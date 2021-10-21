Art Attack: Great Shows and Events in Denver This Weekend

And it will be a good Friday in co-op land, with plenty of new shows opening in anticipation of Denver Arts Week’s First Friday bash on November 5, as well as Pirate: Contemporary Art's Day of the Dead festivities in the 40 West Arts District. Just follow the face-painted Catrinas and Aztec dancers and you’ll find your destination.
Sarah McKenzie, Interim, in the Project Room
David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street
Thursday, October 21, through November 24
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Chicago sculptor and installationist Robert Burnier bends, folds and scrunches flexible aluminum sheets painted with acrylics into wall sculptures that from a distance look like cloth fluttering in the wind. The ten-piece series he’s brought to the David B. Smith Gallery, collectively called Song Cycle, is inspired by a summer of deep listening to the Marvin Gaye canon. The result is a set of sculptures that fold in on themselves, like songs overlapping other songs, matching and contrasting. In the Project Room, Sarah McKenzie tackled three paintings of de-installed galleries as a reflection on the COVID-era art shutdown.
Steven Frost, Vexillologies
PlatteForum, the Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street, Unit 102
Friday, October 22, through November 1
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Vexillologies, fiber artist and queer activist Steven Frost’s exhibition and mentor/student collaboration, was originally slated to open in July, until renovations to PlatteForum’s new location at the Savoy building in Five Points ran overtime. But now the new space is open, and Frost and his mentees can finally let their flags fly. Yes, flags: The title refers to "vexillology," a fancy word for the study of flags, something Frost’s ArtLab kids had to do in order to become flagmakers under his tutelage, learning how to cut, sew, embroider, weave and appliqué, while working in community to create banners expressing their vision for the future of PlatteForum. Frost's large-scale weaving, "The Mile High Pride Flag," will also be on view. Gallery visits thereafter by appointment at Calendly.
Pink Progression: In Skin
Philip J. Steele Gallery, RMCAD, 1600 Pierce Street
Thursday, October 21, through November 18
Artist Anna Kaye’s ongoing community project Pink Progression is back, gathering a crew of fifteen figurative artists considering skin and how it can define each of us in nuanced ways. The deep-thinking exhibition is up at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design for a month; visit by appointment Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Judy Anderson, Reading a Life. So Far.
Steve Austin, Cattails and Cardiology: The Medical Arts – Patterns of Chaos in Nature
Annalee Schorr, Tape-estry
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, October 21, through November 14
Open House: Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m
Last Look: Sunday, November 14, noon to 4 p.m.
Former PlatteForum director and co-founder Judy Anderson is up as an exhibiting artist and member of the Spark co-op, alongside painter Steve Austin and mixed-media master Annalee Schorr. Anderson’s contemplative sculptural works, some made in collaboration with Ginny Hoyle and Kyoko Ono, consider fragments of memory that might or might not be true. Austin’s artworks scrutinize the necessary collisions of science and nature integral to life, and Schorr’s cleverly named show in the North Gallery is an example of what happens when you use duct tape in rainbow colors to create folkloric patterned paintings.
J. Bruce Wilcox, Mirror
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, October 21, through November 14
Opening Reception: Friday, October 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Denver Arts Week Reception: Friday, November 12, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artist Talk: Sunday, November 14, 1 to 3 p.m.
Photographers Dan Baumbach and Terrel Bailey share the main room at D’art for separate solo exhibitions; both include imagery from nature and the landscape from very different viewpoints. In the East Gallery, quiltmaker J. Bruce Wilcox offers a new collection of quilted wall hangings in stunning geometric patterns and contrasting colors.
Ravi Zupa
Art Can, 2500 Larimer Street
Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24
The Ramble Hotel’s Art Can pop-up shipping container gallery will be packing it away for the season on November 3, but not before one last popular artist takes over the final two-week residency. That would be the self-taught DIY phenom Ravi Zupa, who directs his scholarship and art chops to create art-history-hopping paintings, drawings and prints, and ominous machine-gun sculptures made from typewriter parts; he'll concentrate on affordable prints and gift items in this small space. The real joy of visiting the Art Can is its intimacy: This is a perfect opportunity to chat with the artist and learn what he was thinking when he painted that…. Art Can’s official visiting hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings (the show continues through November 3), but additional times are possible, at the artist’s discretion.
