Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival: Everything You Need to Know

The fun even spills out of Civic Center on the first day, when the Cinco de Mayo parade goes through downtown. Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the 2024 Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival.
What Time is the Cinco de Mayo Parade in Denver?
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, the Cinco de Mayo Community Parade will leave the staging area three blocks west of the Denver City & County Building and wind through downtown Denver, arriving at Civic Center Park, site of the Cinco de Mayo Festival, at noon.
Although it's too late to register to participate in the parade, the sidewalks along the route will be open to everyone who wants to watch.
Denver Cinco de Mayo Parade Route, Map
Many roads through downtown will be closed not just during the parade, but throughout the festival, including Colfax Avenue along Civic Center and Broadway alongside the park. Lincoln Street will be closed during the parade, as will Welton Street. Our advice: Grab a scooter, ride a bike or take the bus to Civic Center Park!
Civic Center Cinco de Mayo Festival Activities
Following the parade, the Cinco de Mayo Festival will offer three stages of music and dancing all weekend, as well as Chihuahua races and a taco-eating contest; there will also be many local artisans and food vendors.
Don't miss the Lowrider Car Show that runs all day Saturday and Sunday along Colfax from Bannock Street to Broadway. Classic cars and lowrider bikes will also be on display; there will be contests for prizes in first, second and third place.
Chihuahua Races
It's not too late to make a run! You can register your dog at noon Saturday, May 4, if there's still space; registration is free. The race follows immediately, and the fastest pooch will win a prize package. All dogs are eligible as long as they are spayed or neutered, in good health, and their owner signs the waiver.
May the best Chihuahua win! Learn more here.
The taco-eating contest is a highlight of the festival. The all-you-can-eat contest starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5; anyone can register two hours before the start. There will be three rounds of contests, with prizes for first, second and third place.
Taco-Eating Contest
Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival Music Schedule
Saturday
Noon to 1 p.m. Fiesta Colorado Community Dance Company by Jeanette Trujillo Lucero
2 to 3 p.m. Mariachi Internacional
2 to 2:30 p.m. Lisa Trujillo Dance Folklorico
3 to 3:45 p.m. Azafran
4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Fiebre del Sabor
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chihuahua al Norte
6:45 to 8 p.m. Dueto Voces de Rancho
Sunday
Noon to 1 p.m. Mariachi International
12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Fiesta Colorado Community Dance Company by Jeanette Trujillo Lucero
1 to 1:45 p.m. Victoria
2 to 3 p.m. Lobo Hombre
3 to 3:30 p.m. Lisa Trujillo Dance Folklorico
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tropical Kaoba
5 to 6 p.m. Integridad Norteña
6:45 to 8 p.m. Patrulla 81
Exclusivo VIP Tasting Event
While the rest of the Cinco de Mayo festivities are free, there's a VIP tasting experience from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, when you can sample handcrafted tequilas, whiskeys, mezcals and microbrews from Colorado’s top distilleries and breweries. Tickets are $65 at the door (which is on the north side of the park); get them here.
Find more information on all events at the Cinco de Mayo Festival website.