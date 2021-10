Art Attack: Great Shows and Events in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Sarah McKenzie, “Cage (Whitney Museum with Brendan Fernandes),” 2020, oil and acrylic on canvas. Sarah McKenzie, David B. Smith Gallery

click to enlarge Steven Frost stands in front of his woven rainbow curtain. Steven Frost

click to enlarge J. Bruce Wilcox, “Tribal Elders 1 and 2.” J. Bruce Wilcox

Ravi Zupa, "Mightier Than," typewriter parts. Ravi Zupa

click to enlarge Pirate leads the way in 40 West for a Day of the Dead First Friday. Pirate: Contemporary Art

Deliberately strange art by Tim Cohen and Doug Spencer at Lane Meyer Projects. Tim Cohen and Doug Spencer

click to enlarge Michelle Lamb, “Ferrum Avium,” mixed-media assemblage. Michelle Lamb

Steven Shugart, “A Little Poem,” fluorescent light bulb, twigs, lamp holder, padauk, uranium glass beads, brass screws under black light. Steven Shugart

click to enlarge Jane Falkenberg, "Darkling: Gretel," oil on panel. Jane Falkenberg

click to enlarge Colleen Tully, “I Was Only Dreaming.” Colleen Tully

[email protected]

This will be another fine fall weekend full of art. The main attraction, of course, is the grand opening of the Denver Art Museum’s fancy Martin Building redo and the new exhibition, which brings the best of the DAM’s Ancient American and Latin American Art collections out of the stacks and up to date. But bright, shiny exhibitions are popping up in nonprofit, school and library galleries all over town, too.And it will be a good Friday in co-op land, with plenty of new shows opening in anticipation of Denver Arts Week ’s First Friday bash on November 5, as well as Pirate: Contemporary Art's Day of the Dead festivities in the 40 West Arts District. Just follow the face-painted Catrinas and Aztec dancers and you’ll find your destination.Chicago sculptor and installationist Robert Burnier bends, folds and scrunches flexible aluminum sheets painted with acrylics into wall sculptures that from a distance look like cloth fluttering in the wind. The ten-piece series he’s brought to the David B. Smith Gallery, collectively called, is inspired by a summer of deep listening to the Marvin Gaye canon. The result is a set of sculptures that fold in on themselves, like songs overlapping other songs, matching and contrasting. In the Project Room, Sarah McKenzie tackled three paintings of de-installed galleries as a reflection on the COVID-era art shutdown., fiber artist and queer activist Steven Frost’s exhibition and mentor/student collaboration, was originally slated to open in July, until renovations to PlatteForum’s new location at the Savoy building in Five Points ran overtime. But now the new space is open, and Frost and his mentees can finally let their flags fly. Yes, flags: The title refers to "vexillology," a fancy word for the study of flags, something Frost’s ArtLab kids had to do in order to become flagmakers under his tutelage, learning how to cut, sew, embroider, weave and appliqué, while working in community to create banners expressing their vision for the future of PlatteForum. Frost's large-scale weaving, "The Mile High Pride Flag," will also be on view. Gallery visits thereafter by appointment at Calendly.Artist Anna Kaye’s ongoing community project Pink Progression is back, gathering a crew of fifteen figurative artists considering skin and how it can define each of us in nuanced ways. The deep-thinking exhibition is up at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design for a month; visit by appointment Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Former PlatteForum director and co-founder Judy Anderson is up as an exhibiting artist and member of the Spark co-op, alongside painter Steve Austin and mixed-media master Annalee Schorr. Anderson’s contemplative sculptural works, some made in collaboration with Ginny Hoyle and Kyoko Ono, consider fragments of memory that might or might not be true. Austin’s artworks scrutinize the necessary collisions of science and nature integral to life, and Schorr’s cleverly named show in the North Gallery is an example of what happens when you use duct tape in rainbow colors to create folkloric patterned paintings.Photographers Dan Baumbach and Terrel Bailey share the main room at D’art for separate solo exhibitions; both include imagery from nature and the landscape from very different viewpoints. In the East Gallery, quiltmaker J. Bruce Wilcox offers a new collection of quilted wall hangings in stunning geometric patterns and contrasting colors.The Ramble Hotel’s Art Can pop-up shipping container gallery