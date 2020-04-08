SeriesFest Goes Online to Slow COVID-19

The sixth edition of SeriesFest, the annual Denver festival championing underserved voices in serial storytelling, is moving online over COVID-19 concerns.

The festival is still set for June 18 through June 24, but now it's taking place through a series of streamable, online events, including panels, competitions and serial premieres. Starting this month, SeriesFest will also host virtual writers' rooms, hangouts between creators, watch parties and Pitch-a-Thons.

“We are facing unprecedented times as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as we know it," explain SeriesFest co-founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook in a statement announcing the changes. "Those impacted by the virus have been on our minds and in our hearts as we determined how to navigate this challenging time.

“As an organization, we are collectively embracing the mandate to stay at home to ensure the health and well-being of our families, employees, industry and audiences," they continue. "While many things have changed in these last few weeks, the one thing that remains the same is the need for our passionate community to stay connected through empathy and storytelling. By pivoting to a virtual experience, we are confident we will remain a trusted destination for meaningful conversations and provide a much needed forum for creatives to share, engage and celebrate their experiences and innovative stories.”

The organizers are planning for the seventh edition of SeriesFest to be in person in June 2021.

In the meantime, a full list of SeriesFest events, which start April 16, is available online at the SeriesFest website.