DCPA Announces Hamilton Ticket Lottery and Dates for David Byrne's Theater of the Mind

Broadway favorite Hamilton is returning to Denver, and tickets have been going fast — even though they are fairly pricey, at between $55 and $499. But producer Jeffrey Seller and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts are giving the public a chance to see the show for a relative pittance — $10 — if they win a ticket lottery that begins today, Friday, February 4. Forty tickets will be available for each performance through this lottery.
The first round of lottery winners will get a chance to buy one or two tickets for $10 each for performances between opening day on February 16 and February 20. The lotteries will continue throughout Hamilton's run, beginning each Friday at 10 a.m. and closing the following Thursday at 4 p.m. for the upcoming week's performances. The last show is March 27.
If you're feeling lucky, download the Hamilton app, tap the Lottery widget, select your city and, after creating an account, enter the lottery. Winners and non-winners alike in that week's lottery will receive a notification with the results every Thursday between 1 and 4 p.m. Lottery tickets will be available at will-call and are void if resold.
The ticket lottery is just one of the DCPA's big announcements this week. It also unveiled the location and opening date of the much-anticipated Theater of the Mind, an immersive show where neuroscience and art converge, executed by DCPA Off-Center, writer Mala Gaonkar and the one-and-only David Byrne, a multi-hyphenate most notably known for fronting Talking Heads. The production was supposed to open in August 2020, but was delayed for obvious reasons (do we even need to say the pandemic?). It is now slated to run from August 31 through December 18.
"Theater of the Mind will take place in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus of York Street Yards in the Clayton neighborhood," the DCPA announced. The behemoth installation "will take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience.Theater of the Mind is led by a Guide whose stories are inspired by the creators' lives. Audiences will explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain."
Mark your calendars: Tickets for Theater of the Mind will go on sale May 6 for DCPA subscribers, and will be available to the public on May 20. No news yet on how much they'll cost, but the show is sure to be worth it.
Hamilton runs Wednesday, February 16, through March 27 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex; ticketsare $55-$499. Theater of the Mind runs August 31 through December 18; find out more at denvercenter.org.