from 3 p.m. Friday, January 17, through 5 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at the Colorado Convention Center. Admission is $17 for adults, free for kids under twelve; find tickets and more information at motorcycleshows.com/denver.

Guitarist Brandon Ross, bassist Melvin Gibbs and drummer J.T. Lewis are Harriet Tubman. Courtesy of Harriet Tubman

The best part of jazz is how it never stands still: The genre remains uncategorizable, blending improvisation and a wide spread of musicological references, from rock and blues to the straight-on avant-garde. The musicians who make up contemporary trio Harriet Tubman — guitarist Brandon Ross, bassist Melvin Gibbs and drummer J.T. Lewis — leave no territory unexplored, as they’ll demonstrate at Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street, on Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. nightly. Get in the groove at dazzledenver.com, where you'll find tickets, $12 to $35, and more information.

The dark months of winter make a fitting backdrop for an artistic discussion of mental health issues, something international artists Craig Walsh and Hiromi Tango will do in Woven Spaces. The sensory and participatory mix of collaborative sculpture, outdoor projections and performance is all aimed at giving a voice to people fighting depression and creating a place of sanctuary for all. Community members are invited to contribute used clothing and join the artists in creating Woven Spaces through January 22 at the Gallery@OMH, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street in Breckenridge, and to participate in interviews for a ten-night display of Walsh’s projections throughout the downtown Breckenridge Arts District. The installation stands through May 10, and a series of community classes will unfold from February 19 through April 28 on selected dates, both within the gallery space. Events are free; find dates, locations and other information at breckcreate.org.

Saturday, January 18

Denver Beer Co. knows how to lure your sorry ass out of bed bright and early on a weekend morning: Its annual two-day Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest at the taproom's Arvada outpost (5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard) sells out every year. Starting at the unholy hour of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, the fest features all the salty, porky, bitter, black, boozy goodness that you can fit in your belly until 11 a.m. So whether you're hitting the taproom after a restful night's sleep or just wrapped up a graveyard shift, this fest is sure to start the day off right. Tickets are $45 on the brewery's website and include a breakfast burrito (veggie option available), bottomless brews (coffee and beer) and bacon and a commemorative mug (because everyone knows you're not really an alcoholic if you're drinking beer out of a coffee cup before 9 a.m.).

Hear her roar! Teague Bohlen

Since the electoral college handed over the White House to a guy who bragged about sexually assaulting women, the annual Women’s March — rebranded as the Womxn’s March in 2018 to be more trans-inclusive — and similar rallies across the country have championed women’s rights. In the past year, the local chapter has diversified its leadership to advance the movement to end sexism, oppression and injustice. The local rally and march run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, starting in Civic Center Park. Post-march activities include the Impact Expo inside the McNichols Building; get details at womxnsmarchdenver.org.

Jason Anderson, the Coloradan who won the History Channel’s Forged in Fire competition, will co-host Denver's first Ice Bear Bladesmith Challenge on Saturday, January 18. Up to thirty contestants will compete in this newly forged competition, which starts at 8 a.m. at Salvage Design Center (the other co-host), 1200 West Evans Avenue. “We’re hoping this first challenge brings Colorado’s bladesmithing community and its fans together. Handcrafted blade-making is an art of passion and strength that blends steel, fire and willpower. The process is fun to watch, and it’s even better as a competition,” says Anderson. The event is free to watch; the buy-in is $100 to compete. Find out more at facebook.com/salvagedesigncenter.

Fashion Denver entrepreneur Brandi Shigley, a longtime figure on the local fashion scene and a member of Westword’s inaugural class of MasterMinds in 2005, is returning to the business that got her going in the local industry in the first place back in 1999: making and selling one-of-a-kind custom handbags under the title of B.Shigley Designs. Shigley’s kicking off the comeback with a B.Shigley Designs Custom Designed Handbag Pop-Up on Saturday, January 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Track Architecture, 2265 Lawrence Street, where you can pick through her giant pile of fabrics and notions — or bring your own — and order up the custom bag of your dreams. Prices will range from $40 to $100 depending on the size and materials used; get details at fashiondenver.com.

Zines, cereal, coffee, friends: What better way could there possibly be to celebrate the Denver Zine Library’s auspicious sixteenth anniversary? Partake of them all when the DZL brings a choice selection of zine vendors to Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway, for a fanfare-free afternoon party and sale. Caffeinate, have a bowl and share DIY tales on Saturday, January 18, from 1 to 5 p.m.; find more info and RSVP on the Zines and Cereal Anniversary Party Facebook page.

Three floors of art grace the McNichols Building this month. Spirit Resonance: The Vitality of Printmaking is an early entry for this spring’s citywide Mo’Print 2020 printmaking biennial, while Dearly Disillusioned comprises a quartet of feminism-related installations by four local art collectives that coincide with the centennial of women's suffrage in America and Denver’s fourth annual Womxn's March; both shows run through April 5. Rounding out the exhibition roster on the first floor is Ecosistema 06050, a show of images of Mexico City by Jacob Prado, on display through January 31. All three will be showcased during The McNichols Project: Spirit of the People, an opening celebration with live music on Saturday, January 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested in advance at eventbrite.com; learn more at mcnicholsproject.com.

And now for something completely different: MidWinter: A Colorado Night’s Dream will combine live entertainment (trapeze artists! boylesque!) and the debut of the latest film from Denver-based Spark Erotic for a sensual but sensitive evening. “I've been fascinated with sleep and dreams for years,” explains event producer Jessie Hanson. “Dreams are where our subconscious communicates itself to us — they reveal our fantasies, fears and desires, and help us process our experiences. I wrote this production to play with the concept of how our best dreams show us what we can't see during our waking hours.” Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show on Saturday, January 18, at the Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue. Tickets are $25, or $150 for a reserved high-top for four; get yours at theorientaltheater.com.

In the world of fashion design, Denver has many unsung heroes. Artist Brooke Anderson has organized You Are the Runway, a fashion-show experience at the Instagram-friendly Denver Selfie Museum, 1525 Market Street, to highlight streetwear designed by Madelyn Hadel of Rebellelion, Amy Lisojo and Aldo El Creator — all of whom met at Denver Fashion Week and decided to collaborate. The show takes place on Saturday, January 18, from 9 p.m. to midnight; to reserve tickets, $20, go to denverselfiemuseum.com, click on “Get Tickets,” and select “Special Tours” to reserve your time slot.

Sunday, January 19

Leon Gallery is jumping on the intimate private dinner club bandwagon with its inaugural Fine Mess Supper Club, a gourmet five-course meal with wine pairings, dished out in style by chefs Luke McDaniel of Coohills and Anthony Urbany of Devil’s Food. The twenty lucky and sophisticated cohorts seated around the table will be responsible for the artsy conversation, inspired by Leon’s current exhibit, Beasts of Burden, from street artist bunny M. The dinner bell rings at 5 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Leon, 1112 East 17th Avenue; reserve your seat for $85 by contacting the gallery at ifoundleon@gmail.com or calling 303-832-1599.

To be considered for our 21 Best list, we need event information at least three weeks in advance. Send it to editorial@westword.com.