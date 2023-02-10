New Castle Rock Comic Book Explores Town's Gun Obsessions and Suburban Paranoia

click to enlarge From the pages of Tactical Hand Cream. Casual Dry Cleaning

The town of Castle Rock is central to Sincavage’s zine — a product of place that’s more common in large metropolitan areas. “In New York, people make art about the street they live on,” he says. “Paul Simon wrote songs about Bleeker Street, the Ramones about 53rd and 3rd. Every block in NYC, it seems like someone wrote a book or a song or something about it. You come to Colorado, and that’s not as true. So it seemed like the thing to do. I wanted to recognize the weirdness of Castle Rock. The blue up there, the red down there, and everything in between. I don’t think anyone on any side would recognize how weird it is. So it was partially that."

