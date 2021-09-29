Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

Westword Is Hiring a New Culture Editor

September 29, 2021 8:41AM

Chad Bolsinger's painting oversees the editorial offices at Westword.
Chad Bolsinger's painting oversees the editorial offices at Westword. James Florio

After five years, Kyle Harris is leaving his post as the Westword culture editor (read his farewell assessment of the local arts scene here), and we have an immediate opening for an experienced journalist with a strong understanding of local culture and the skill to write about it in an engaging way.

And oh, yes, the culture editor also directs Westword’s music and arts verticals, recruits and supervises interns and freelance writers, and assigns and edits stories.

Does this sound like your dream job? Do you love listening to local music and exploring the city's vibrant arts scene, from the most underground events to highbrow exhibits? If so, see the full job description here, and then follow the directions to apply — fast.

Kyle will be a hard act to follow, but after forty years of covering culture in Colorado, we're always excited to share new voices with our readers.

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation