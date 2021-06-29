Denver Center for the Performing Arts Returns With a Thirty-Show Season

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

While many Denver theater companies have bounced back over the past few months, the largest in the region, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, has been slow to roll out its plans for returning. But the nonprofit just announced an impressive slate of thirty shows that will officially launch with the Theatre Company's annual production of A Christmas Carol in November and run through 2023, though a few events are scheduled for summer 2021.

In the mix are blockbuster musicals like Hamilton, Cats, Moulin Rouge! and Mean Girls; classic plays like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; new productions including Rattlesnake Kate, written by former Lumineers cellist Neyla Pekarek; and immersive events like Mixed Taste, Camp Christmas and Van Gogh Alive.

Over the many months that curtains have been closed, the theaters where most DCPA shows are presented have undergone major upgrades through the Elevate Denver bond fund and capital-campaign donations. The Bonfils Theatre Complex boasts a new centralized lobby and greater accessibility options, and both the Singleton and Wolf theaters have undergone major renovations. These changes come even as the organization saw more than 55 percent of its staff costs reduced and major layoffs throughout the organization while stages were dark.

Looking forward, CEO Janice Sinden is upbeat.

“Despite the significant financial loss of the past year, our community has not only helped us survive, but thrive,” she says in a statement announcing the season. “Since March 2020, their combined contributions to our Recovery Fund and capital campaign total $6.2 million and ensure that our theatre renovations are complete so that we can return to the stage. The strength of our arts community and the power of live theatre have not faltered, and now we cannot wait to continue our stories.”

“I am thrilled that the DCPA stages are once again going to be filled with powerful world premieres, audience favorites and the talented artists bringing stories to life,” added Chris Coleman, the DCPA Theatre Company artistic director. “We could not thank our generous donors, subscribers and audience members enough as they have remained supportive and patient until we could return to the stage.”

Here's the full list of shows and dates.

Broadway touring shows:

The Other Josh Cohen

Garner Galleria Theatre

December 11, 2021, to May 1, 2022

Tootsie

Buell Theatre

March 29 to April 10, 2022

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Buell Theatre

June 9 to 26, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Buell Theatre

August 2 to 14, 2022

Hadestown

Buell Theatre

August 30 to September 11, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Buell Theatre

October 25 to November 6, 2022

Mean Girls

Buell Theatre

December 20, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Buell Theatre

January 24 to February 5, 2023

2022 Theatre Company Subscription Shows (in theater order):

Rattlesnake Kate

Wolf Theatre

February 4 to March 13, 2022

Quixote Nuevo

Wolf Theatre

May 13 to June 12, 2022

In the Upper Room

Kilstrom Theatre

February 11 to March 13, 2022

Choir Boy

Kilstrom Theatre

April 22 to May 29, 2022

Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Singleton Theatre

January 7 to March 6, 2022

2022 Added Attractions (in date order):

Camp Christmas

Off-site venue to be announced

November 18, 2021, to January 2, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Buell Theatre

November 19 to 20, 2021

A Christmas Carol

Wolf Theatre

November 19 to December 26, 2021

The Choir of Man

Buell Theatre

January 14 to 16, 2022

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Buell Theatre

February 2 to 6, 2022

16th Colorado New Play Summit

Various Theatres

February 26 to 27 and March 4 to 6, 2022

Jersey Boys

Buell Theatre

April 15 to 17, 2022

CATS

Buell Theatre

May 24 to 29, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen

Buell Theatre

May 31 to June 5, 2022

Come From Away

Buell Theatre

October 4 to 9, 2022

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Buell Theatre

December 16 to 18, 2022

Previously rescheduled engagements (in date order)

Disney’s The Lion King

Buell Theatre

December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022, tickets on sale now

Hamilton

Buell Theatre

February 16 to March 27, 2022, on-sale date TBD

My Fair Lady

Buell Theatre

Rescheduled Engagement dates TBA

Previously announced and on sale now (in date order)

Mixed Taste

Seawell Ballroom and Streaming Online

July 7 to August 11, 2021

Van Gogh Alive

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace

July 9 to September 26, 2021

Wild Fire

Levitt Pavilion, Dillon Amphitheater, Rendezvous Event Center and The Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction

August 16 to 22, 2021, tickets on sale June 23

Regular theater-goers can purchase subscription packages now; single tickets for most productions will be available at a later date. For more information about the upcoming season and subscription perks, go to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website or call 303-893-4100.