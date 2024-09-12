Boulder Named One of Three Finalists to Host Sundance

The City of Boulder has been named one of the three finalists to host the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, beginning in 2027. In July, the fest had announced six finalists: Boulder; Atlanta, Georgia; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Boulder is now facing off against Cincinnati and Utah, which has been home to the Sundance Film Festival for the past forty years. Hosting Sundance would not only make Boulder a bigger hub for filmmakers and cinephiles, but it would also provide a significant economic boost and cement the city's reputation as a regional arts leader.
“Boulder is the next natural home to the Sundance Film Festival and we are excited to be one of three finalists to host starting in 2027," says Governor Jared Polis, a resident of Boulder, in a press release. "Here in Colorado we cherish our creative communities, the jobs they create, and the economic contributions they make to our entire state, and the Sundance Film Festival would perfectly complement the work and creative activity already happening here in Colorado."
The connection between Boulder and Sundance runs deep. Robert Redford, the festival's founder, attended CU Boulder on a baseball scholarship for a year in the 1950s and joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity. While a student, he worked as a janitor at the Sink, where his picture can still be found. Despite Redford losing his scholarship and being kicked out of the university for drinking, two of his children later attended CU, and he received an honorary doctorate from the school.
Redford actually offered the university the chance to host the festival in 1978. CU declined, and Utah seized the chance to work with him on Sundance.
Former Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, who stepped down in March, fueled public speculation about the festival's future location during an appearance on The Town, a Hollywood business podcast by Matthew Belloni, in January at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. During the podcast, Vicente was open about the accessibility and financial challenges of hosting the event in a remote ski town in Utah, which is why there will be "a negotiation coming up" about where the festival will be held in the future.
In April, the Sundance Institute began a process to consider new locations for the internationally renowned festival. Boulder responded to a Request for Information in May, along with several other cities across the country, and was invited to submit a host-city proposal. On June 20, the State of Colorado, along with Visit Boulder and other regional partners, announced it had submitted a "strong proposal to host the Sundance Film Festival."
Boulder's bid emphasizes not only the city’s scenic beauty and creative legacy, but also the tangible benefits that hosting Sundance would bring to the local economy. The 2023 Sundance Film Festival generated over $118 million for Utah's economy, created more than 1,600 jobs for local residents, paid $63 million in wages and drew 21,000 visitors from out of state. Hosting the festival in Boulder could similarly drive substantial revenue and job creation. Local businesses would benefit from the influx of thousands of visitors, while the festival would elevate Boulder’s already vibrant creative industries, which includes hosting the Boulder International Film Festival.
Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder. "Being selected as a finalist reaffirms how closely Boulder aligns with the Festival’s vision and needs. Throughout this process, our local and state partners have demonstrated unwavering support, making this collaboration truly exceptional. As we enter the next phase of the selection process, we remain fully committed to putting forth our best effort and look forward to deepening our partnership with the Sundance Institute."
The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a one-time $1.5 million incentive to help Boulder develop a competitive proposal. The state Office of Economic Development and International Trade has also contributed an additional $325,000 to the proposal, which includes $250,000 from the Colorado Office of Film, Television, and Media over five years, as well as one-time contributions from the Colorado Tourism Office ($50,000) and Colorado Creative Industries ($25,000).
“I continue to be impressed by the thoughtfulness of the Sundance Institute throughout this selection process and the dedication of the team behind Boulder’s proposal, including Visit Boulder, Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman, OEDIT Deputy Director Jeff Kraft and the many partners committed to realizing this incredible opportunity," OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman says. "Advancing to the final stage is an honor and a testament to our state’s commitment to the arts, elevating diverse voices, and growing the creative industries as a way to build an economy that works for everyone."
The Sundance Institute intends to visit each finalist city in the coming months before making a final decision after the 2025 festival concludes in late winter or early spring. For the time being, Boulder's creative community is preparing for what could be a historic moment, and the city eagerly awaits its close-up.