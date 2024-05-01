Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival: Everything You Need to Know



What Time is the Cinco de Mayo Parade in Denver?

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, the Cinco de Mayo Community Parade will leave the staging area three blocks west of the Denver City & County Building and wind through downtown Denver, arriving at Civic Center Park, site of the Cinco de Mayo Festival, at noon.



Denver Cinco de Mayo Parade Route, Map

Many roads through downtown will be closed not just during the parade, but throughout the festival, including Colfax Avenue along Civic Center and Broadway alongside the park. Lincoln Street will be closed during the parade, as will Welton Street. Our advice: Grab a scooter, ride a bike or take the bus to Civic Center Park!



click to enlarge The parade starts at 11 a.m. and heads through downtown. Cinco de Mayo Festival

Civic Center Cinco de Mayo Festival Activities



Following the parade, the Cinco de Mayo Festival will offer three stages of music and dancing all weekend, as well as Chihuahua races and a taco-eating contest; there will also be many local artisans and food vendors.



Chihuahua Races





Taco-Eating Contest

click to enlarge The festival offers entertainment on three stages. Brandon Marshall

Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival Music Schedule



Exclusivo VIP Tasting Event

