Not a Pretty Picture: CDOT Art Fence Will Separate I-70, Swansea School

Artwashing is a term used when developers use artists to make their gentrification more appealing, but it can be deployed in other situations as well. And the result may not be a pretty picture.

Take the Central 70 Project, which is breaking ground in the midst of protests and lawsuits. This monumental, $1.2 billion, four-year (after more than a decade of planning) effort will sink two miles of I-70 underground through the heart of north Denver, including the Globeville, Elyria and Swansea (GES) neighborhoods, even as activists and community members continue fighting to "Ditch the Ditch." Among other concerns, they cite the fact that a school backs up right against the highway, and students will continue to attend classes there during construction.

So GES residents bristled earlier this summer when the Colorado Department of Transportation announced it was seeking 22 artists to paint an art fence at Swansea Elementary School, to "protect both the students at Swansea Elementary School from construction activities, as well as provide a safe work environment for the crews building the new I-70," according to CDOT.

The call for entry asked artists to submit sketches for 15' x 12' sections of plywood wall, using the theme of “play.” CDOT's announcement cautioned: “All designs should be appropriate for elementary-aged children as well as the residents in the Elyria and Swansea neighborhoods. Murals may not contain vulgarity, nudity or violence.”

The artists selected for the project must complete the work in a single weekend, August 24 through August 26, and will be paid $800 each for their efforts; that fee includes material costs, which could account for half of the commission. That means that one of the most expensive public projects in the state's history is paying one of the lowest amounts for artists.

According to Jonathan Lamb, principal in Likeminded Productions and a mainstay at Colorado Crush, the going rate for a mural is $32 to $50 a square foot, which would put the starting amount for a commission of this size at $5,760 per artist.

’Duct Work piece by Ricks. Lindsey Bartlett

Despite the low rate, CDOT received an "amazing" 36 entries, says Rebecca White, deputy director of communications. CDOT has had success with other mural events, including ’Duct Work and ’Duct Work II, which created art along I-70 viaducts that will be torn down during the Central 70 Project, and CDOT is currently seeking more funds so that "more artists can participate beyond the original 22 we budgeted for," White adds. "Many of the artists are known nationally and internationally. Several of the entries demonstrate a strong awareness of the socio-economic and cultural context of these neighborhoods, which is fantastic.”

But not if you listen to Candi CdeBaca, who lives in the area and is running to unseat Albus Brooks, the Denver City Council rep for the district. “I feel like art is being used against us. We’re watching art be used to sanitize spaces throughout our communities, and to be a substitute for the culture that’s being erased," she says. "With this specific project, my opposition isn’t to the art on the wall, my opposition isn’t to the wall, my opposition is to the theme that’s required. The theme of 'play' is mocking the community of the children, who won’t be allowed to play in their neighborhood for the next five to ten years because of this pollution.”

Candi CdeBaca is fighting to Ditch the Ditch. Matthew Van Deventer

Pollution is an issue the neighborhood has been grappling with since long before the highway was built in the 1960s, since this area was host to factories and smelters a century ago, earning it Superfund status.

An art fence can't stop the pollution, the dust or even the noise — which Keiwit, the contractor charged with the construction, is petitioning to be allowed to make 24/7. But CDOT and Keiwit have attempted to mitigate construction problems. “We’ve worked hard on making things better for the school," White says. "We put a new HVAC system into the school, new doors and windows throughout the building, two new early-childhood classrooms, and relocated the door — $15 million worth of work. This summer, we’re moving the playground from the highway side to the northeast corner of the building.”

But that won't be far enough to hide what's going on around the corner. In California, studies about poor air quality near highways inspired legislators to pass a law preventing schools from being built within 500 feet of a highway. And in this case, it’s a highway through a Superfund site, in what has been called “the most polluted zip code in the country.”

“Hopefully, the children are learning to look at this with a critical eye," says CdeBaca. "When they stare at the trash that has been allowed to exist and the boarded-up homes that signal the end of our community...to slap a picture up there is further numbing the general public to the real disasters that are occurring here."