will be packing it away for the season on November 3, but not before one last popular artist takes over the final two-week residency. That would be the self-taught DIY phenom Ravi Zupa, who directs his scholarship and art chops to create art-history-hopping paintings, drawings and prints, and ominous machine-gun sculptures made from typewriter parts; he'll concentrate on affordable prints and gift items in this small space. The real joy of visiting the Art Can is its intimacy: This is a perfect opportunity to chat with the artist and learn what he was thinking when he painted that…. Art Can’s official visiting hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings (the show continues through November 3), but additional times are possible, at the artist’s discretion.The well-entrenched co-op’s nearly forty-year relationship with the Day of the Dead really caught fire when Pirate moved to Navajo Street, in the heart of the Northside and just blocks from the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Pirate’s annual Día de los Muertos exhibition and celebration, never just an event for artists, survived its move to Lakewood a few years ago, still drawing in people from the neighborhood to participate. This year’s event will be a big comeback, in lockstep with the rest of the 40 West Art District , where First Friday will be all about honoring the dead with ofrendas, Day of the Dead-themed art, Aztec dancers, separate piñata parties for kids and adults, and the icing: a solemn and beautiful candlelight procession. For the coda, Pirate is planning a memorial for one of its own, dynamic artist Bob Luna, who passed away in July.Lane Meyer Projects pairs two artists creating odd storybook worlds where the endings aren’t alway good. Painter Tim Cohen’s work wears a childlike, naive look that almost overlooks the less innocent goings-on in a cheerful landscape of happy creatures and puffy green trees. Doug Spencer’s preferred medium is a mixture of candle smoke and magic involving shadowy, airbrushed stenciled shapes and edges of tinted resin.Three shows at Core attack assemblage from different angles: Claudia Roulier comments on her move from her home state during the pandemic with a found-object sculpture series of giant turtles carrying whole houses, landscaping and assorted animals on their backs; Michelle Lamb brings a new collection of her glorious sculptures made of hardware, old graters, bicycle chains, model train tracks, typewriter parts and other random metal pieces; and Susie Biehl experiments with junk saved from the landfill to create fun, messy wall pieces.Core’s neighbor, Edge Gallery, will show off Steven Shugart’s clever light sculptures and constructions and an ecology-focused series by Faith Williams inspired by two weeks in Crested Butte doing field research at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory. Her delicate mixed-media drawings depicting plant-pollinator relationships and the threats speeded up by climate change seem benign at first look but can carry a big punch.Wonderful Denver street photographer Juan Fuentes, keeper of the #olddenver hashtag on Instagram, spent the last few weeks on the eastern plains photographing and learning the stories of rural immigrant and Spanish-speaking communities around the town of Bennett who haven’t escaped the creeping urban development that’s pushing folks out of their neighborhoods and homes. On October 23, Fuentes will culminate his project — in conjunction with the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s Anythink Fall Artist Showcase — with a monumental photo-collage of humanity at the Anythink Library in Bennett.Jane Falkenberg’s portraits of nocturnal animal with glowing eyes and Lisa Luree’s fantasy works of skeletons, angels and mythical creatures rub elbows in a way that’s both funny and dark. It’s a good visual match-up in the season of things that go bump in the night.The Art Students League of Denver’s proximity to South Broadway makes it the perfect spot for a drop-in mask-making party before Saturday Night’s community-friendly Broadway Halloween Parade . Materials will be provided; join the ASLD in the courtyard until 5:30 p.m., the perfect time to start moseying down to Broadway. Costumes encouraged.Artemesia’sshow is not for kids. It’s a dark artistic portrayal of the dead running free in the spirit world that mixes Halloween, Samhain and Day of the Dead into a graveyard morass. It will suit horror-film fans, if you happen to be one; preview the show here . The opening will be followed by a ticketed Afterlife Party, where $25 gets you a late night of pagan revelry into the wee hours. Hallows Eve attire suggested.