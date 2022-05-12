Burlesque Performer Organizes Symbolic Burial for Artists' Pandemic Losses

Denver burlesque performer and producer Melissa May, known by her stage name, Polka Dottie, originally had a straightforward name for her upcoming event: "Colorado Artists: Let's Mourn the Opportunities Lost to COVID Together." Although she changed the name to Ghost Light, the event's message remains the same, and artists from around Colorado will gather at HQ on Monday, May 16, to showcase their art and have a symbolic burial for the lost artistic opportunities from the pandemic.
For many artists, those opportunities aren't coming back. “I had all this momentum going, all these things planned. And then it stopped," May reflects.
She says that during quarantine, her motivation and creativity came to a halt. It wasn't until two years later that her passion for art served as motivation to keep going after losing so many opportunities.
“After discussing this topic with several other artists, I realized that the world hasn’t made time or space for us to mourn what could have been, so I wanted to create that opportunity for those desiring closure,” says May.
May began contacting artists from throughout Colorado to partake in this event. She got the inspiration for the event's new name from ghost lights, the single bulbs that theaters use to light the stage when it is unoccupied. They have also been used as a symbol of hope during the lockdown.
Any type of artist is invited to join, from drag performers to painters, sculptors, actors, singers, dancers, tattoo artists and more. The artists are invited to share their losses in eulogy of sorts, as well, and bring works to showcase. During the time artists will be given to speak, items will be shared and explanations of their meaning will be presented. Being able to speak about these items out loud and share them with others will be a crucial part of the mourning and closure that this event hopes to bring to artists, May says.
“Don’t take the arts for granted,” she adds. May urges the general public to help support artists during these hard times in any way they can. Whether it be financially or through promotional avenues, any amount of support counts.
"We stayed home, we stayed brave, and we kept the light on. But we never got closure. Let’s create it together,” she concludes.
Ghost Light, 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 16, HQ, 60 South Broadway. Entry is free. For any updates visit Polka Dottie on Instagram at @misspolkadottie.