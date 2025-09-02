 Coolest Things We Saw at Denver Tacticon Tabletop Gaming Convention | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Coolest Things We Saw at the Tacticon Tabletop Gaming Convention

Denver's venerated gaming gathering got a glow-up this year.
September 2, 2025
Image: A crowded room of tabletop gamers
Tacticon's new open-area gaming seemed to be a hit among attendees, partially because the carpet makes the room look like a battle-mat. Teague Bohlen
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

This year marked the 36th year for Tacticon, arguably Denver's most wargaming-centric fan event, and certainly one of its most popular. Over the Labor Day weekend, gamers of all stripes converged at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center, their battle mats boasting finely curated terrain, scads of dice and an impressive array of sci-fi and fantasy miniatures.

"We made some changes this year," says Tacticon's owner Andre'a Arnold, a longtime gamer who also runs GhengisCon. She and her husband, Donny, attended AdeptiCon in Milwaukee back in March, in part as gamers themselves, but also to see how that larger event sets itself up. "We were so inspired," she says. "Instead of using the ballroom as just vendor space, we moved all the tabletop wargaming there, with vendor booths lining the perimeter. Wargamers are used to playing in a big open space like this, and this way, everyone can admire everyone else's impressive set-ups. It's all about fostering community—we think this arrangement will encourage more of that."

The new arrangement utilizes the halls between gaming centers for more vendor space and keeps the role-playing in the same break-out rooms in which they always have been, giving those groups a quieter and more manageable space to play. But Arnold says she's excited about the continuous interaction between vendors and attendees in a high-energy, immersive environment.

At this year's Tacticon, the genial hubbub was palpable, as was the creative joy on display. Here are some of our favorite things from the 2025 iteration. And Denver gamers — if you missed this year (or even if you didn't), GhengisCon kicks off on February 19, 2026. Game on.

click to enlarge People play a game
Is he rolling dice or fist-pumping in victory? Both, grasshopper.
Teague Bohlen
The Art of the Game
Part of the joy of wargaming is providing a visual playspace for miniatures that looks as good as it plays. From buildings to terrain to trees to crashed war machines — it's a feast for the eyes. Tip of the game-themed trucker cap to those who spend the time to make these maps look magnificent.
click to enlarge The set up of a game on a map carpet
This also looks like the surface of Hoth my friends and I made back in 1980, scale be damned.
Teague Bohlen
Embrace the Old Days
Yes, model-crafting is not for young kids — but kids don't care anyway. This map harkens back to those days when gamers just grabbed any old thing in the toy box that would serve as a place for battles to take place. From old-school building blocks to what looks to be a Strawberry Shortcake house, this was clearly a skirmish for the ages. Extra points for the fake-spilled drink smack in the middle. At least we're pretty sure that's fake.
click to enlarge A person poses with stacks of books
And really, aren't we all badass by accident?
Teague Bohlen
Indie Authors
Denver fantasy author Kendra Merritt was on hand for Tacticon 2025, selling some of her many books, of which Mishap's Heroes is only one. Merritt is a great example of today's fantasy, written with a clever wink and an inspirational set of characters that are as diverse as they are fun to read. It's always good to support local authors, especially those who make the trip to gaming conventions — after all, we need something to read in our downtime between sessions.
click to enlarge Dice on display
Back in the day, we had soft plastic dice that came with a crayon to color in the barely-visible etched numbers. They were $3 a pack. Stay tuned for "more gaming memories from Grandpa."
Teague Bohlen
DICE. DICE. DICE.
They're the polyhedric necessities of the gaming life, and a gamer's relationship with their dice is one fraught with complex emotions. It's not often that we possess objects that carry with them such power and personality that, when they randomly fail us at a crucial moment, we feel the need to punish them by putting them away—or even in dice jails. (Yes, those are a thing.) Robin's Nerd Supplies has attended Denver gaming conventions for years now, providing new dice that are pretty and shiny and promise to never let you down, really. Promise.
click to enlarge Ceramic mugs and pots
The one with the orange eyes on the top shelf looks friendly, but the smaller green guy to its left wants to unapologetically eat all your plants.
Teague Bohlen
Crafty!
What's a nerd convention without some awesome and quirky handmade stuff? Denver artist Debbie Ngo works in illustrating, ceramics, sculpting and even cake decorating — and this year, she had shelves full of products to amuse and amaze, from dice trays of various designs to mugs that eyeball those around you to flower pots that look a little hungry.
click to enlarge lego figures stand in rows
Each of these figures will come in six different colors, including Champagne Bubbles, Sweat and Vanilla, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Teague Bohlen
The LEGO Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift is everywhere these days, so why not in LEGO form? And so many eras (no pun intended) from which to choose here: from her early acoustic years to her latter-day glitz and glamour, she's taking over LEGOland. Even the many shades of Dr. Doom (far left) take a backseat to Tay-Tay. Check out all the LEGO goodness available at MacDaddyBrix.
click to enlarge A tabletop game
"Nothing will stop me from destroying Shadaloo!" exclaimed Chun-Li. "Except perhaps these boxes, which are in my way."
Teague Bohlen
Games about Games!
"Pop will eat itself," said British writer David Quantick back in 1986, and he was right. But that self-celebrating cannibalism is also sort of fun. Witness the example of the Street Fighter board game, which is based on the '90s home console franchise, which was in turn adapted from the arcade game series. Sure, it might be silly, but getting to play Zangief and Chun-Li one more time, in another setting? We'll take it, if only to be able to bellow "I AM THE RED CYCLONE" within a context that doesn't make those around us startled and a little scared.
click to enlarge models of robots and monsters
While the Raven model is distinctive, it's that pepto-pink Phoenix on the far right that's really making a statement.
Teague Bohlen
A Mecca for Mecha
Not only were there several tables of mech-battles on the gaming floor, but these beauties were displayed out front. They show off not only the many classic designs of mechs, but also the passion for the genre, evident in bringing these battle-bots to life. These are from the game Battletech, which came out in 1984 as a tabletop game and has since been turned into a franchise that includes novels, video games, and more. It's true to the "real" history of our world up through the mid-80s, when pretty much everything started to fall apart. Yes, in the game world. Also ours, sorta.
click to enlarge A frog figure
If Tacticon is looking for a mascot, I suggest this guy.
Teague Bohlen
Froghemoth.
That's it. Froghemoth. It's just awesome that this guy has a mega-figure. I mean, look at the challenges he's faced. Three eyes, bifurcated tentacles for limbs, a crippling anxiety issue stemming from a deep fear of not being loved. And yet, here he is, making it work in the world today, which, as we all know, takes everything we've got.

