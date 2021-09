Bruce Campbell Takes on the Stanley Hotel

Watch With Screenings: the "centerpiece of the weekend’s events" are the screenings of the Evil Dead series, "featuring Bruce Campbell delivering hilarious and enlightening live commentary while answering questions from the audience."

Fans of horror, from theflicks to Stephen King’s, will have only one thing to say about BruceFest , the brand-new and super-spooky team-up of Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell and Estes Park’s infamous Stanley Hotel Campbell is perhaps best known for his role in the Sam Raimi series of movies, fromto its sequel to, but also through other movies, comic books and more. Since the first film’s debut in 1981, both the movie and its chiseled-chinned star have become cult classics, influencing much of the horror that’s come in the four decades that have followed.In November, perennial fan favorite Campbell will grace the storied hallways of Colorado’s Stanley Hotel, inspiration forand ghost stories galore, for the first-ever BruceFest, a multi-night event running from Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday September 17.Packages for admission to the ultimate weekend experience in grueling horror come in three levels: the “Deadite Package,” the “Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Package” and the “Kandarian Demon Package.”The Deadite Package ($300) includes the following:The Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Package ($450) includes all of the above, plus:The ultimate fan package, though, is the Kandarian Demon Package ($600), which includes everything from the first two categories, plus a VIP photo op and an invite to the Evil Dead VIP Murder Mystery Dinner Party with Bruce Campbell. The delicious dinner will be catered by Chef Binotto, who trained under Iron Chef Morimoto and is currently the consulting chef for the Tim Burton-themed “Beetle House” restaurant group. The dinner will also include the sparkling wit of Bruce Campbell himself and an interactive murder mystery to solve, all of which comes together to create "one of the most memorable meals of the guests' lives!”Hotel rooms at the Stanley are separate from event packages, but are available until capacity is met; attendees can make room reservations directly with the Stanley . For more information about the event, see the BruceFest website — and get ready to Hail to the King, baby.