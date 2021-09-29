Westword Is Hiring a New Culture Editor

After five years, Kyle Harris is leaving his post as the Westword culture editor (read his farewell assessment of the local arts scene here), and we have an immediate opening for an experienced journalist with a strong understanding of local culture and the skill to write about it in an engaging way.
And oh, yes, the culture editor also directs Westword’s music and arts verticals, recruits and supervises interns and freelance writers, and assigns and edits stories.
Does this sound like your dream job? Do you love listening to local music and exploring the city's vibrant arts scene, from the most underground events to highbrow exhibits? If so, see the full job description here, and then follow the directions to apply — fast.
Kyle will be a hard act to follow, but after forty years of covering culture in Colorado, we're always excited to share new voices with our readers.