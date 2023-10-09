Cowboy Crocs? Just Say Neigh!

We know that the Western look is in again; the New York Times told us that in August, in "We're Having a Cowboy Moment." The first season of Yellowstone is now streaming on CBS, cowboy boots are big with Taylor Swift fans, and Cowboy has opened at MCA Denver.
And now we have foam on the range: cowboy Crocs.
The Colorado company just announced that the $120 horrors will be available on Croc Day, October 23. "Our Classic Crocs Cowboy Boot was made for our fans and inspired by our fans’ creativity," Crocs says. "This limited-edition Croctober boot features a signature Crocskin texture, metallic disco desert embroidery details, and a spinning spur on the back so you can really kick up some dirt. Plus, each pair includes a Croc Star™ Jibbitz™ charm, 2023 Cowboy Duke Jibbitz™ charm, and plenty of room to add your own personalization."
This latest creation got plenty of attention from national and international media over the weekend. But was this a kick that Colorado really needed?
Over two decades ago, Lyndon Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., two University of Colorado Boulder grads, met up with friend Scott Seamans for a sailing trip. As Hanson detailed in a Parents story in 2009, Seamans had been trying to brand and sell a foam clog through a Canadian company and asked his buddies to try it out. The pals both thought the shoes were ugly, but after giving them a try, they realized just how comfortable they could be. Crocs debuted at a boat show in Fort Lauderdale in 2002, and in 2006, the product went public, to resounding success. Although the footwear has never been made here, Crocs has always been headquartered in Colorado: first in Niwot, then moving to Broomfield in 2020 during the pandemic, when sales were fast and furious as people sought comfort over style.
Last year, the company collected $2.3 billion. That figure included sales of another Colorado invention: Boulder-based mom Sheri Schmelzer created Jibbitz, those accessories that plug into the holes of Crocs (each one has thirteen) to personalize the shoes. Crocs have also inspired numerous collaborators outside the state, from KFC models (chicken drumstick Jibbitz!) to high-fashion models created with Balenciaga.
But cowboy Crocs? Neigh. Just say neigh.
If John Dutton, the rancher-turned-governor portrayed by Aspenite Kevin Costner, shows up in these during his final season of Yellowstone, we'll know that Western wear has finally jumped the shark.
In Crocs.