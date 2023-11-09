Married at First Sight Recap: Cracks Start to Show in New Couples

For one couple, the honeymoon phase didn't even last a day.
On the fourth episode of the Denver-based season of Married at First Sight, our four freshly wedded couples spent their first night together and jetted off for their honeymoon trips in Cancún. The eight-week clock is now ticking for the Denverites to decide if they want to divorce or stay married to the complete stranger they were assigned by the reality TV show’s “relationship experts.”
Before the eight newlyweds fled the country, they all met as a group for the very first time — in addition to Michael, who was left at the altar during the season's first episode. Still reeling from the abandonment, Michael told everyone that losing his stranger-bride was the "biggest failure" of his life. The couples invited him on their honeymoon as a sort of consolation prize, an offer Michael immediately declined (who wants to be a ninth wheel?).
It looks like Michael made the right call, as all of the couples's interactions quickly devolved into either bitter bickering or sickeningly sweet pillow talk. But shockingly, not a single one of them ended up having sex on their wedding night — or at least, none of them were willing to admit to it on television.
Here's what happened on the "Goodbye Single Life, Hello Marriage" episode of Married at First Sight, aired on November 8:
Clare and Cameron
Things went downhill fast for Clare and Cameron. Just last week, the only distance between the two was because of their comically large height difference. But in this latest episode, Clare said the couple does not see each other romantically and Cameron — after a very long, awkward pause — agreed. The pair's every interaction was uncomfortable: from Clare saying she forgot who Cameron was when she woke up and Cameron saying he pretended she wasn't there, to Cameron refusing to help Clare with her bags at the airport and Clare cutting Cameron off from unbuttoning her wedding dress when he made a joke about “teasing horny grooms.” The sparks are not flying with these two, but the red flags sure are.
Lauren and Orion
On the "sickeningly sweet" side of the spectrum, Lauren and Orion's first night together played out like a childhood sleepover. Orion unlaced Lauren's dress, Lauren untied Orion's hair, and they both wore matching bonnets to sleep (they're now "bonnet buddies," as Lauren called it). The pair is over the moon about their marriage, though there does seem to be a lack of sexual attraction. Orion said he would "hate for sex to cloud anything," while Lauren said they need to build an "intimate foundation." The couple also discussed how to communicate when they're upset, which is a skill they'll be needing soon, as next week's episode preview showed Orion furious over an upcoming display of "ignorance."
Emily and Brennan
For all of Emily's talk of whips and handcuffs last week, she and Brennan also kept things PG on their wedding night. While Emily was practically begging the camera crew to leave so she and her new husband could get into bed, the next morning she said Brennan wanted to take things slow. The most action their bed saw was when the couple exchanged phone numbers in the morning. Brennan saved his phone number as "hubby" but Emily asked him to change it to his full name so she could start memorizing it. Overall, though, the pair is getting along fine. Emily even promised to stop blasting EDM music at 7 a.m. to accommodate her hubby. Relationships really are about sacrifice.
Becca and Austin
In this episode, Becca finally told Austin about her health issues, which include endometriosis, an autoimmune disorder and chronic pain. Austin handled it perfectly, vowing to never treat Becca like a burden as she said her previous partners had. His reaction scored him some major brownie points with Becca's friends, who were ecstatic about the new marriage. Austin's family remains unconvinced, though. A self-proclaimed "momma bear" who was still in tears about her son's nuptials a day later, Austin's mom told Becca, "Reality is going to slap you in the face, girlfriend." And based on the preview of next week's episode showing Becca crying, I fear she might be right.
To watch new love die, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight on Wednesday, November 15.