Curtain Rising on a New Act for Historic Elitch Gardens Theatre

John Elitch started

the Goodyear, Shilling & Elitch minstrel troupe, which played various locations in Colorado before moving out to California — where John Elitch developed

pneumonia and died. That forced Mary to sell the property to a syndicate of Denver businessmen the next year, but she was able to buy it back after the Silver Crash.



By then, the current theater building had been added. In 1893, it became the home of the

first summer stock theater in America. Elitch Gardens had a regular company as well as "star-stocked" shows, in which visiting actors would perform with the troupe. The theater company continued presenting shows through a variety of owners; in 1964, it was incorporated as an entity separate from the amusement park.



Early theater-goers. Historic Elitch Gardens Theatre



In the mid-'80s, when then-owners the Gurtler family announced that they'd be moving Elitch Gardens Amusement Park to the Central Platte Valley, the theater company

launch a campaign to purchase its building — but fell short. Even so, the buildings remained on-site after the amusement park pulled out and the site was redeveloped. The developers — including

Chuck Perry, who was an usher at the Elitch Theater in his youth — incorporated both the theater and the pavilion into their design.

When Mary and John Elitch opened Elitch Zoological Gardens in 1890, it not only had gardens and a zoo, but the Grand Pavillion Theatre, which presented vaudeville entertainment. The shows proved so successful that