Art Attack: February's First Friday Has It All, From Denver to Trinidad

click to enlarge Confidence Omenai blends poetry and ritual for Did You Die Though? Confidence Omenai

Thomas Elias Lockhart III, ”The Mothership," mixed media on canvas. Thomas Elias Lockhart III, courtesy of the Dairy Arts Center

click to enlarge Detail from Diego Florez-Arroyo's installation Mensajes Mestizos at Alto Gallery. Diego Florez-Arroyo

Viera Smith, "Azul 1." Viera Smith, Bell Projects

click to enlarge Art by Marina Eckler from Hyperlink's Fan Mail 2.0. Marina Eckler, Dairy Arts Center

click to enlarge Eiko Otake, “A Body on Wall Street” (detail), 2016. Photo by William Johnston

click to enlarge Johanna Mueller brings fresh prints to Trinidad, Colorado. Johanna Mueller, Kuehl Fine Art Gallery

click to enlarge Kodi Delaney, RemainReal Gallery

Another First Friday, another mix of everything. That’s what we love about the Denver art scene — you can get it all just in one night. This time, Confidence Omenai has crafted a poetic ode to the metaphorical sacrifices that Black women make, with a message on how to overcome them at Leon Gallery; Andrew Beckham fools the eye and fills the heart with an exhibition of photos and drawings from the top of the world at Michael Warren; and Boulder County celebrates Black History Month with Black art.That's just the start! Get right to the heart of the matter and at art galleries this weekend.A poet, wordsmith and activist, Confidence Omenai explores ritual death and evolutionary rebirth from a Black woman’s point of view in her multidisciplinary, mixed-media installation at Leon Gallery. A community altar is central to the exhibition, with a series of photos of Omenai assuming various female roles circling the gallery. Each image is accompanied by a recorded poem read by the artist (you’ll need to bring earphones or buds). Omenai will also host a series of rituals on three Wednesdays: a shared storytime invoking personal ancestors, a healing circle and an ekphrastic writing workshop and artist reading to wrap up the run. Details here It will be hard to tell the photographic images from the charcoal drawings at photographer Andrew Beckham’s new show at Michael Warren Contemporary. Beckham, an experienced technical mountaineer, starts with views from the highest pinnacles that few people ever will get to see in person, photographed in highly detailed black-and-white. His drawings are equally textured, capturing mountaintop mists, changes in light and rocky slopes. On top of that, he scatters mica dust to capture the sparkle of sunlight between the shadows on treacherous peaks above the treeline. The effects are inspirational.Artist Panel Discussion and Reception: Thursday, February 2, 5 to 9 p.m. (panel at 6:30 p.m.)First Friday reception: Friday, February 3, 5 to 9 p.m.Exhibit through March 4Exhibit through March 4Reception: Saturday, February 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Celebrate Black History Month in Boulder County by looking to the future through contemporary art. The exhibition series, organized by artist and curator Adderly Grant-Lord, spreads the love all over, from north Boulder to Lafayette, with small collections in different locations making up a large representation of Black artists working in the area. Some shows included in the mix started early and have ended, but we’ve listed shows that are hosting events or running through March 4. Find details and RSVP at Eventbrite Spark members Sally Elliott and Tom Linker share a theme oft in February, offering Elliott’s dream-sourced garden views and Linker’s happy expressionistic abstracts that swirl with color. In the North Gallery, Scott Lancashire presents selfie portraits, an ongoing painting project that grew out of the COVID pandemic.Winter/spring faculty exhibitions are often on the bill at places of higher education, but at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, it only happens every three years. Artists who teach on the college level usually have practices of their own, leading double lives of a sort — they deserve the attention just for being able to miraculously split themselves between making and mentoring. This is their big chance to show students what they do when they’re not in the classroom, and given the names on this show’s list of educators, it ought to be spectacular.Young, multi-talented artist Diego Florez-Arroyo — a musician with the local Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes, muralist, educator, philosopher, activist and artist — delivers a rich solo installation show of new paintings about