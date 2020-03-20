 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A still from "Once It Started It Could Not End Otherwise," from 2011.EXPAND
A still from "Once It Started It Could Not End Otherwise," from 2011.
Kelly Sears

Watch It: This Denver Filmmaker Sears Your Mind (in a Good Way)

Kyle Harris | March 20, 2020 | 7:54am
AA

Social distancing and already bored? It's time to get caught up on all the amazing Denver art you can consume from your home. In the days ahead, Westword will be highlighting creatives who make work that you can enjoy without getting off the couch.

This region has long been a hotbed of experimental media, with roots that go back at least as far as Stan Brakhage, who made his home in Boulder in the ’60s and is regarded as one of the most canonical avant-garde artists in film history.

In recent years, filmmakers like Kelly Sears have continued that tradition. Sears makes smart, short and unsettling animated films from her home in the Mile High City, works that have garnered international attention. Yet her films haven't received the attention they deserve here at home.

Related Stories

Sears pushes the boundaries of animation by recycling archival films, then processing and reanimating them to uncanny effect. Her works include snippets of medical manuals, military newsreels, yoga guides and more. 

"Through these animations, we glean bits of history that are recognizable but unsteady," she says. (Check out her 2014 interview with Westword.)

Sears has made 25 of her works available free of charge at Vimeo, so jump in. You're sure to be challenged, maybe enlightened, and definitely unnerved.

Do you know of an artist that Westword should highlight in the solitary days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >