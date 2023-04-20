Kathryn Cole and Edgar Dumas Exhibits Opening at CORE

Even a brief conversation with artists Kathryn Cole and Edgar Dumas reveals the honest humor and energy that mark the duo's working relationship. They riff off of each other easily, bouncing answers back and forth with a camaraderie that makes them seem like old school friends. But instead, they're about to open their second joint exhibits in a year: On Friday, April 21, Cole and Dumas will be at CORE Art Space for the opening of Cole's Autonomy and Dumas's Works on Paper.
"We are very simpatico and I do think we complement each other in terms of colors and thought processes," Cole says. Both artists also have a lifetime of experience in elevating the ordinary and bringing joyful, unique pieces of art to appreciative audiences.
For Cole, Autonomy reflects the simplicity that she craves in her personal life. "My life has been chaos," she says, reflecting on the last two years. "Just by the nature of my work, it's about color composition, simplicity, cutting through the chaos." Cole describes her style for this show as loosely figurative; her pieces contain recognizable figures and take inspiration from real life, but in a way that is intentionally interpretative.
Cole's pieces often depict simple, idyllic scenes: a cat and a potted plant, a woman sitting in a chair, a dog next to its owner. But Cole presents these snapshots of ordinary life in a way that captures the imagination, with eye-catching shadows and bold splashes of color. Despite the lack of features on most of the people in her artwork, Cole still captures a sense of emotion. "Faces aren't important to me," she explains. "It's the body language and what's going on."
In contrast, Dumas's Works on Paper is a collection of colorful, bold, chaotic abstract paintings on brown wrapping paper. Some of them evoke playfulness, while others inspire a mystifying sense of foreboding. Dumas chose his canvas for a multitude of reasons, he says: The paper is a common household project that's regularly overlooked, but has an unpolished color and a distinct, earthy texture that Dumas likes. It's also easily manipulated, allowing him to rip, tear and fold the material as he pleases. "You can do anything you want with it," Dumas says. "It's very versatile, and I've been able to be very spontaneous with it."
Despite the obvious differences in their work, the artists are confident that they show well together. "I don't know if we are both in the same place in life, but we're approaching this show similarly," Dumas sayS. "We are making a bit of a divergence, or using our art to express getting away from some of the restraints, or the compartmentalization, or the narrowness of an approach to art."
The space also gives the viewer room to respond emotionally and intellectually, and sometimes even create a personalized story for each work of art. "If anybody wants a big social statement, they can ask me, and boy, will I give them a diatribe," Cole says with a wry chuckle. "But that's not what my artwork is. My artwork is to view and enjoy and think about."
Cole and Dumas recognize that being an artist takes courage – the courage to experiment, to create what you love, and to push through moments of uncertainty. Sometimes he doubts he can finish a piece, Dumas admits, but after pushing on, he often creates something with which he's soon enamored.
"You are doing art for yourself," Cole explains. "And yes, it's wonderful to have other people enjoy it. But just experiment in it, get it on you, get it in you, in your fingernails, in your blood. It's how I have to live."
The opening reception for Kathryn Cole's Autonomy and Edgar Dumas's Works on Paper is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 21, at CORE Art Space, 6501 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. The show runs through May 7; get more information here.