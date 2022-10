Fall Theater Roundup: From the Spooky to the Wacky and Everything in Between

click to enlarge Kelly Uhlenhopp, Miranda Byers and Jeff Jesmer in Blithe Spirit at Firehouse Theater. Soular Radiant Photography

Between visits to corn mazes and pumpkin patches, you can head to one of the many theaters around town and immerse yourself in something spooky, mysterious, thought-provoking or just plain fun. Denver theaters are full of must-see productions this fall, making this an ideal time to check in with your favorite playhouse or discover a new one.Here's the lineup of the best shows to see this season:Get swept up in a haunting story about a mysterious stranger who is pulled from the Amazon River and changes everything in the fishing town in which he finds himself. Blending magical realism with Brazilian folklore, the play tells a mesmerizing story about love and family.Did you know that the first known Chinese woman in the United States, Afong Moy, was put on display in a curiosity museum and became part of a traveling sideshow in the 1800s? This two-person play tells her story. It’s witty and poignant, and is enjoying an extended run due to popular demand.Longtime director Betty Hart is joining Phamaly Theatre to bring eight stories about love and intersectionality to the stage. Eight disabled playwrights wrote short plays about “how they experience love every single day with all of their various identities,” says Phamaly artistic director Ben Raanan.Filled with swashbuckling heroes, daring missions and romance during a tumultuous time in European history, this classic (and sometimes hilarious) musical has it all, wowing from start to finish. The price covers the show and an included entrée from the menu.When a medium accidentally summons writer Charles Condomine’s deceased first wife, hijinks ensue as she tries to disrupt his second marriage. This goofy ghost story full of quirky characters is guaranteed to make you laugh.Meet the Seven Deadly Sins in physical form — and the corporation Sinnovation, which has figured out a way to harness their power for profit. Until, that is, the personified sins get loose. In this immersive experience from Audacious Theatre, you’re invited to join in and play a part as the wild ride unfolds. ( Read our interview with some of the cast and crew to learn more.)Come for the cult classic and stay for the immersive party. Audience members are encouraged to come in costume, have a drink and do the Time Warp, whether you’re new to the experience or you've been going for years.Things get even weirder for the Addams family when Wednesday gets a “normal” boyfriend and brings him over to meet her family. This wacky musical comedy opens in Parker right before Halloween, but if you’d like to see another rendition of the show earlier in the month, Venue Theatre in Conifer is putting it on with a high school cast.In this interactive children’s theater production, Irving Washington’s classic story about Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman gets a new lease on life.What happened before Peter Pan came to Neverland? This musical prequel tells the story of his first adventure on the high skies, complete with pirates, a girl named Molly and starstuff, a magical substance that must never fall into the wrong hands. Presented in partnership with the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, the show features a dozen actors playing more than 100 characters.This brand-new musical romp in the Hundred Acre Wood is for audience members of all ages and will be in Denver for just three days. Come see all your favorite characters reimagined as life-sized puppets.This Northglenn Youth Theatre production brings Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and other beloved Dr. Seuss characters to life in a much-loved musical extravaganza.