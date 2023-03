Art Attack: All the New Art to See This Week at Denver Galleries

click to enlarge Maureen Ruddy Burkhardt, "Solstice to Equinox." PACE Center

click to enlarge © Janice McDonald, “Momentum / 2020 Diary Compilation” (detail). © Janice McDonald

click to enlarge A zine by John Lake. © John Lake

click to enlarge Tiana Graves holding her accepted work for the Big Picture and Wes Kennedy above, Denver. Courtesy of the Big Picture

click to enlarge Black Cube and Ben Kinsley launch a new recording of "Tree Talks." Ben Kinsley, Black Cube

click to enlarge Michele Messenger, “Fish Family,” encaustic. Michele Messenger, NKollectiv

click to enlarge Cory Feder, “A Procession of Elders,” 2023, colored pencil on Bristol paper. Cory Feder, courtesy of Friend of a Friend Gallery

click to enlarge Cara Romero (Chemehuevi, b. 1977), “Water Memory,” 2015, inkjet print. Cara Romero

