Art Attack: All the New Art to See This Week at Denver Galleries

See, do, listen and learn. That’s the holistic gist of this week’s art activities and exhibitions, and an exhilarating way to start the spring art season. The following list is concise, but full of opportunity. Put down your phone and enter the art world.
Month of Photography, Thursday, March 23, through March 26
MoP is drawing to a close with some new shows and a flurry of DIY, hands-on fun. Saving the best for last? Most of Westword’s MoP picks are still on view, as well, along with a wealth of exhibitions listed on the MoP website. Here’s where to see the latest this weekend:
Alternative Means, which opens Friday, March 24, and runs through May 14 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue in Parker. Sink favors revivals of collodion wet plate photography and collage, Eichelburger experiments with layered 3-D collage, Puckett uses classic techniques such as platinum palladium and photogravure printing, and Burkhart uses a whole toolbox of methodologies.
Andrew Liccardo points his camera at the transformation of the West, where the natural world and products of man-made culture tussle over the landscape. He hits several points in Evolving Geographies, opening with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and running through April 28 at the Tointon Gallery, 651 10th Avenue, Greeley.
here; find Alto Gallery at 1900 35th Street, Suite B, in the RiNo ArtPark. Seating is limited.
Photo Book and Zine Making Workshop on Saturday, March 25, from noon to 3 p.m. If you want to go hands-on, bring a flash drive or smartphone with photos to learn zine-making techniques, but visitors are also welcome to observe and listen. Email [email protected] or [email protected] to RSVP for the free workshop.
Big Picture Wheatpaste Launch Party. It’s a dress-down kind of party at wall-provider Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue, where you can also get a bite during or after the event. You'll get covered with paste, but rest assured: It washes out easily.
Ben Kinsley, Tree Talks: Album Release and Listening Party
Black Cube Headquarters, 2925 South Umatilla Street, Floor 2, Englewood
Friday, March 24, 6 to 8 p.m.
From October 2021 to August 2022, performative artist Ben Kinsley and Black Cube hosted and recorded quarterly seasonal Tree Talks at a Kenosha Pass quaking aspen grove (aka Populus tremuloides) with invited speakers offering different perspectives on the life of a tree. The recordings, which include the lectures as well as the sounds of the wind rustling aspen leaves and other ambient noises, will be available on a vinyl disk that can be purchased at the free launch party, or later in Black Cube’s online shop.
Anything Goes
NKollectiv Gallery, 960 Santa Fe Drive
Through April 16
Artists’ Reception: Friday, March 24, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Artist Nicole Korbe’s NKollectiv Gallery turns over a spring leaf for a new gallery members’ show, Anything Goes, which could be the space’s motto. See a variety of work from a collection of local artists including painters, encaustic artists, jewelry makers, sculptors and printmakers.
Cory Feder, All Under Heaven
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 321
Saturday, March 25, through April 22
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
New Mexico-based artist Cory Feder goes deep into the ancestral well in new works for All Under Heaven, a collection of drawings and plaster works that reach back in time to uncover the motherlode of personal DNA, using archetypal symbols to lead the way. History and research entwine in Feder’s marks and patterns — a suggestion of Stonehenge here, a running animal reminiscent of cave paintings there — leading viewers into life's primal emergence as sentient beings in nature. The work — simple yet complicated — is a welcome sight.
Logan Lecture: Cara Romero
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Tuesday, March 28, 6 to 7 p.m.
Admission: $5 to $20 online
Indigenous photographer Cara Romero, a member of the Chemehuevi tribe in the Mojave Desert who grew up both on the reservation and in Houston, has experienced firsthand the dichotomies of modern Native life, and expresses those opposite poles in staged compositions rife with storytelling. In conjunction with the current DAM exhibition Speaking With Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography, Romero, who also has work in the museum’s permanent collection, will discuss her practice and place in the world in the Hamilton Building’s Sharp Auditorium.
