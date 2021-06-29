Denver Center for the Performing Arts Returns With a Thirty-Show Season

- Local
While many Denver theater companies have bounced back over the past few months, the largest in the region, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, has been slow to roll out its plans for returning. But the nonprofit just announced an impressive slate of thirty shows that will officially launch with the Theatre Company's annual production of A Christmas Carol in November and run through 2023, though a few events are scheduled for summer 2021.
In the mix are blockbuster musicals like Hamilton, Cats, Moulin Rouge! and Mean Girls; classic plays like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; new productions including Rattlesnake Kate, written by former Lumineers cellist Neyla Pekarek; and immersive events like Mixed Taste, Camp Christmas and Van Gogh Alive.
Over the many months that curtains have been closed, the theaters where most DCPA shows are presented have undergone major upgrades through the Elevate Denver bond fund and capital-campaign donations. The Bonfils Theatre Complex boasts a new centralized lobby and greater accessibility options, and both the Singleton and Wolf theaters have undergone major renovations. These changes come even as the organization saw more than 55 percent of its staff costs reduced and major layoffs throughout the organization while stages were dark.
Looking forward, CEO Janice Sinden is upbeat.
“Despite the significant financial loss of the past year, our community has not only helped us survive, but thrive,” she says in a statement announcing the season. “Since March 2020, their combined contributions to our Recovery Fund and capital campaign total $6.2 million and ensure that our theatre renovations are complete so that we can return to the stage. The strength of our arts community and the power of live theatre have not faltered, and now we cannot wait to continue our stories.”
“I am thrilled that the DCPA stages are once again going to be filled with powerful world premieres, audience favorites and the talented artists bringing stories to life,” added Chris Coleman, the DCPA Theatre Company artistic director. “We could not thank our generous donors, subscribers and audience members enough as they have remained supportive and patient until we could return to the stage.”
Here's the full list of shows and dates.
Broadway touring shows:
The Other Josh Cohen
Garner Galleria Theatre
December 11, 2021, to May 1, 2022
Tootsie
Buell Theatre
March 29 to April 10, 2022
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Buell Theatre
June 9 to 26, 2022
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Buell Theatre
August 2 to 14, 2022
Hadestown
Buell Theatre
August 30 to September 11, 2022
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Buell Theatre
October 25 to November 6, 2022
Mean Girls
Buell Theatre
December 20, 2022, to January 1, 2023
Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
Buell Theatre
January 24 to February 5, 2023
2022 Theatre Company Subscription Shows (in theater order):
Rattlesnake Kate
Wolf Theatre
February 4 to March 13, 2022
Quixote Nuevo
Wolf Theatre
May 13 to June 12, 2022
In the Upper Room
Kilstrom Theatre
February 11 to March 13, 2022
Choir Boy
Kilstrom Theatre
April 22 to May 29, 2022
Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Singleton Theatre
January 7 to March 6, 2022
2022 Added Attractions (in date order):
Camp Christmas
Off-site venue to be announced
November 18, 2021, to January 2, 2022
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Buell Theatre
November 19 to 20, 2021
A Christmas Carol
Wolf Theatre
November 19 to December 26, 2021
The Choir of Man
Buell Theatre
January 14 to 16, 2022
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
Buell Theatre
February 2 to 6, 2022
16th Colorado New Play Summit
Various Theatres
February 26 to 27 and March 4 to 6, 2022
Jersey Boys
Buell Theatre
April 15 to 17, 2022
CATS
Buell Theatre
May 24 to 29, 2022
Dear Evan Hansen
Buell Theatre
May 31 to June 5, 2022
Come From Away
Buell Theatre
October 4 to 9, 2022
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Buell Theatre
December 16 to 18, 2022
Previously rescheduled engagements (in date order)
Disney’s The Lion King
Buell Theatre
December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022, tickets on sale now
Hamilton
Buell Theatre
February 16 to March 27, 2022, on-sale date TBD
My Fair Lady
Buell Theatre
Rescheduled Engagement dates TBA
Previously announced and on sale now (in date order)
Mixed Taste
Seawell Ballroom and Streaming Online
July 7 to August 11, 2021
Van Gogh Alive
The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace
July 9 to September 26, 2021
Wild Fire
Levitt Pavilion, Dillon Amphitheater, Rendezvous Event Center and The Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction
August 16 to 22, 2021, tickets on sale June 23
Regular theater-goers can purchase subscription packages now; single tickets for most productions will be available at a later date. For more information about the upcoming season and subscription perks, go to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website or call 303-893-4100.
