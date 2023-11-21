Camp Christmas 2023: The Five Best Things About the Immersive Holiday Event

Camp Christmas at Stanley Marketplace is a holiday extravaganza best described as camp on crack.
And the "camp" of the title isn't just a recreational reference. Famously coined by Susan Sontag in her seminal 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp,'" the term defines a sensibility or style characterized by a love of exaggeration, extravagance and artifice. It often involves the celebration of the absurd and artificial, and Camp Christmas takes these principles and turns them into a dazzling reality.
Imagine a campsite filled with hundreds of handcrafted holiday items by camp director and installation artist Lonnie Hanzon, where the seasonal spirit is so infectious that even Scrooge himself would break into a spontaneous "Jingle Bell Rock" dance. This is Camp Christmas, a 15,000-square-foot, 360-degree kaleidoscope of holiday cheer created by Hanzon Studios and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Off-Center program, featuring a plethora of delightful attractions that's campier than a cabin full of singing squirrels.
After two years outdoors at the Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, the immersive event is back to spread cheer at its original location at Stanley Marketplace, where it had a nearly sold-out run in 2019. With a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere, the yuletide celebration offers a unique experience, and Hanzon, who designed the renovated interior of the Clocktower Cabaret, is able to pack every inch of the space with his studio's signature sense of maximalism.
Dive into the five best things about this year's Camp Christmas below:
As soon as you step into Camp Christmas, you'll be encouraged to leave your worries and stress behind. A giant sign stationed near the entrance beckons us to leave negative emotions outside, because you won't be needing them at the campsite. It's like therapy for your holiday anxieties, minus the crusty couch and seasonal depression, and plus a side of winter wonderland.
Camp Christmas is open Tuesdays through Sundays, now through December 24, with an additional Monday opening on December 18. The moment you step inside, you'll feel the weight of the world lift off your shoulders, replaced by an overwhelming sense of joy and merriment. It's an invitation to immerse yourself in the festive spirit and forget about any challenges. The holiday season is all about joy and togetherness, and Camp Christmas provides the perfect escape from the daily grind.
Looking for a sweet spot to snag Instagram-worthy backdrops, or just need a spot to take your family's Christmas card photo? Prepare to be surrounded by picture-perfect moments at Camp Christmas. Everywhere event-goers turn, they'll find themselves surrounded by scenes straight out of a holiday fairytale.
From walls of presents for a more traditional picture to the glorious, festive sculpture of Blucifer, the walkable installation practically begs people to take an abundance of photos. And for the kiddos (and kids at heart), visits with Santa are available Thursdays and Fridays until 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., plus additional times leading up to Christmas.
Lonnie's Tips, Merry Badges and Pun Trees, Oh, My!
Camp Christmas is not just about admiring the decorations — it's also about interactive experiences. Explore the campgrounds and earn Merry Badges as you go along. There are twenty Merry Badges hidden through the experience, such as the "Let It Go" badge at the door and the "Blue Christmas" badge next to Denver's favorite big blue horse.
Another marvel includes the "pun trees," which include the "Win-Tree," made out of trophies, and the "Infant-Tree," which comprises baby dolls. As a bonus, pick up some holiday wisdom from the mastermind behind it all, camp director Lonnie Hanzon, whose notes and tips are found throughout the attraction.
When the holiday spirit calls for a little liquid assistance, Camp Christmas has got its visitors covered. The Base Camp and Fairy Bars offer an array of craft cocktails that are sure to warm the spirit (and provide the courage to tackle the mistletoe). In addition to a fully stocked bar, there is a variety of signature cocktails.
Specialty drink options include Base Camp, an iced bourbon, ginger liqueur and apple cider; the Campy Fire, comprising mezcal, triple sec and blood-orange hibiscus kombucha; Snowy Negroni, an iced gin, lilette blanc, white vermouth, lemon twist and club soda; and the Funky Forest Frolic, an iced vodka, organic lemonade, wildberry simple, muddled blackberry, and club soda.
If you're feeling frisky, you can opt for a Shot of S'mores, which is a chilled marshmallow vodka with a chocolate and graham cracker rim. And if you're steering clear of spirits, indulge in hot cocoa, apple cider or specialty mocktails.
The Stanley Marketplace Keeps the Fun Going
Not only does the indoor setting allow the creative team to completely immerse patrons in the environment, but its location in the Stanley Marketplace allows visitors to extend their Camp Christmas visit into an evening of holiday fun. The Marketplace is home to more than fifty Colorado businesses, making it the ideal place for Christmas shopping as well as a delicious dinner at one of the restaurants.
Whether you're a local looking for a new tradition or a visitor seeking holiday enchantment, Camp Christmas has something for everyone, making it one of the best ways to fill up on the seasonal joy. So grab your Santa hat and your silliest sweater, and get ready to camp it up like never before at the quirkiest holiday tradition in town!
Camp Christmas is open various time through Sunday, December 24, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora. Get tickets at denvercenter.org.