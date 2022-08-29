Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

We're heading into September, but while summer might be ending, the fun is just beginning. Even before Labor Day begins, bringing with it the Taste of Colorado and other traditions, this city is full of things to do, from free concerts to free markets to free festivals.
Keep reading for some of the best free things to do this week, and watch for updates as the weekend approaches.
Echoes From the History Colorado Collection, Season Two
Anytime on SoundCloud
Got fifteen minutes to learn something new about Colorado in the ’30s? Every Monday for ten weeks, History Colorado is offering another episode of Echoes From the Collection, hosted by Arlo White of Hypnotic Turtle. The second season, which launched earlier this month, is a series of dramatic readings culled from interviews conducted in Colorado in the early years of the Great Depression by the Civil Works Administration. Tune in here for a free listen.
2022 SCFD Educators Night
Monday, August 29, 6 to 9 p.m. Denver Museum of Nature & Science,
2001 Colorado Boulevard
Educators are invited to a free night out at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where other organizations from the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District will be on hand to talk about how the SCFD can serve you and your students. Free food and a cash bar, but you must be an educator (although you can bring one guest). Register here.
Tales From the Tipping Point
Wednesday, August 31, 2:30 p.m.
West Age Well Center, 909 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Now or Never Theatre is presenting an inventive multi-media show about climate change, transforming recycled and upcycled materials in surprising ways. The production will be followed by a Q&A. Admission is free, but there's a catch: It's open only to those sixty and up. Register here.
Edge Effect: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race)
Thursday, September 1, 4 to 7 p.m.
Tail Tracks Plaza, 1550 Wewatta Street
Join the Biennial of the Americas and Black Cube, Nomadic Art Museum to celebrate the public opening of the latest Edge Effect project: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race), a temporary public-art installation by Guadalajara-based artist Gabriel Rico at Tail Tracks Plaza. Rico’s outdoor installation includes totemic sculptures composed of an array of objects donated by the Denver community and an interactive AR experience. There will be refreshments and live music by DJ Polyphoni at the opening reception, where the artist will be on hand. The installation will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through November 13; find out more here.
Supernova 7th Dimension 2022: Launch Party/Night Lights Denver Commissioned Animations
Thursday, September 1, dusk-midnight
Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
After a two-year pandemic break, Supernova, Denver Digerati’s all-free digital animation festival, returns to live programming at special events scheduled throughout September, on screens both large and small. Supernova officially begins on September 1 with a display in collaboration with Night Lights Denver, showcasing magical work by ten commissioned artists. Come out to celebrate opening night, and check the website for a complete schedule, as well as plenty of other information, to chart your course through the month.
Food Justice Farmer’s Market
Friday, September 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
Center for Visual Art, MSUD, 965 Santa Fe Drive
Up and down Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, September’s First Friday will help kick off Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer, attracting the usual crowds with art everywhere. But Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Center for Visual Art will be giving the public a little extracurricular shopping alongside two brand-new shows — Banana Craze and Cultivate — exploring food access issues: The center is hosting a Food Justice Farmers’ Market in the parking lot, just one of many side events the gallery will offer during the run of the exhibitions. Learn more here.
NoBo Summer Market/First Friday Art Walk
Friday, September 2, 5 to 9 p.m.
4929-4949 Broadway, Boulder
First Friday in the NoBo Art District of Boulder has its own plan for greeting Labor Day weekend, combining a summery art walk and the district’s last summer artisan market of the year. Roll into the studio/retail complex at 4949 North Broadway for vendor shopping from 5 to 8 p.m., and then head down the block to the NoBo Art Center to begin the art walk along Broadway from Violet Street to Highway 36. Find info and a printable map of suggested stops here, and you’re off!
Commonwheel Art Festival
Saturday, September 3, through Monday, September 5, 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs
Commonwheel Artists Co-Op, a true art-and-craft tradition in Manitou Springs, will take over Memorial Park for its 48th annual Commonwheel Art Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s a friendly and folksy fest with potters, jewelers, painters, sculptors, photographers and glass artists manning the booths, ready to chat about their work. While the event isn't fancy, it's fun — with a quality selection of handmades. Learn more here.
Saint Rafka Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival
Saturday, September 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 2301 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Saint Rafka is hosting its annual Lebanese and Middle Eastern food festival, with authentic cuisine and entertainment including games, live music and a kids' zone. Admission is free until 4 p.m., and $5 after that. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]