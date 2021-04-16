Cast Your Vote for the 2021 Reading the West Book Awards

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association announced the 31st Annual Reading the West Book Awards shortlists in nine award categories this week — and they’re inviting the titular readers to take part in the decision process. Member booksellers and the reading public are both encouraged to vote for their favorite titles in each category at readingthewest.com through May 15.

Award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at a live virtual event hosted by Kali Fajardo-Anstine, winner of last year’s Reading the West Book Award for Fiction for her stratospheric-hit short-story collection Sabrina & Corina. The ceremony is being presented for the first time online, and is free and open to the public; register now at the MPIBA website.

The winning authors and their books will be celebrated by independent bookstores across the mountains and plains region and beyond, with in-store displays, newsletter stories, website and social media posts, and customer events. The awards, given to books published in the previous calendar year, celebrate the spirit of the West and the rich variety of writing in and about this region, and reflect the extraordinary diversity of the reading public.

The shortlists, presented in no particular order, are as follows:

FICTION

Telephone, Percival Everett, Graywolf Press

The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones, Gallery/Saga Press

All God's Children, Aaron Gwyn, Europa Editions

Barn 8, Deb Olin Unferth, Graywolf Press

Black Sun, Rebecca Roanhorse, Gallery/Saga Press

DEBUT FICTION

Nights When Nothing Happened, Simon Han, Riverhead Books

Above Us the Milky Way, Fowzia Karimi, Deep Vellum Publishing

All Things Left Wild, James Wade, Blackstone Publishing

Winter Counts, David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Ecco

Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper

POETRY

Guillotine: Poems, Eduardo C. Corral, Graywolf Press

When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry, Joy Harjo (editor), W. W. Norton & Company

The Death of Sitting Bear: New and Selected Poems, N. Scott Momaday, Harper

Postcolonial Love Poem: Poems, Natalie Diaz, Graywolf Press

Anodyne, Khadijah Queen, Tin House Books

NARRATIVE NONFICTION

Billionaire Wilderness: The Ultra-Wealthy and the Remaking of the American West, Justin Farrell, Princeton University Press

Half Broke: A Memoir, Ginger Gaffney, W. W. Norton & Company

The Reign of Wolf 21: The Saga of Yellowstone's Legendary Druid Pack, Rick McIntyre, Greystone Books

Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land, N. Scott Momaday, Harper

The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West, Megan Kate Nelson, Scribner

ILLUSTRATED NONFICTION

Our Wild Tails, Cynthia Bennett, Gibbs Smith

Cross Country: A 3,700-Mile Run to Explore Unseen America, Rickey Gates, Chronicle Books

Colorado's Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks, Jeri Norgren, John Fielder Publishing

Wild Horses of the West, Jan Drake, Gibbs Smith

Through a Native Lens: American Indian Photography, Nicole Strathman, University of Oklahoma Press

YOUNG ADULT

Forget This Ever Happened, Cassandra Rose Clarke, Holiday House

I'll Be the One, Lyla Lee, Katherine Tegan Books

Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido

Tigers, Not Daughters, Samantha Mabry, Algonquin Young Readers

Everything Sad Is Untrue, Daniel Nayeri, Levine Querido

YOUNG READERS (MIDDLE GRADE)

Midnight at the Barclay Hotel, Fleur Bradley, Viking Books for Young Readers

Santiago's Road Home, Alexandra Diaz, S&S/Paula Wiseman Books

96 Miles, J. L. Esplin, Starscape

The Elephant's Girl, Celesta Rimington, Crown Books for Young Readers

Desert Diary, Michael O. Tunnell, Charlesbridge

PICTURE BOOKS

Cow Boy is NOT a Cowboy, Gregory Barrington, HarperCollins

The Old Truck, Jerome & Jarrett Pumphrey, Norton Young Readers

On Account of the Gum, Adam Rex, Chronicle Books

Simon at the Art Museum, Christina Soontornvat, Atheneum BYR

Green on Green, Dianne White & Felicita Sala, Beach Lane Books

EATING THE WEST (COOKBOOKS & CULINARY WRITING)

Taste of Tucson: Sonoran-Style Recipes Inspired by the Rich Culture of Southern Arizona, Jackie Alpers, West Margin Press

Chicano Eats, Esteban Castillo, Harper Design

Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food, Gina Rae La Cerva, Greystone Books

The Mexican Home Kitchen: Traditional Home-Style Recipes That Capture the Flavors and Memories of Mexico, Mely Martinez, Rock Point

The Little Local Southwest Cookbook: Recipes for Classic Dishes, Marilyn Noble, Countryman Press

For more information on the Reading the West awards, and to cast your vote for your favorite in each category, visit the Reading the West website.