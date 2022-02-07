Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The first full week of February is full of opportunities to live and learn — both in person and online.
You can join in the second annual Denver Democracy Summit, celebrate the resilience of shops on Broadway, or simply sit back and listen to Hawaiian steel guitar. Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in town this week.
After Afghanistan: How Just War Theory Helps Make Sense of a Tragedy
Monday, February 7, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Anschutz Great Room, Colorado Christian University, 8787 West Alameda Avenue (and online)
The Centennial Institute is hosting Eric Patterson, executive vice president of the Religious Freedom Institute, in this discussion of how the Christian tradition of Just Theory can apply biblical principles to what happens after a war ends — how order, liberty and justice can be restored after the fighting stops, and what went wrong in Afghanistan. In-person admission is free, and you can also watch online; find out more here.
Opening Circle: "Community Intentions and Collective Visioning," With Molina Speaks
Tuesday, February 8, 4 to 6 p.m.
Tin Shop, 117 East Washington Avenue, Breckenridge
Breckenridge Creative Arts tapped multi-talented Denver poet, artist, musician and activist Molina Speaks for a residency starting this week and running through March 22 at the mountain resort, where he’ll be hosting interdisciplinary experiential workshops leading up to the creation of a collective artwork. Learn more about Molina’s program and how to participate when he gives an introductory talk, then check out the scheduled activities here.
When the Box Doesn’t Fit: Navigating the Education System With an Exceptional Child
Tuesday, February 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m. and online
Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street
During this session of the Lowry Speaker Series, GG Johnston and Gregor Owens — Lowry residents, and mother and son — will talk about Gregor’s learning differences and his journey through the education system. Reservations are suggested; make them here (or watch the livestream).
Queer Woke Speaker Series: Bianca Mikahn
Wednesday, February 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Center on Colfax, 1301 East Colfax Avenue
This new speaker series hosted by the Center kicks off with performer and educator Bianca Mikahn, who'll offer insights and information from her experiences as a queer Black woman. Mikahn, who recently won a Best of Denver award for Best Avant-Garde Band, is an emcee, poet, digital composer, cultural activist and educator, as well as executive director of youth mental health-based organization Check Your Head and a partner artist with Creative Strategies for Change and Youth on Record. TEDx alum Mikahn’s writing style is described as idyllic yet pragmatic, addressing themes of self-awareness. Lunch will be provided; sign up here.
Celebrate Black History Month With Cleo Parker Robinson and SF1
Wednesday, February 9, noon, online
Join Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Grammy-nominated MC SF1 in this celebration of Black History Month. For five decades, the dance troupe has dedicated its performances to exploring the human condition and cultural diversity through movement. Shane Franklin ( SF1) is a music producer, songwriter, dancer, drummer and actor; he'll join with drummer Jasson Martin in a musical tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Watch it for free here.
A Conversation With Yamiche Alcindor
Wednesday, February 9, 6 p.m., online
Rocky Mountain PBS is hosting this virtual conversation with Yamiche Alcindor, moderator of Washington Week and political contributor on MSNBC and NBC News; Dana Knowles of RMPBS will lead the conversation. Submit questions for the discussion and register here.
Hawaiian Steel Guitar: An Evening With Alan Akaka
Wednesday, February 9, 7 p.m., via Zoom
The Indigenous Film Series and its hosting venue, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, have teamed up for a music-education presentation that not only feeds into the museum’s current guitar exhibit, but also travels to the Hawaiian Islands for an Indigenous twist. Steel guitarist and educator Alan Akaka will play and give an interactive lecture on the history, culture and influence of the instrument and its sound, which many people might not realize arrived in the U.S. from Hawaii, changing the sound of country music and Western swing. The virtual program on Zoom is free; RSVP here.
Denver Democracy Summit
Thursday, February 10, and Friday, February 11, 8 a.m. to noon
Joseph Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, and online
The University of Denver's Democracy Initiative at the Korbel School hosts this annual confab that integrates public engagement, research and educational activities on issues of democratic governance. This year's event focuses on dilemmas of democracy and features over thirty speakers, ranging from Senator Liz Cheney to Ambassador and U.S. representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and CEO of Rappler, as well as thirty more. Get the full schedule and register here.
Travis Sheridan: Imperfect Pixels and Imperfect Union
Friday, February 11, noon, online
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Travis Sheridan's two-part exhibit at the McNichols Building opened earlier this month and is available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Imperfect Pixels consists of pixelated portraits of recently killed members of the Black community. Imperfect Union asks viewers to consider how the five promises laid out in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution — justice, domestic tranquility, common defense, general welfare and the blessings of liberty — are distorted and unfulfilled. Sheridan will host a free virtual tour at noon Friday; find out more here.
Hope Tank Block Party
Saturday, February 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Hope Tank, 64 Broadway
Do-gooder and entrepreneur Erika Righter started Hope Tank on Santa Fe Drive ten years ago, moving to Broadway in the Baker neighborhood almost two years later. Since then, Righter has not only built up her socially conscious retail shop, but has became a stalwart on the block, a model “hope-slinger” for her neighboring shop owners in hard times, including the early days of COVID, when she organized an effort to board up windows on businesses shut down by the pandemic and rounded up artists to paint murals on them. Righter is now moving from Broadway while remodeling her business plan (and going online in the meantime), but not before she says goodbye to all the friends she’s made with an old-fashioned family-friendly block party, a lot of joy and likely a few tears. Learn more here.
Know of a great free event around Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]