Bruce Campbell Takes on the Stanley Hotel

Fans of horror, from the Evil Dead flicks to Stephen King’s The Shining, will have only one thing to say about BruceFest, the brand-new and super-spooky team-up of Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell and Estes Park’s infamous Stanley Hotel: Groovy.
Campbell is perhaps best known for his role in the Sam Raimi series of movies, from Evil Dead to its sequel to Army of Darkness, but also through other movies, comic books and more. Since the first film’s debut in 1981, both the movie and its chiseled-chinned star have become cult classics, influencing much of the horror that’s come in the four decades that have followed.
In November, perennial fan favorite Campbell will grace the storied hallways of Colorado’s Stanley Hotel, inspiration for The Shining and ghost stories galore, for the first-ever BruceFest, a multi-night event running from Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday September 17.
Packages for admission to the ultimate weekend experience in grueling horror come in three levels: the “Deadite Package,” the “Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Package” and the “Kandarian Demon Package.”
The Deadite Package ($300) includes the following:
- Watch With Screenings: the "centerpiece of the weekend’s events" are the screenings of the Evil Dead series, "featuring Bruce Campbell delivering hilarious and enlightening live commentary while answering questions from the audience."
- Quintessential Horror Film Exhibit: a self-guided, curated exhibit, complete with informative displays.
- Evil Dead Photo Op Experience: a unique photo experience that features larger-than-life set pieces, providing guests a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity in the Evil Dead universe.
- Ghostly Scavenger Hunt: a custom game through the woods surrounding the Stanley Hotel, combining a traditional nature hike with a treasure hunt for relics from Evil Dead films.
- Continuous Showings of Your Favorite Bruce Movies, including Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Bubba Ho-Tep and My Name Is Bruce.
- Additional Surprise Activations: event-wide competitions, prizes, and so much more.
- A signed event poster
- Preferred access to events and screenings
- Access to the Evil Dead VIP Groovy Cocktail Party hosted by Bruce Campbell himself, billed as “a moment to remember featuring custom cocktail recipes, hors d’oeuvres, and the chance to chat with Bruce!”
Hotel rooms at the Stanley are separate from event packages, but are available until capacity is met; attendees can make room reservations directly with the Stanley. For more information about the event, see the BruceFest website — and get ready to Hail to the King, baby.
The premiere of BruceFest live at the Stanley Hotel runs November 12 through 14. For tickets, check AXS online or call 888-929-7849.