history, place and cultural heritage, enhanced by objects and personal writings. Admission is free, butArtist Viera Smith creates a timeline of her own transformation during her first year of hormone replacement therapy for the solo exhibition, but instead of using a typical surface, she paints portraits on clothing as a way of raising consciousness about trans life. In addition to a series of self-portraits from different intervals of her HRT treatments, Smith has also painted portraits from her direct community of non-gender-conforming people. The images are painted on T-shirts, diaphanous dresses, pinafores, bomber jackets and all manner of garments, emphasizing humanity and the found nature of her chosen “canvases.”The Dairy opens its doors to Hyperlink, a loose artist collective that promotes collaborations and exchanges between communities in different cities, through the internet and in person., an extension of a continuing idea, features works from artists chosen virtually by Colorado-based members, creating a community connection in real life.Sasha de Koninck, a current Graduate Creative Fellow at CU Boulder’s Atlas Institute and head of the Research Lab of Ambiguous Futurology, mixes performance and fiber art by collecting peoples’ thoughts on what the future will be like and then creating each participant a garment, or “Future Heirloom.” The leftover scraps are used to make quilts, which remain at the lab as artifacts of the exchanges. The exhibitioncomprises six completed quilts, as well as her five newest garments. And there’s a participatory activity table where you can contribute to the next step by answering the question: “What do you expect of your garments in the future?”See what’s happening at the Museo on First Friday for free, and take part in special activities under the banner of Celebrating Afro-Latinx Identity. See the exhibitionbefore it leaves in a couple of weeks, and kick up your heels during a Brazilian dance class with Samba Colorado; an array of local vendors and a bar will complete the package.RMCAD honors more than seventy faculty and staff members with a biennial exhibition in the Philip J. Steele Gallery opening on First Friday in the 40 West Arts District. It’s a great way to get to know what these hard-working artists and designers do on their own time, and the rest of 40 West is ready to greet you with festivities, too.Some notable out-of-town shows opening this weekend include one of the most fascinating anywhere:. Otake, known as part of the Japanese multimedia dance performance duo Eiko and Koma, will present a solo venture that focuses on the video and media aspects of her work as they relate to movement and choreography. Along with the exhibition, several elements will be part of her time at CSFAC, including a performance at the First Friday opening, meet and greets in the gallery on February 3 and 4, and a series of public talks on February 9 and 10. Find more information here Also opening on First Friday in Colorado Springs is, a joint show by painters Trine Bumiller and Erika Osborne, whose large-scale, nature-based works focus on changes in the landscape in the aftermath of a wildfire. The opening includes an artists' talk at 5:30 p.m. and a reading by local poets Deidre Schoolcraft, Amie Sharp, Gary Walker and Dana Zimbleman on the same subject as the artwork.Even further south, Kuehl Fine Art Gallery, situated inside Trinidad’s A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art, will host an opening for Greeley-based printmaker Johanna Mueller, a perennial favorite on the Front Range for her lovely prints and mixed media works depicting native animals in Southwestern habitats. A host of work by other gallery artists will hang alongside.Newcomer Kodi Delaney’s first solo show in Denver,, opens on First Friday at RemainReal Fine Art in the Art District on Santa Fe, with a vibe of art as therapy for Delaney, a young artist dealing with personal trauma and tragedy . Delaney will give a spoken word performance at the opening, and is organizing a benefit for SafeHouse Denver at the gallery on February 17. Learn more here A. Michel Velazquez and Nicole Gonzales of Velart Denver Co. are popping up at the Dairy Block for a spring residency through May 31. They’ll be bringing a mixture of Velazquez’s mixed-media paintings and Gonzales’s decorative garments, accessories and artisanal jewelry to the temporary gallery, which they’ll show off to full advantage with a fashion showcase planned for early March. The gallery opens at 10 a.m. daily, closing at 6 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.