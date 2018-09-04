Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

What is it about September that makes us all start to turn inward, both literally and figuratively? We go inside in the actual sense, but we also begin to contemplate a little more, think a little deeper, and — yes — read more, too. Is it something in the air as the year starts to wane, or is it just that we’re all working off an internal back-to-school clock? Whatever the reason, embrace it. Here are five of the best ways to do so this first week of September. (And don’t forget the month-long Unseen Festival at Counterpath — we covered their sneak preview back in August, but there are 26 days of awesome left to take in.)

Nevertheless, We Persisted

Tuesday, September 4, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Prep/Bookbar

3752 Tennyson Street

$20 for adults over 18; free under 18

Bookbar is the organizer of this inspirational and empowering event, which is being hosted at Rocky Mountain Prep in order to accommodate a larger crowd. Speakers include teen activist and former candidate for the Denver School Board Tay Anderson; Holocaust survivor Fanny Starr; Liz Wolfson, founder of the Girls Athletic Leadership Schools (GALS); paraplegic basketball coach Jess Markt; and poet Azure Antoinette. Tickets for the event are still available, but going fast.

Gwen Florio, Silent Hearts

Tuesday, September 4, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5 (includes voucher)

Former Denver Post reporter Gwen Florio returns to Colorado to sign and discuss her new book, Silent Hearts, a complex portrayal of two different but equally resilient women caught in the conflict of war-ravaged Afghanistan, in situations and an era that will test them in ways they never imagined. Your $5 entry fee is good toward the purchase of this or any book at this Boulder Book Store event, so it’s a can’t-lose proposition.