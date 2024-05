Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival: Everything You Need to Know

What Time is the Cinco de Mayo Parade in Denver?

One of the country's biggest Cinco de Mayo celebrations returns this weekend, filling Civic Center Park with two days of free festivities that run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 4.The fun even spills out of Civic Center on the first day, when the Cinco de Mayo parade goes through downtown. Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the 2024 Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival Although it's too late to register to participate in the parade, the sidewalks along the route will be open to everyone who wants to watch.Don't miss the Lowrider Car Show that runs all day Saturday and Sunday along Colfax from Bannock Street to Broadway. Classic cars and lowrider bikes will also be on display; there will be contests for prizes in first, second and third place.It's not too late to make a run! You can register your dog at noon Saturday, May 4, if there's still space; registration is free. The race follows immediately, and the fastest pooch will win a prize package. All dogs are eligible as long as they are spayed or neutered, in good health, and their owner signs the waiver.May the best Chihuahua win! Learn more here The taco-eating contest is a highlight of the festival. The all-you-can-eat contest starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5; anyone can register two hours before the start. There will be three rounds of contests, with prizes for first, second and third place.There is music throughout the festival on three stages, including these acts on the main stage:Noon to 1 p.m. Fiesta Colorado Community Dance Company by Jeanette Trujillo Lucero2 to 3 p.m. Mariachi Internacional2 to 2:30 p.m. Lisa Trujillo Dance Folklorico3 to 3:45 p.m. Azafran4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Fiebre del Sabor5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chihuahua al Norte6:45 to 8 p.m. Dueto Voces de RanchoNoon to 1 p.m. Mariachi International12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Fiesta Colorado Community Dance Company by Jeanette Trujillo Lucero1 to 1:45 p.m. Victoria2 to 3 p.m. Lobo Hombre3 to 3:30 p.m. Lisa Trujillo Dance Folklorico3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tropical Kaoba5 to 6 p.m. Integridad Norteña6:45 to 8 p.m. Patrulla 81While the rest of the Cinco de Mayo festivities are free, there's a VIP tasting experience from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, when you can sample handcrafted tequilas, whiskeys, mezcals and microbrews from Colorado’s top distilleries and breweries. Tickets are $65 at the door (which is on the north side of the park); get them here.Find more information on all events at the Cinco de Mayo Festival website