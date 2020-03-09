 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Pretty Woman: The Musical is part of the DCPA's 2020-2021 Broadway schedule.EXPAND
Pretty Woman: The Musical is part of the DCPA's 2020-2021 Broadway schedule.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DCPA Broadway Announces Its 2020-2021 Broadway Musicals

Westword Staff | March 9, 2020 | 9:05am
AA

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2020-2021 Broadway and Cabaret productions.

The lineup includes classics like 1776, revue shows such as Ain't Too Proud — the Life and Times of the Temptations, and blockbusters based on Hollywood hits, including Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Also on the schedule are To Kill a Mockingbird, The Other Josh Cohen, Tootsie and Hadestown.

Until April 12, current DCPA Broadway subscribers get first dibs on renewing their subscriptions; those start at eight payments of $59. DCPA subscribers will receive priority access for purchasing tickets to other DCPA productions on March 23, including the Off-Center's Theater of the Mind, an immersive theatrical experience by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar. The on-sale date for that will be announced later.

Below is a full list of productions and dates provided by the DCPA:

The Crown — Live!
August 5 to September 6, 2020
Garner Galleria Theatre

1776
October 13 to 25, 2020
Buell Theatre

Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations
October 27 to November 15, 2020
Buell Theatre

The Other Josh Cohen
November 14, 2020, to May 9, 2021
Garner Galleria Theatre

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
December 11 to 13, 2020
Buell Theatre

Jersey Boys
December 15 to 20, 2020
Buell Theatre

Dear Evan Hanson
January 26 to 31, 2021
Buell Theatre

Tootsie
March 2 to 14, 2021
Buell Theatre

Hadestown
April 6 to 18, 2021
Buell Theatre

Les Misérables
April 27 to May 2, 2021
Buell Theatre

Pretty Woman: The Musical
May 11 to 23, 2021
Buell Theatre

Come From Away
June 1 to 6, 2021
Buell Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
June 10 to July 4, 2021
Buell Theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird
July 13 to August 1
Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Reunion ’69 and Reunion ’85
August 11 to September 12, 2021
Buell Theatre

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
February 16 to 21, 2021
Buell Theatre

For subscriptions and more information about the series, go to the DCPA website

