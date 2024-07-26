 Denver Counterpath Does the Work With Samuel Kọ́láwọlé | Westword
Counterpath Does the Work With Samuel Kọ́láwọlé's The Road to the Salt Sea

Samuel Kọ́láwọlé, whose most recent book is making serious waves in national literary circles, will join Colorado authors in conversation this weekend.
July 26, 2024
(L-R) Samuel Kọ́láwọlé, Wendy J. Fox, Arvin Ram, and Julia Madsen
(L-R) Samuel Kọ́láwọlé, Wendy J. Fox, Arvin Ram, and Julia Madsen Teague Bohlen
Counterpath was founded in Denver in 2006 as a small-press publisher, and opened its exhibition and community space in 2010. Since then, it's published more than eighty titles and hosted more than 400 events, including at its second location in New York City. In more recent years, it's added a free bookstore, a community garden and a weekly food bank.

In short, it's become a strong positive force, especially for literary pursuits. "They just do the work," says Hillary Leftwich, who recently brought the At the Inkwell reading series to Counterpath after hosting it at much-missed venues Syntax Physic Opera and BookBar. "They don't get caught up in the drama or their own ego or anything like that. They're laser-focused on the community, and it shows in how much that community loves them. And they've hosted some really high-profile writers there over the years. That's how I came to know them originally, and one reason why I wanted to partner with them when we needed a new venue. But most importantly: We share the same values."
Amistad/Harper Collins
Leftwich's upcoming At the Inkwell event at Counterpath will bring yet another high-profile writer to Denver: This time, it's Samuel Kọ́láwọlé, whose book The Road to the Salt Sea is making serious waves in national literary circles. Kọ́láwọlé will be at Counterpath on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m., when he'll read from his book and participate in conversation with Colorado writers Julia Madsen and Arvin Ram. The panel will be hosted by award-winning Denver novelist Wendy J. Fox, and books from all authors will be available for sale at the event courtesy of Ram's own bookstore, Townie Books, up in Crested Butte. 

Born and raised in Ibadan, Nigeria, Kọ́láwọlé has been widely published in literary magazines, which led him to teach fiction writing full-time at Pennsylvania State University. The Road to the Salt Sea is "a searing exploration of the global migration crisis," according to publisher Harper Collins, touching on issues of "family, fate, religion, survival, the failures of the Nigerian class system, and what often happens to those who seek their fortunes elsewhere."

Leftwich says that landing a big name like Kọ́láwọlé was as easy as an email. "I just messaged him when I saw he had a new book coming out," she laughs. "I said 'Hey, Sam, want to do this?' And he was like: 'Yeah, great.' I've been following him on social media for years, just because I love his stuff. He's such a cool guy."

Hillary Leftwich
Event moderator Fox says that Leftwich being able to bring Kọ́láwọlé to Counterpath is just part of who she is as a writer and a leader in the literary community. "She's a super-connector for people," Fox effuses. "That's what Hillary is really talking about when she talks about doing the work. While it's amazing to read and connect with an author's work, what she does is to ask how we can take that connection further. That's why I'm so excited to be a part of this event; it's going to be an awesome conversation."

But Leftwich puts the focus squarely back on Kọ́láwọlé and The Road to the Salt Sea. "It's an important book," she says. "And it needs to be read. The struggles of the characters are global issues, and especially now, here in the United States, with the clown-show of politics we have going on, it can be too easy to get distracted from humanity."

"[The Road to the Salt Sea] really asks some important questions, about what people are willing to give up in order to have a shot at a better life," agrees Fox. "What violence might a person be able to commit in order to keep themselves safe? Their family safe? The book illuminates the larger theme of the structures in place that keep people in a state of precarity, where these kinds of difficult choices are being presented to people, usually in situations that are completely untenable. And on top of that...it's just beautifully written."

Both Leftwich and Fox concur that the other two writers, Madsen and Ram, are perfect complements to Kọ́láwọlé's latest work. "All three of them pose a lot of questions about place and parity in their work," Fox says. "What does home mean, and who is it for?"

Which brings us back to why Counterpath is the perfect spot to host such a conversation: It's one of Denver's homes for literary events where everyone is welcomed. "It's been a rough go for writers, book sales and book stores recently," Leftwich says. "Counterpath is a community staple. Everyone in the community knows them. They're down-to-earth good people. People can count on them to do the work, and keep doing it."

At the Inkwell, with Samuel Kọ́láwọlé (The Road to the Salt Sea) in conversation with Colorado authors Wendy J. Fox, Julia Madsen and Arvin Ram; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue, counterpathpress.org.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen
