Denver Announces Urban Arts Fund's 2018 Grant Recipients

The Denver Arts & Venues Urban Arts Fund, which started ten years ago as a graffiti prevention program, has announced its 2018 grantees.

In the mix are such locals as Anthony J. Garcia Sr. and Birdseed Collective, national artists like Shepard Fairey, and international artists including Ahmad Alwazzan, aka Balance.

The grants are divided in two categories – the traditional Urban Arts Fund Grants and the Urban Arts Fund: Engage program, now it its second year, which is designed to build community and work toward social change.