click to enlarge a blood donation van
Spill fake blood while gaming, give real blood out front.
Teague Bohlen
Being a Real Hero
Games are great; they're wonderful vehicles for both entertainment and camaraderie, which is what Tacticon is all about. But Andre'a Arnold — a former educator — also instituted an on-site blood drive with Vitalant, on the suggestion of a former student. It's a way to give back to the community, and at the same time, score some sweet, sweet apple juice boxes. These are all good things.

Check out Tacticon's upcoming sister show, GhengisCon, in February, on gamergirlgames.com.
Image: Teague Bohlen
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014, and a flash fiction collection, Flatland, in 2019. His new novel, Escaping Denver, is available now.
A message from Culture Editor Kristen Fiore: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: The Ten Best Sex Shops in Denver

Sex & Dating

The Ten Best Sex Shops in Denver

By Jason Heller
Image: Ten Great Hikes Near Denver

Hiking & Outdoors

Ten Great Hikes Near Denver

By Emily Ferguson
Image: The Ten Best Vintage Stores in Denver

Shopping

The Ten Best Vintage Stores in Denver

By Kristen Fiore and Julianna O'Clair
Image: Rock, Scissors, Paper: Central Library to Host Nearly 100 Zine Exhibitors for Zine Fest

Events

Rock, Scissors, Paper: Central Library to Host Nearly 100 Zine Exhibitors for Zine Fest

By Kristen Fiore
Image: Rock, Scissors, Paper: Central Library to Host Nearly 100 Zine Exhibitors for Zine Fest

Events

Rock, Scissors, Paper: Central Library to Host Nearly 100 Zine Exhibitors for Zine Fest

By Kristen Fiore
Image: Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Image: Ten Great Hikes Near Denver

Hiking & Outdoors

Ten Great Hikes Near Denver

By Emily Ferguson
Image: The Ten Best Vintage Stores in Denver

Shopping

The Ten Best Vintage Stores in Denver

By Kristen Fiore and Julianna O'Clair
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation