New Experiential Installation Illuminates Blake's Passage at Dairy Block

January 10, 2023 10:30AM

"Downpour" in Blake's Passage.
"Downpour" in Blake's Passage. Lisa Bartlett
A new installation illuminates Blake's Passage, the pedestrian walkway at Dairy Block. The light piece,  which looks as if it's floating above the alley, is titled "Downpour" because it appears to be raining light; Lisa Bartlett of AKLD Design and Davis Partnership Architects got the commission.

The installation has been a long time coming: Bartlett, who led the Davis lighting design team, says that Dairy Block representatives first approached her about the project in 2020. "We showed a series of three different concepts to them, and one of them was titled 'Just a Light Rain,' which showed that white light dripping down," she recalls. "They looked at it and they said, 'This is great, but we want you to give us a downpour.' They wanted it to be colored light. We also had a different concept that had the hoops floating up high, and they wanted us to combine the hoops, and that became known as 'Downpour.' So really, it was their vision that drove the much more expansive nature of the installation. ... I was generating the ideas and we were doing the renderings, and then we worked with the manufacturer to actually produce the product."
The installation has myriad settings.
Dairy Block needed to go through a permitting process with the city, given the historic facades of the buildings in the 1800 block of Wazee Street, Bartlett explains; "Downpour" had to be installed without compromising the architecture. "We needed to be extremely thoughtful about that structural connection so that we did not impact the sensitive historic fabric of that building," she says. "That's why a structural engineer has been called in as one of the members of our team, and Guadalupe Cantu from Davis Partnership was utterly brilliant. ... There was also a significant amount of conversation with the city so that they could be assured that the installation was going to be sensitive and respectful to the historic fabric."

Supply-chain issues also posed a six-month delay, but the Dairy Block was willing to wait. "Ownership had a commitment to doing the right thing for the fullest expression of the project for the greatest impact of that vision to serve that outcome," says Bartlett. "I mean, it's such a creative and wonderful experiential place."

Catenary cables suspend the hoops and lights along the passageway, and they are programmed to change colors and move to music. Lighting compositions, such as the hour-long "Colorado Journey," were programmed by James Sale of James Sale Lighting. Other contributors included structural engineer Dave Lewis of SA Miro and electrical engineer Travis Middlebrooks of MEP Engineers.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to energize the unique Dairy Block Alley space and to work with local creatives,” says Dairy Block general manager Don Cloutier. “We are thankful for continued support from the City of Denver as we work to create these dynamic downtown experiences.”

So far, everyone seems pleased with the installation. "There were folks from ownership whose time is really valuable — they're used to doing fast reviews and making quick decisions — but they stood at the end of the alley for the better part of a half-hour, just watching, mesmerized, as the program changed," Bartlett recalls. "They were so absorbed in the experience and in the magic of the moment. That is the exact thing we hoped for from anybody who experiences the space — that they just are absorbed in the magic of the moment, and they are enticed to come back to see how it's different at another time of day."

"Downpour" can be seen from thirty minutes before sunset until midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
