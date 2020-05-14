 
Hamilton is headed back to Denver.
Hamilton is headed back to Denver.
Joan Marcus

DCPA Postpones Its Fall Production of Hamilton Over COVID-19

Kyle Harris | May 14, 2020 | 11:12am
We knew it was too good to be true. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced that the touring Broadway production of Hamilton, which had been scheduled for a run from August 12 to October 4, will now be postponed indefinitely because of concerns regarding public gatherings in indoor spaces.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the DCPA, with productions canceled, other projects postponed, and staff laid off. But it's not giving up on producing shows.

“Once details are finalized, we look forward to making the announcement around bringing Hamilton back to Denver," explains John Ekeberg, executive director of Broadway and Cabaret at the DCPA. "The challenges and uncertainties around this health crisis have had an enormous impact on all of our communities, and the theatrical community has been uniquely challenged. We want to express our sincere thanks to our subscribers, donors, ticket-buyers, and all who support the work of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts."

In the meantime, Hamilton producers have announced that a film of the musical will be released on Disney Plus starting July 3 — fifteen months ahead of its initially scheduled release date.

As for seeing it at the DCPA? The organization is looking for new dates, and once those have been confirmed, the DCPA will reach out to ticketholders with options; all updates will be posted to the DCPA's Hamilton page.

"It is our sole focus," says Ekeberg, "to plan for that day in the future when we can welcome patrons back to the theatre in a manner that is healthy and safe."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