Day of the Dead Community Celebration and Bob Luna Tribute
Friday, October 22, through November 7
Celebration: Friday, November 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
The well-entrenched co-op’s nearly forty-year relationship with the Day of the Dead really caught fire when Pirate moved to Navajo Street, in the heart of the Northside and just blocks from the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Pirate’s annual Día de los Muertos exhibition and celebration, never just an event for artists, survived its move to Lakewood a few years ago, still drawing in people from the neighborhood to participate. This year’s event will be a big comeback, in lockstep with the rest of the 40 West Art District, where First Friday will be all about honoring the dead with ofrendas, Day of the Dead-themed art, Aztec dancers, separate piñata parties for kids and adults, and the icing: a solemn and beautiful candlelight procession. For the coda, Pirate is planning a memorial for one of its own, dynamic artist Bob Luna, who passed away in July.
Tim Cohen and Doug Spencer, Gum Gum Owl
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
October 22 through December 5
Opening Reception: Friday, October 22, 7 p.m.
Lane Meyer Projects pairs two artists creating odd storybook worlds where the endings aren’t alway good. Painter Tim Cohen’s work wears a childlike, naive look that almost overlooks the less innocent goings-on in a cheerful landscape of happy creatures and puffy green trees. Doug Spencer’s preferred medium is a mixture of candle smoke and magic involving shadowy, airbrushed stenciled shapes and edges of tinted resin.
Michelle Lamb, Pareidolia
Claudia Roulier, Moving On
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 22 through November 7
Opening Reception: Friday, October 22, 5 to 10 p.m.
Three shows at Core attack assemblage from different angles: Claudia Roulier comments on her move from her home state during the pandemic with a found-object sculpture series of giant turtles carrying whole houses, landscaping and assorted animals on their backs; Michelle Lamb brings a new collection of her glorious sculptures made of hardware, old graters, bicycle chains, model train tracks, typewriter parts and other random metal pieces; and Susie Biehl experiments with junk saved from the landfill to create fun, messy wall pieces.
Faith Williams: Cyclical Forces: Explorations on the interconnected relationships of plants and pollinators
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, October 22, through November 7
Opening Reception: Friday, October 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Core’s neighbor, Edge Gallery, will show off Steven Shugart’s clever light sculptures and constructions and an ecology-focused series by Faith Williams inspired by two weeks in Crested Butte doing field research at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory. Her delicate mixed-media drawings depicting plant-pollinator relationships and the threats speeded up by climate change seem benign at first look but can carry a big punch.
Juan Fuentes, Thirty-Six Miles East
BMoCA at Anythink Bennett, 495 Seventh Street, Bennett
Show Unveiling With Juan Fuentes: Saturday, October 23, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Wonderful Denver street photographer Juan Fuentes, keeper of the #olddenver hashtag on Instagram, spent the last few weeks on the eastern plains photographing and learning the stories of rural immigrant and Spanish-speaking communities around the town of Bennett who haven’t escaped the creeping urban development that’s pushing folks out of their neighborhoods and homes. On October 23, Fuentes will culminate his project — in conjunction with the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s Anythink Fall Artist Showcase — with a monumental photo-collage of humanity at the Anythink Library in Bennett.
Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg, Blessed Be
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood
Friday, October 22, through November 13
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 23, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Jane Falkenberg’s portraits of nocturnal animal with glowing eyes and Lisa Luree’s fantasy works of skeletons, angels and mythical creatures rub elbows in a way that’s both funny and dark. It’s a good visual match-up in the season of things that go bump in the night.
ASLD Mask-Making for the Broadway Halloween Parade
ASLD Courtyard, Art Students League of Denver, 200 South Grant Street
Saturday, October 23, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Art Students League of Denver’s proximity to South Broadway makes it the perfect spot for a drop-in mask-making party before Saturday Night’s community-friendly Broadway Halloween Parade. Materials will be provided; join the ASLD in the courtyard until 5:30 p.m., the perfect time to start moseying down to Broadway. Costumes encouraged.
Post Mortem: Art of the After Death
Artemesia Gallery, 836 Santa Fe Drive
Saturday, October 23, through January 7
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.
Post-Mortem: An Afterlife Party: Saturday, October 23, 9 p.m., $25, RSVP at Eventbrite
Artemesia’s Post-Mortem show is not for kids. It’s a dark artistic portrayal of the dead running free in the spirit world that mixes Halloween, Samhain and Day of the Dead into a graveyard morass. It will suit horror-film fans, if you happen to be one; preview the show here. The opening will be followed by a ticketed Afterlife Party, where $25 gets you a late night of pagan revelry into the wee hours. Hallows Eve attire suggested.
