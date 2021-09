Westword Is Hiring a New Culture Editor

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us Keep Westword Free. Support Us





After five years, Kyle Harris is leaving his post as theculture editor (read his farewell assessment of the local arts scene here ), and we have an immediate opening for an experienced journalist with a strong understanding of local culture and the skill to write about it in an engaging way.And oh, yes, the culture editor also directs’s music and arts verticals, recruits and supervises interns and freelance writers, and assigns and edits stories.Does this sound like your dream job? Do you love listening to local music and exploring the city's vibrant arts scene, from the most underground events to highbrow exhibits? If so, see the full job description here , and then follow the directions to apply — fast.Kyle will be a hard act to follow, but after forty years of covering culture in Colorado, we're always excited to share new voices with our readers.