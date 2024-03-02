BOCO Flamenco Is Back in the Spotlight for Second Annual Spring Festival

BOCO Flamenco Spring Festival, the second annual multi-day cultural experience, returns from Monday, March 4, through Thursday, March 7, for a nonstop convergence of music, movement and celebration with a thematic focus on the avant-garde. Husband-and-wife duo Antonio and Andrea Gomez founded the Colorado nonprofit in 2019, driven by a desire to provide cultural touchstones to the local community. After the success of its inaugural event last year, BOCO Flamenco is expanding its reach, with bigger venues, more workshops and new collaborations with other local businesses.
To understand the Gomezes' passion for this undertaking, it's important to know their backstory. Flamenco is deeply personal for Antonio, who comes from a long line of performing artists in Seville, Spain; his father is the legendary flamenco dancer and international superstar Antonio Canales. Throughout his lengthy career, and particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, Canales transformed the art form and brought it to a global audience on a massive scale. Canales’s work is widely celebrated, and his influence on the genre endures.
Growing up Cuban-Nicaraguan in Miami, Florida, Andrea had a similar call to express herself through dance. She discovered flamenco at the age of six and tapped into a fierce confidence she’d never known up to that point. Enthralled, Andrea studied flamenco for years, taking workshops, traveling to Spain, and even earning a BA in Flamenco from the University of New Mexico.
Their parallel journeys converged when the couple met at a flamenco festival in Albuquerque in 2015, while Antonio was managing his father’s tour. The two felt an instant connection, kept in touch, and began dating a few years later. Now they are married, with two young girls and a baby boy on the way.
To kick off the festival on the fourth, BOCO Flamenco will be taking over the Rayback Collective in Boulder for a performance set by Latin Grammy-winning musician Rycardo Moreno. Attendees can learn about flamenco, meet like-minded peers and mingle with the festival artists themselves. For more time with Moreno, sign up for his 11 a.m. guitar workshops on Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6, at the Gomezes' restaurant, Farra, in Lyons.
Tuesday also includes a special show at Boulder’s Casey Middle School, known for its significant Hispanic student body and bilingual program. This performance is for the students and parents, in celebration of the school’s 100-year anniversary. Andrea remarks on how integral the arts are for young kids to experience: “It brings your shoulders back, you put your arms up, you stomp. You’re like, ‘Here I am. These are my values. This is my voice.’ It gives you dignity and power.”
Wednesday, March 6, is a special night, as well, as the Gomezes incorporate their popular restaurant into the program. This intimate dinner at Farra will be a way to introduce the visiting artists to the warmth and generosity of the people of Lyons, with a tasting menu, special performances, and tales of Antonio’s childhood memories of growing up in a community of artists in his father’s dance company all those years ago.
The week will culminate on Thursday, March 7, in a collaborative performance, "Color Sin Nombre," at the Boulder Theater. This monumental showcase of flamenco dance will be led by world-renowned dancer and choreographer José Maya. Born in Spain, Maya built his repertoire in his youth alongside prolific artists such as Antonio’s father, as well as Juan Ramírez and Joaquín Grilo. Eventually, his work skyrocketed to international recognition, collaborating with the likes of Marc Anthony and Beyoncé.
This particular piece incorporates eight spectacular paintings by Mark Rothko to take audiences on a transcendent journey of emotional depth, featuring music by Moreno (guitar), Delia Membrive (vocals) and David Dominguez (drums). Andrea explains that in a live flamenco performance, the rhythmic complexities between dancers, musicians and vocalists provide a master class in communication.
The festival will close out with a celebratory after-party at Antonio’s old stamping grounds — Corrida in downtown Boulder, where he previously worked as general manager. Swing by at 9 p.m. or later for a lively night of delicious bites and pumping tunes courtesy of DJ Musa. Guests who present their ticket from Color Sin Nombre will also get a free sangria at the bar. Antonio says that the after-party is a way for everyone to let out the week's pent-up energy with a night of unabashed reverie and spectacular company.
BOCO Flamenco is on a mission to uphold the quality and authenticity of the dance without gatekeeping it, because the universal experience of resonating with a piece of culture is invaluable. The couple knows that not everyone has the privilege to travel to Spain, and of those who can, not all have experts to deftly guide them through the expansive history. To have this nonprofit foster a more interconnected and enriched local community in Colorado, they say, is the ultimate dream. “Poco a poco,” Antonio laughs. “Little by little.”
BOCO Flamenco’s Spring Festival runs from Monday, March 4, through Thursday, March 7. Visit the website for tickets to guitar workshops and the closing-night showcase, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Follow @bocoflamenco on instagram for general news and updates.