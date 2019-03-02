Colorado Festival of Horror Selects Artists for Coloring Book

Organizers of the Colorado Festival of Horror decided to put together a horror-themed coloring book to help raise funds for the first edition of their event, which will take place in 2020. The idea certainly raised interest; our story on the campaign inspired hundreds of suggestions.

Now the festival has announced the artists selected to contribute to the coloring book. The competition was stiff, with more than 200 artists ultimately sending in over 400 submissions.

This first coloring book will be for people sixteen and up, but with so much to choose from, organizers are considering launching a second volume for kids and then a third volume, also for an older crowd. The festival is still taking submissions for those books.