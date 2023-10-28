In a First for Married at First Sight, Denver Man Is Left at the Altar

The Denver-based run of reality TV show Married at First Sight was promised as "the most intense season" yet, and the drama quickly delivered in the first two episodes.
For the first time in the show's seventeen-season, nine-year run, one of the marriage-minded singles said "No" at the altar. The show usually works like this: People desperate for love are paired up by so-called "relationship experts" and marry a complete stranger, meeting them for the first time moments before they say, "I do." After eight weeks together, the couple must decide whether to stay married or divorce.
But throughout the first two episodes of this season, which aired on October 18 and 25, viewers watched an unidentified woman turn down her selected groom, Michael. And that was after she gifted him a sword and crown declaring him the "king of my heart," lulling poor Michael into a false sense of security as he wore the gifts to the wedding ceremony.
"I don’t want to marry a stranger," she said when the pair finally met. (Which is fair, but...what did she think Married at First Sight meant?)
Michael — a 38-year-old tech project manager with a self-proclaimed "acquired" fashion sense — handled the rejection with grace and understanding, wishing her the best. But Michael was in tears after the ceremony.
"I might have to make peace with the possibility that marriage might not be in the cards for me," Michael said, which would have made me cry if I hadn't still been laughing at the tasteful choice to blast the song lyrics, "I'm running away from you," as the mystery bride fled the wedding venue.
But it wasn't doom and gloom for all of the Married at First Sight couples, who spent the episodes breaking the news of their upcoming nuptials to their loved ones, celebrating bachelor/bachelorette parties and eventually tying the knot. Here's what happened during the "Mile High Matrimony" and "Rocky Mountain Romance" episodes:
Emily and Brennan
Emily and Brennan's friends were less than thrilled about the surprise wedding. For Emily, a 29-year-old account executive, her friends questioned whether she's ready for marriage, considering she hasn't been in a relationship before (Emily said she's never made it past a third date without getting ghosted). Brennan's friends pointed out his difficulty being vulnerable with those he knows and loves, let alone a complete stranger. He's a 28-year-old software consultant and a very proud former New Yorker. But according to the couple, the "vibes were amazing" when they met at their wedding.
After a lot of crying and sweating, the pair met at the end of the aisle and listened to vows written with help from their friends and families. Both Emily and Brennan were described as big talkers and fiercely loyal, and they both want a sheepadoodle as a pet. Emily happily said it "feels like this is gonna maybe work." Let's hope she's right, since Brennan said divorce is not an option for him.
Lauren and Orion
During a special episode introducing the couples earlier this month, a panel of fans and reporters speculated that Orion is not what Lauren has in mind for a husband. But Orion might just beat those suspicions. Following their wedding, Lauren called Orion cute, tall and said she prayed for someone handy like him. The couple promised that he would help her put up shelves if she helps him put his hair in a bun. Plus, they're both Sagittarius sun, Sagittarius moon and Libra rising, so take that, naysayers.
Orion, a 27-year-old electrical technician, gifted Lauren a turquoise necklace to connect her to his Indigenous ancestors. Lauren, a 31-year-old federal budget officer, said she wants a husband with a strong culture, so this gesture meant a lot. Fingers crossed that she does find Orion attractive because, while she thinks attraction can grow, she said, "You can turn a four into a five; I don’t know if you can turn a two into a five.”
Their interactions are so sweet that it's possible to almost forget Orion's unprovoked rant during the bachelor party about how "girthy" he is. Almost.
Becca and Austin
Austin's parents were perhaps the most outwardly critical of the idea of getting married at first sight. His mom even said Austin is not ready for marriage and he "should be very nervous." His dad added, "Chances are pretty good that it’s probably not going to work out." But after Austin and Becca reached the wedding together, the sparks were flying so hard even Austin's dad admitted, "That's a good match."
Austin, a 31-year-old business development representative, said he wants an energetic and outgoing wife. When Becca, a 31-year-old wedding photographer, walked into the venue laughing and exclaiming she wanted to hug everyone, the relief on Austin's face was palpable. He gifted Becca the exact perfume she was already wearing, they were both described as chronically late, and they both play as Yoshi in Mario Kart 64. Before they even met, Austin and Becca were the only two people who refused dances from the strippers at their bachelor/bachelorette parties. I mean, come on.
Clare and Cameron
Clare and Cameron are the only couple yet to wed, with the latest episode cutting out just before Clare walks down the aisle. Things weren't off to a great start right before the ceremony, though. Clare, a 27-year-old therapist and quadruplet, gifted Cameron a traditional plaid fabric to wear to the wedding to represent her Scottish family. Cameron, a 32-year-old bike shop owner from New Zealand, gave Clare a stuffed-animal kiwi (the New Zealand bird). When Clare opened the gift, one of her sisters noted, "Remember that most men are not the most romantic.”
The couple's families aren't so sure about the marriage, either. While her friends were overwhelmingly on board, one of Clare's sisters called the idea "crazy," and her mother cried at the news, saying, "You are a perfect person. He'd better be worthy." With any luck, Cameron will think Clare is perfect, too, because his family friends described him as extremely picky and said he must be "out of his freaking mind" to agree to marry a stranger because of that.
To find out which of these pairs split up and which stay together long enough for the reunion, tune in to the next episode on November 1.