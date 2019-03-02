 


4
The Colorado Festival of Horror will release a coloring book.EXPAND
Xander Smith

Colorado Festival of Horror Selects Artists for Coloring Book

Kyle Harris | March 2, 2019 | 6:54am
AA

Organizers of the Colorado Festival of Horror decided to put together a horror-themed coloring book to help raise funds for the first edition of their event, which will take place in 2020. The idea certainly raised interest; our story on the campaign inspired hundreds of suggestions.

Now the festival has announced the artists selected to contribute to the coloring book. The competition was stiff, with more than 200 artists ultimately sending in over 400 submissions.

This first coloring book will be for people sixteen and up, but with so much to choose from, organizers are considering launching a second volume for kids and then a third volume, also for an older crowd. The festival is still taking submissions for those books.

The artists selected for the first edition include:

Andy Kuhn
Anthony Pugh
Benjamin Rodriguez
Bryan Pedersone
Cachet Whitman
Darm Kalsa
Jake Tacito
Jay Peteranetz
Joe Blablazo
Joe Jackson
Joe Oliver
Jolyon Yates
Kevin Waltz
LeAnn Fenton
Ron Root
Maxmillian Schiffman
Mynah Battacharyya
Patrick Baca
Robert Elrod
Ryan Kasparian
Steve Crockett
Thane Benson
Xander Smith
Zach Howard

In addition to the coloring book and the 2020 festival, organizers are hosting a monthly horror interview series on the third Wednesday of every month. The next will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway, with Jolyon Yates and Joe Oliver.

For more information about how to submit art and follow the festival as it grows, go to the Colorado Festival of Horror website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

