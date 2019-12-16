Colorado Symphony Will Live Score the Final Harry Potter Movie

The Colorado Symphony will wrap up its Harry Potter concert series in 2020.

In summer 2020, the Colorado Symphony will join CineConcerts in live-scoring the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – the final chapter in the saga of Harry Potter and friends' harrowing time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The orchestra will perform Alexandre Desplat's score, alongside the film, which will play on four high-definition forty-foot screens at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world," says Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer and conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, in a statement announcing the partnership. "It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

The screening and concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, as well as at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at the Colorado Symphony website.

For more information about the series, go to the Harry Potter in Concert website.