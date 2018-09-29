Outside Coors Field, Win-Win in the Works for "Evolution of the Ball"

The Rockies' place in the post-season playoffs isn't the only win at Coors Field.

It looks like there's a solution in the works for "The Evolution of the Ball," the iconic Lonnie Hanzon sculpture that has graced the Wynkoop Street walkway into Coors Field since the ballpark opened in 1995.

Of course, much of that walkway leading to the sculpture (see above) is no longer there. The Colorado Rockies company is developing West Lot, the block between 18th and 19th and Wynkoop and Wazee streets that was once a parking lot. Even before the season ended, construction on the towering project began last week, when the property was closed and the pavement pulled up. That wasn't all that was pulled up: The bricks that baseball fans bought to help build the ballpark are also gone, but they haven't been forgotten: They've been stored and will be reinstalled along 20th Street.