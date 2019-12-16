 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Colorado Symphony will wrap up its Harry Potter concert series in 2020.EXPAND
The Colorado Symphony will wrap up its Harry Potter concert series in 2020.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Colorado Symphony Will Live Score the Final Harry Potter Movie

Kyle Harris | December 16, 2019 | 8:44am
In summer 2020, the Colorado Symphony will join CineConcerts in live-scoring the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 –  the final chapter in the saga of Harry Potter and friends' harrowing time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The orchestra will perform Alexandre Desplat's score, alongside the film, which will play on four high-definition forty-foot screens at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world," says Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer and conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, in a statement announcing the partnership. "It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

The screening and concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, as well as at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at the Colorado Symphony website.

For more information about the series, go to the Harry Potter in Concert website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

