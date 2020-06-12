Be a Good Person Co-Founder Shot, Girlfriend Isabella Thallas Murdered

In the Ballpark neighborhood on June 10, a man opened fire on a couple taking their dog for a walk. Isabella Thallas, a 21-year-old, was murdered. Her boyfriend, Darian Simon — co-founder of the fashion company and brand Be a Good Person — was hospitalized. The alleged shooter, Michael Close, has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.

"On June 10, 2020, Darian and his girlfriend Isabella were taking their dog for a lunch time walk in downtown Denver when a neighbor unleashed 20+ rounds at both Darian and Isabella," explains Simon's brother, Drick Bernstine, on a GoFundMe account he set up. "Darian is currently in the hospital with two gunshot wounds, 1 to the back and 1 to his leg. He is currently stable. But his femur is completely shattered and he has still not been able to complete his multiple surgeries to repair it. Darian is set to have another surgery on June 12 to see all the damage that has been done. He is currently stable in ICU."

Simon, who is also a photographer and has shot for Westword, has been a champion of positivity and good vibes with the Be a Good Person brand. His store has been temporarily shut down since the shooting.

Thallas's family has also set up a GoFundMe account.

"This is a very difficult time for both families, so let’s do our part and help out any way we can," requests Simon's brother. "Also, please keep these families in our thoughts and prayers moving forward."