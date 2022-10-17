Fall Theater Roundup: From the Spooky to the Wacky and Everything in Between

Here's the lineup of the best shows to see this season:
The River Bride
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 1 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Sunday; through November 6
Tickets start at $45 (discounted tickets also available)
Get swept up in a haunting story about a mysterious stranger who is pulled from the Amazon River and changes everything in the fishing town in which he finds himself. Blending magical realism with Brazilian folklore, the play tells a mesmerizing story about love and family.
The Chinese Lady
Singleton Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts
7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; through October 23
Tickets start at $40
Did you know that the first known Chinese woman in the United States, Afong Moy, was put on display in a curiosity museum and became part of a traveling sideshow in the 1800s? This two-person play tells her story. It’s witty and poignant, and is enjoying an extended run due to popular demand.
Vox Vergere
The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; through October 23
Tickets are $30
Longtime director Betty Hart is joining Phamaly Theatre to bring eight stories about love and intersectionality to the stage. Eight disabled playwrights wrote short plays about “how they experience love every single day with all of their various identities,” says Phamaly artistic director Ben Raanan.
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown
6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; through November 6
Tickets start at $63.50
Filled with swashbuckling heroes, daring missions and romance during a tumultuous time in European history, this classic (and sometimes hilarious) musical has it all, wowing from start to finish. The price covers the show and an included entrée from the menu.
Blithe Spirit
Firehouse Theater, 7653 East First Place
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; through October 29
Tickets are $25
When a medium accidentally summons writer Charles Condomine’s deceased first wife, hijinks ensue as she tries to disrupt his second marriage. This goofy ghost story full of quirky characters is guaranteed to make you laugh.
Project 7 Sins
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11, Denver
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; through October 29
Tickets start at $35
Meet the Seven Deadly Sins in physical form — and the corporation Sinnovation, which has figured out a way to harness their power for profit. Until, that is, the personified sins get loose. In this immersive experience from Audacious Theatre, you’re invited to join in and play a part as the wild ride unfolds. (Read our interview with some of the cast and crew to learn more.)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Factory Five Five, 10255 East 25th Avenue, Unit 5, Aurora
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:59 p.m. Saturday; October 21-22
Tickets are $20
Come for the cult classic and stay for the immersive party. Audience members are encouraged to come in costume, have a drink and do the Time Warp, whether you’re new to the experience or you've been going for years.
The Addams Family
Parker Arts, The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; October 28-November 20
Tickets are $29
Things get even weirder for the Addams family when Wednesday gets a “normal” boyfriend and brings him over to meet her family. This wacky musical comedy opens in Parker right before Halloween, but if you’d like to see another rendition of the show earlier in the month, Venue Theatre in Conifer is putting it on with a high school cast.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; through October 29
Tickets are $12
In this interactive children’s theater production, Irving Washington’s classic story about Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman gets a new lease on life.
Peter and the Starcatcher
Cherry Creek Theatre, 350 South Dahlia Street, Denver
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; October 28 through November 20
Adult tickets are $42
What happened before Peter Pan came to Neverland? This musical prequel tells the story of his first adventure on the high skies, complete with pirates, a girl named Molly and starstuff, a magical substance that must never fall into the wrong hands. Presented in partnership with the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, the show features a dozen actors playing more than 100 characters.
Winnie the Pooh
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, Denver
Varying times, November 11-13
Tickets start at $26
This brand-new musical romp in the Hundred Acre Wood is for audience members of all ages and will be in Denver for just three days. Come see all your favorite characters reimagined as life-sized puppets.
Seussical the Musical
Parson Theatre, Northglenn Arts, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
Varying times, November 11-20
Tickets start at $13
This Northglenn Youth Theatre production brings Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and other beloved Dr. Seuss characters to life in a much-loved musical extravaganza.