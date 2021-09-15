Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

Bruce Campbell Takes on the Stanley Hotel

September 15, 2021 10:00AM

This isn't exactly how Bruce Campbell will show up at the Stanley. The real thing will be much better.
This isn't exactly how Bruce Campbell will show up at the Stanley. The real thing will be much better. Stanley Hotel/Bruce Campbell

Fans of horror, from the Evil Dead flicks to Stephen King’s The Shining, will have only one thing to say about BruceFest, the brand-new and super-spooky team-up of Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell and Estes Park’s infamous Stanley Hotel: Groovy.

Campbell is perhaps best known for his role in the Sam Raimi series of movies, from Evil Dead to its sequel to Army of Darkness, but also through other movies, comic books and more. Since the first film’s debut in 1981, both the movie and its chiseled-chinned star have become cult classics, influencing much of the horror that’s come in the four decades that have followed.

In November, perennial fan favorite Campbell will grace the storied hallways of Colorado’s Stanley Hotel, inspiration for The Shining and ghost stories galore, for the first-ever BruceFest, a multi-night event running from Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday September 17.

Packages for admission to the ultimate weekend experience in grueling horror come in three levels: the “Deadite Package,” the “Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Package” and the “Kandarian Demon Package.”

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The Deadite Package ($300) includes the following:
  • Watch With Screenings: the "centerpiece of the weekend’s events" are the screenings of the Evil Dead series, "featuring Bruce Campbell delivering hilarious and enlightening live commentary while answering questions from the audience."
  • Quintessential Horror Film Exhibit: a self-guided, curated exhibit, complete with informative displays.
  • Evil Dead Photo Op Experience: a unique photo experience that features larger-than-life set pieces, providing guests a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity in the Evil Dead universe.
  • Ghostly Scavenger Hunt: a custom game through the woods surrounding the Stanley Hotel, combining a traditional nature hike with a treasure hunt for relics from Evil Dead films.
  • Continuous Showings of Your Favorite Bruce Movies, including Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Bubba Ho-Tep and My Name Is Bruce.
  • Additional Surprise Activations: event-wide competitions, prizes, and so much more.
The Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Package ($450) includes all of the above, plus:
  • A signed event poster
  • Preferred access to events and screenings
  • Access to the Evil Dead VIP Groovy Cocktail Party hosted by Bruce Campbell himself, billed as “a moment to remember featuring custom cocktail recipes, hors d’oeuvres, and the chance to chat with Bruce!”
The ultimate fan package, though, is the Kandarian Demon Package ($600), which includes everything from the first two categories, plus a VIP photo op and an invite to the Evil Dead VIP Murder Mystery Dinner Party with Bruce Campbell. The delicious dinner will be catered by Chef Binotto, who trained under Iron Chef Morimoto and is currently the consulting chef for the Tim Burton-themed “Beetle House” restaurant group. The dinner will also include the sparkling wit of Bruce Campbell himself and an interactive murder mystery to solve, all of which comes together to create "one of the most memorable meals of the guests' lives!”
Hotel rooms at the Stanley are separate from event packages, but are available until capacity is met; attendees can make room reservations directly with the Stanley. For more information about the event, see the BruceFest website — and get ready to Hail to the King, baby.

The premiere of BruceFest live at the Stanley Hotel runs November 12 through 14. For tickets, check AXS online or call 888-929-7849.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation