 Comedian Nikki Glaser Lights Up Denver on New Year's Eve | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Nikki Glaser Lights Up Paramount Theatre With The Good Girl Tour New Year's Eve

"There's just something special about closing up the year in a city that I love so much with friends, in a theater that has so many good memories for me."
December 22, 2023
Nikki Glaser is no stranger to Denver.
Nikki Glaser is no stranger to Denver. Courtesy of Nikki Glaser
Share this:
As the clock ticks toward 2024, the Paramount Theatre is gearing up for a New Year's Eve spectacle with Nikki Glaser, a fearless voice in contemporary comedy. The Good Girl Tour, set for Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, is a bold, unfiltered journey through the highs and lows of Glaser's uproarious world.

Glaser is no stranger to the state; she attended the University of Colorado Boulder for a year, and she performs here so frequently that she decided to record her 2022 HBO special, Good Clean Filth, locally at the Paramount Theatre. She also shares that doing standup in the Mile High City is unlike anywhere else: "The difference is the shortness of breath on stage," Glaser jokes.

"Every time I go to Colorado, I always say I want to move here," she continues. "I think this is the city I need to live in. Given the choice to live anywhere, I would live in the Denver area because my best friend lives there. I love skiing, and I'm also kind of obsessed with Columbine. Let's not get into it, but I've been to Columbine High School a lot of times because I've read a lot about it. I was a freshman in high school when it happened; it profoundly affected my life. I'm obsessed with Colorado in every way."

For nearly two decades, Glaser has honed a comedic style that blends brutal honesty with relatable hilarity. She's become a formidable force in the comedy world, fearlessly tackling personal and taboo topics with her distinct wit. And it all goes back to her time at CU Boulder.

"One of my friends saw a flier on campus for an upcoming standup comedy showcase asking comedians to sign up," Glaser says. "She stole the flier, brought it to my dorm room, slammed it on my desk and was like, ‘You're doing this.’ And I was like, ‘All right, but I guess no one else can because you stole the flier.’ So I started writing jokes and Googling different comedians, because I wasn't really a huge fan of standup comedy — I had never really seen it. And then, obviously, I became a huge fan of it ... At that first set, I walked out on stage and I got those laughs, and it was the answer to everything I've been looking for my entire life. It felt like, ‘Oh, my God, this is it!’ Finally, I was good at something."
comedian nikki glaser performing
Nikki Glaser has a two-night run at Denver's Paramount Theatre.
Courtesy of Nikki Glaser
Glaser is coming to Denver after recently recording The Good Girl Tour on December 16 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle. The special, which is set to be released in the new year, is Glaser's latest, following her first special, Perfect, for Comedy Central in 2016, Bangin' for Netflix in 2019 and Good Clean Filth for HBO in 2022.

Although recording a special is exciting, Glaser is looking forward to performing her first weekend show after the filming process. "It's great because I can be much more present," she explains. "With the live tapings of shows, there's a lot of nervousness. It’s like, ‘I gotta get this right.' There's a lot of pressure, and obviously, it's such a celebratory, fun moment, but it's nice to just have a show that only exists in that moment. You’re a little bit freer, because you can say things that you know you aren't going to put on camera and won't follow you around for the rest of your life.

"I get to do material that excites me again," Glaser continues. "I get to do some of the bits the way that I did them before I was trying to perfect them for TV. So I'm just going to feel super loose and free and excited to be on stage for the first time since having this really big crescendo of a moment recently. It's starting the new year off in the perfect way. And I have so many friends in Denver. I've been going there for so many years in my career; I always have great shows there. I just know that people like me and get me, and I always have such a good time on stage and off stage. It's just a great city to be in."

click to enlarge
"I'm kind of obsessed with Colorado in every way," says Nikki Glaser ahead of her New Year's Eve show at the Paramount Theatre.
Courtesy of Nikki Glaser
Her style, influenced by the likes of Mitch Hedberg, Wendy Liebman, Conan O'Brien and Sarah Silverman, has morphed into a unique blend of personal anecdotes laced with sharp observations. This transformation is evident in her self-titled podcast, TV appearances and standup routines, in which she navigates topics ranging from daily absurdities to deeply personal struggles with anorexia, depression and anxiety.

As Glaser preps for her Denver show, she promises there will be a mix of perfected material and fresher, more experimental bits. "It's going to be a mixture of stuff that is just crushing and new stuff," Glaser says. "It's like when you go to see your favorite artists and they're on autopilot when they're playing the hits, and they're most alive when they're playing the new stuff. Even though I like to hear the old stuff, I like when they're doing the new stuff more, so that's kind of the mood I'm going to be in at the Paramount. ... It's a great way to usher in the year. I think as much as we don't want to put meaning around New Year's Eve, there's just something special about closing up the year in a city that I love so much with friends, in a theater that has so many good memories for me."

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour, Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. Tickets are available at nikkiglaser.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Married at First Sight Recap: Yet Another Denver Couple Discusses Divorce

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Yet Another Denver Couple Discusses Divorce

By Hannah Metzger
Living a Lynyrd Skynyrd Song: Denver Author Makes Debut With First Novel

Literature

Living a Lynyrd Skynyrd Song: Denver Author Makes Debut With First Novel

By Teague Bohlen
Ho, Ho, Hold Your Horses: "Mustang" Heirs Threaten Legal Action

Arts & Culture News

Ho, Ho, Hold Your Horses: "Mustang" Heirs Threaten Legal Action

By Patricia Calhoun
Married at First Sight Recap: Couples Deteriorate After Returning to Denver

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Couples Deteriorate After Returning to Denver

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation